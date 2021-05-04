Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Retroarch 1.9.2

Retroarch logo (79 pix)Versie 1.9.2 RetroArch is uitgekomen. RetroArch is een opensource- en cross-platform api die gebruikmaakt van zogenaamde cores om een groot aantal gameconsoles en game-engines te emuleren. Downloads zijn onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS, en voor de PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Wii en GameCube. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release notes

PlayStation Vita users will be happy to learn that the issues with gpSP (Game Boy Advance emulator) are now resolved, and it should work as reliably as it did before 1.9.1 (and perhaps even better now thanks to increased performance). We hope you get a lot of mileage out of this core as a lot of work and effort went into it to really optimize the performance of this core over the past few months!

Text To Speech support is now enabled for the macOS Universal build. You can access this by going to Settings -> Accessibility and enabling ‘Accessibility Enable’.

Some nice changes under the hood that are more technical in nature: config file loading performance has been improved immeasurably which should help out with initial startup times of RetroArch, loading config files as well as loading shader presets. Core info file loading itself has also seen many performance improvements. We are aware that despite all this, loading all the assets in the more feature-rich menus like MaterialUI/XMB/Ozone can still take a long time on systems encumbered by slow disk I/O, but we have some special things in store for future versions that should increase asset loading performance significantly.

Highlights Multi soft-patching support

If an IPS/BPS/UPS patch is found, will replace the last character in the filename with a counter and loop until another patch is found (in any format).

Enhanced ‘Load Content’ file browser search functionality

1.9.2 adds the same search filter functionality that currently exists for playlists to the file browser when selecting Load Content. This means:

  • When navigating the filesystem via the file browser, the user can press RetroPad X (or /, etc.), and enter a search term
  • This becomes a filter – all matching entries will be displayed
  • The user can then perform another search to further refine the results. Up to 8 filters may be stacked in this fashion
  • Pressing ‘cancel’ clears the last entered filter

In order to support file browser navigation, the search filter implementation had to be rewritten. Instead of having a single menu-driver-level search filter, independent search terms are now stored for each menu list. This is a far more robust solution, and means that filters can be enabled for other menus far more easily (and without any hacks). To demonstrate this, 1.9.2 also enables search filters when selecting shader presets/passes via the file browser (I will try to add this in more places as time permits):

Finally, 1.9.2 makes the following changes to existing search functionality:

  • Entering a search term consisting of a single Latin alphabet character will now always jump to the first entry whose first character matches – i.e. we no longer apply search filters in this case, since a single alphabet character filter is not useful. This means single character searches can be used for fast alphabet navigation
  • When searching file browser lists, the ‘utility’ entries (e.g. Parent Directory) are ignored, since they have no bearing on the actual list content (i.e. searching for p will now jump to the first p file – previously, it would always jump to Parent Directory…)
  • When performing non-filter searches, the entry labels used in each comparison now exactly match what is printed on screen by the menu driver. Previously, raw file_list values were used, which are often the same, but not always (e.g. in a number of cases, this is the difference between searching against full file paths vs. path basenames, which can produce erroneous results)

In addition to all this, 1.9.2 also enables search filter support when using the file browser to select cheats and overlays.

Optional menu screensaver animations

At present, when using XMB/GLUI/Ozone, enabling the menu screensaver will cause the screen to be blanked when the screensaver timeout has elapsed. 1.9.2 adds three optional animations that may be displayed instead – these can be selected via the new Settings > User Interface > Menu Screensaver Animation entry; animation speed may be adjusted via Settings > User Interface > Menu Screensaver Animation Speed.

These effects are rendered using font glyphs; the performance overheads of all the animations are therefore low. This should also give you some indication as to how we are planning to reduce file I/O overhead across the board when it comes to asset loading, but that is something that we will be unveiling for a future release!

When using GLUI/Ozone, the screensaver will be tinted (somewhat) according to the current menu colour theme (XMB uses a fixed screensaver colour, since it does not have a ‘proper’ colour theme implementation).

OpenDingux beta: Add 50Hz support

All devices running OpenDingux Beta have native support for both 60 Hz and 50 Hz display modes. 1.9.2 enables 50 Hz functionality in RetroArch. The refresh rate can be toggled between 60 Hz and 50 Hz via the Settings > Video > Output > Vertical Refresh Rate menu entry; the value can be saved on a per-core/content directory/game basis via regular config overrides.

This makes OpenDingux devices (running the Beta OS) pretty much the only affordable/easily available handhelds that can run both NTSC and PAL content smoothly. The VICE core in particular benefits enormously from this addition.

OpenDingux beta: Fix IPU scaling when running GB/GBC/GG/NGP-resolution content

Further testing of the OpenDingux Beta port has revealed several more resolutions which are mishandled by the IPU hardware scaler. 1.9.2 updates the resolution blacklists accordingly, fixing scaling for the following content:

  • Gameboy (+ Color)/Game Gear at native, x2 and x3 resolutions
  • Neo Geo Pocket (+ Color) at x2 resolution

Reacties (9)

0BoomSlang
4 mei 2021 20:03
Weinig zwart wits aan. Je koopt een licentie op een bepaalde medium. Daar mag je gebruik van maken, volgende de voorwaarde die je met de maker bent aangegaan.

Dat er allerlei methodes zijn om ook op andere manier de ervaring op te doen. Neemt niet weg dat je buiten de grenzen van de afgesproken voorwaarden gaat.

Ik maak ook regelmatig gebruik van Retroarch, maar dat het niet legaal is, ontneemt niet de plezier die ik er aan beleef. Het is een heel fijne manier om Retrogames te spelen op een goedkope manier.
Met name alle verschillende core's die je kan gebruiken maakt het een vrij overal compatibel programma

Oh en zonder een Retrode o.i.d zal het toch lastig worden om je oude games te 'rippen'
+3detheavn
@BoomSlang5 mei 2021 09:44
Oh en zonder een Retrode o.i.d zal het toch lastig worden om je oude games te 'rippen'
Ik ben zelf een verzamelaar van oude "meuk" en heb dan ook een berg aan cartridge dumpers. Voor de SNES had ik ooit een Super Wild Card DX (dumpte naar 3,5 inch floppy) en voor de Gameboy bijvoorbeeld een GB Doctror XChange (via paralelle poort welke op geen PC meer zit). Die zijn tegenwoordig een stuk onpractischer om mee te werken, maar er zijn genoeg alternatieven.

Een Retrode is een mooi voorbeeld van een "commercieel" product, maar met een beetje handigheid zijn er ook genoeg alternatieven. Als je niet vies bent van een beetje DIY, dan is er een Arduino based Cartreader. Dit is een mooi open source community driven project welke cartridges van Nintendo, Sega, en volgens mij ook Neo Geo Pocket, PC Engine en Wonderswan ondersteunt. Het ondersteunt ook het terug-flashen naar verschillende repro cartridges welke bijvoorbeeld op AliExpress te vinden zijn voor een paar euro.

Persoonlijk dump ik deze naar cartridges naar een SD kaart om deze op een EZ-FLash / SD2SNES op originele hardware te spelen, maar dat zou dus net zo makkelijk voor je emulator gebruikt kunnen worden.

Ja, dit is een omslachtig proces, maar naast gemakszucht voorkomt dit ook slijtage aan de cartridges, waarvan er tgenwoordig al een aantal behoorlijk zeldzaam zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door detheavn op 5 mei 2021 09:46]

+1darkjeric
@BoomSlang4 mei 2021 23:43
"Buiten de grenzen van de afgesproken voorwaarden" is toch iets heel anders dan "illegaal" hoor.

Niet voor niets dat heel veel zaken in een EULA niet echt juridisch verdedigbaar zijn, ook al heeft de gebruiker (uiteraard zonder het te lezen) op Accepteren geklikt. Het is geen wettelijk sluitend contract zoals bv. een notariële akte of arbeidscontract dat wel zijn.
+1renecl
4 mei 2021 18:37
Vraag me toch af hoe legaal dat toch allemaal is ?

Je hoort ook een SONY of Nintendo hier niet over (of tenminste ik niet) .
+1Ricepuppet
@renecl4 mei 2021 18:40
RetroArch is een front-end.

Het enige wat het doet is een zgn. basis bieden. Je kan emulators erin downloaden, maar hoe je aan de ROMS komt, is je eigen zaak. Er worden geen ROMS bijgeleverd; die kan je zelf 'rippen' uit je eigen collectie aan fysieke games.

Dat is, althans, zwart-wit, de theorie. Console ontwikkelaars zoals Nintendo gebruiken zelf ook emulators voor een aantal van hun consoles (de SNES/NES mini en de laatst uitgebrachte Super Mario NES Edition)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ricepuppet op 4 mei 2021 18:41]

+1MrBreaker
@renecl4 mei 2021 18:42
Niks illegaals aan. Sowieso werkt retroarch op basis van cores, maar die zijn gereverse engineerd dus ook legaal.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@renecl4 mei 2021 19:22
Net als aardappelschilmesjes, bijlen en alarmpistolen zijn emulators volkomen legaal.

De crux zit 'm in het gebruik, hoe de maker(s) het "presenteren", de wind die in Den Haag en Brussel waait en de publieke opinie :)
+1NightFox89
@renecl4 mei 2021 19:32
Emulators zijn volledig legaal en worden ook door Microsoft, Nintendo en Sony etc zelf ingezet.

Om het in gebruik ook legaal te houden moet je zelf je originele games dumpen (indien direct play niet mogelijk is) en bij een aantal emulators moet je ook de bios dumpen van je console zelf.

Mooi voorbeeld vanuit Modern Vintage Gamer. Die werd door een uitgever ingeschakeld om een oude game naar de Nintendo Switch te porten. Hiervoor heeft die zelf een gameboy emulator moeten schrijven gezien je niet zomaar een emulator kunt inzetten voor commercieel gebruik.

MVG is iemand die veel homebrew port naar consoles etc. en zodoende dat bovenstaande op zijn pad is gekomen. Hij heeft dus ervaring met het schrijven van emulators én het porten van emulators naar andere systemen.

Met de release van de Xbox Series heeft hij tevens vanuit Microsoft een Xbox Series S cadeau gekregen ter review. Het eerste wat hij ermee deed was het laden van emulators via de devkit mogelijkheden van de xbox series zelf en zodoende Playstation games kon spelen op de Xbox.

Dat is allemaal gewoon legaal en geen grijs gebied. In de jaren 90 is dit in amerika bijvoorbeeld al voor de rechter uitgespeelt. Er was een bedrijf dat commercieel een ps1 emulator aanbood, die tevens alleen legale games kon afspelen. Backups en iso files waren geblokkeerd. Vond Sony alsnog niet leuk, en dat kwam voor de rechter. Sony verloor. Uiteindelijk heeft Apple de emulator nog opgekocht met intenties hun Macs als Playstation alternatief te verkopen. (In die tijd had je ook nog bleem, maar die waren failliet gegaan door de advocaten kosten als ik me niet vergis, terwijl Connectix Virtual Game Station verkocht werd aan Apple)

Het wordt pas illegaal wanneer je games en bios files download en niet zelf dumpt.

Edit: Zo kun je legaal ps1 games dumpen op je pc. Er hoeft immers geen beveiliging gekraakt te worden, de beveiliging zit in de console zelf. Niet op de schijf. De data van de game is vrij toegankelijk op een pc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NightFox89 op 4 mei 2021 19:34]

0Perkele
@NightFox895 mei 2021 18:59
De wobble groove zit op de schijf.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

