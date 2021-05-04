Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Python 3.9.5

Python logo (75 pix)Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. De release notes voor versie 3.9.5 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Python 3.9.5

Python 3.9.5 is the newest major stable release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. There’s been 111 commits since 3.9.4 which is a similar amount compared to 3.8 at the same stage of the release cycle. See the change log for details.

On macOS, we encourage you to use the universal2 binary installer variant whenever possible. The legacy 10.9+ Intel-only variant will not be provided for Python 3.10 and the universal2 variant will become the default download for future 3.9.x releases. You may need to upgrade third-party components, like pip, to later versions once they are released. You may experience differences in behavior in IDLE and other Tk-based applications due to using the newer version of Tk. As always, if you encounter problems when using this installer variant, please check https://bugs.python.org for existing reports and for opening new issues.

The next Python 3.9 maintenance release will be 3.9.6, currently scheduled for 2021-06-28.

Python

Versienummer 3.9.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Python Insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Python Insider

Update-historie

25-03 Python 3.9.12 / 3.10.4 1
17-03 Python 3.7.13 / 3.8.13 / 3.9.11 / 3.10.3 0
19-01 Python 3.10.2 12
07-12 Python 3.10.1 9
05-10 Python 3.10.0 7
31-08 Python 3.9.7 0
06-'21 Python 3.9.6 0
05-'21 Python 3.9.5 1
04-'21 Python 3.9.4 1
04-'21 Python 3.9.3 0
