Microsoft heeft versie 0.55.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf versie 0.49 niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
General
Always on Top
- .NET runtime is now on 5, our next release will be upgraded to .NET 6. Moving to .NET 5 and then 6 helped reduce our moving parts in a single release so we went this route. Why this is important is this is one of the major work items needed for ARM64 support. In addition, this should help provide a speed boosts once we are on .NET 6.
- @jsoref's spelling plugin help
FancyZones
- Fixed one of two borders showing incorrectly bugs.
- Border defaults to OS accent color now.
- Reduced CPU / GPU activity. Not done improving, we know we can do better.
File explorer add-ons
- Bug fixed to not lose zones after update
- Fixed editor margin issue for Chinese language.
Image Resizer
- GCode thumbnails now have transparency.
- New Utility - Developer files for File Explorer preview pane. This should add about 150 file extensions total. We are using the Monaco Editor to power this experience.
- New Utility - STL thumbnails added! Preview pane support is already in Windows.
Mouse utilities
- Fixed bug with too much meta data.
- Fixed bug resizing bug for constant height while maintaining aspect ratio.
PowerRename
- New Utility - Crosshair over pointer via
Ctrl+
Alt+
P. This feature was co-developed with the accessibility team at Microsoft.
PowerToys Run
- Files are sorted now how File Explorer sorts.
Settings
- Improved speed and fixed bugs with Window walker plugin.
- Window Walker will now show path of elevated apps.
- Added UEFI command to system commands.
- Fixed crashing bug in EnvironmentHelper class.
- Fix URI plugin bug with
^:.
- VS Code plugin not showing workspaces with latest Code version was corrected.
- Fixed bug that caused plugins to not load.
- Fixed crash in Uri plugin and Web search plugin.
Video Conference Mute
- Fixed a regression with settings being reset when moving from admin to non-admin
- Fixed crashing bug with Zoom and other clients. We found someone we could remotely debug with and identify the actual crashing part.
- Change of behavior: When leaving a meeting, VCM will now leave your microphone in the state it was. This mimics behavior of applications if VCM was not present.
- Change of behavior: When you exit PowerToys, your current microphone state will remain.