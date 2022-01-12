Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 5.01

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 5.01 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.01:
  • System: Rewrote large parts of code as the collections and other changes of the last couple of years were hard to maintain. Resulting code is much cleaner and EMDB became way faster.
  • System: Added an option to specify the hotfix description.
  • User interface: Collection details are now shown in the details panel.
  • User interface: Added F5 for refreshing / resorting / rebuilding collections.
  • User interface: F1 now launches the online help.
  • Database: Added Search for collections.
  • User interface: Fixed deleting collection artwork.
  • User interface: Fixed crash when quickly scrolling in TV Mode.
  • Export: Export to csv / txt / html exported collections instead of all movies.
  • Database: Renumber in database options added "copy of" to titles.
  • Options: custom texts were not always saved.
  • Options: Pasting collection artwork from clipboard not working.
  • User Interface: last used filter and sort order was not properly applied at startup.
  • Search: Search found movies in collections, Filter did't.
  • Database: If we now add movies from inside a collection they are assigned to that collection.
  • System: Fixed various crashes on empty list / shelf.
  • Translations: Updated the Arabic, Catalan, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian, Spanish and Dutch translations.
Versienummer 5.01
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,46MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-01-2022 • 06:07

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Reacties (3)

0suleyman15
12 januari 2022 16:18
Encountered an improper argument?
0EMDB
@suleyman1513 januari 2022 09:02
hotfix...
0Dr.Droid
@EMDB14 januari 2022 16:08
Thanks!
Helaas krijg ik nog steeds deze melding als ik een collection wil openen vanuit de bookshelf.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

