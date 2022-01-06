Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.2.5

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft de vijfde update voor versie 7.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-bestanden aan en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen bij het openen en bewerken van grote bestanden. Verder is er nu ook een versie voor computers uitgerust met een Apple-processor. Versie 7.2.5 is verder een bugfix-uitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 90 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.5 rc1:
  • ofz#41299 rewind also on last resort #REF! IsReference()
  • ofz#41345 negative-size-param
  • ofz#41510 make sure BackgroundColoredObjects doesn't contain dead objects
  • tdf#81507 FILESAVE: DOCX - w:sdtContent not exported correctly resulting in missing line breaks
  • tdf#101217 Setting the column width and height should not round the values causing compounding errors
  • tdf#110003 Lower-case ß is capitalized as SS instead of ẞ
  • tdf#127512 MSO line chart color is off
  • tdf#128715 Auto playing slideshow will stop after a 10-20min only in 32bit Linux
  • tdf#128895 Hidden Columns but keep reappearing! Unlike Rows which will stay hidden (steps: comment 19)
  • tdf#128914 Drag-copy of formulas referencing labels gives wrong result in rows (copying vertically); works in columns (copying horizontally)
  • tdf#129638 Wrong Page Direction in Print UI
  • tdf#130131 There is no Split item in combined shape's context menu in Draw
  • tdf#131150 EDITING: Some align options are disabled in textboxes
  • tdf#132470 UI: Tab of visible sheet looks the same as other selected tabs
  • tdf#134294 Chapter numbering not updated when heading added in between (until heading applied again or reload )
  • tdf#135033 Undo/redo not supported for animations
  • tdf#135906 FILESAVE: DOCX with SmartArt roundtripped in Writer fails to open in Word
  • tdf#136111 Scaling problem on chart driven by a macro.
  • tdf#136452 Crash swlo!SwTextFrame::HasFootnote+0xc0d: at undo
  • tdf#137719 FILEOPEN: images appear blurred in edit mode (but not presentation mode) (7.0 regression)
  • tdf#138223 FILEOPEN PPTX: text shown black on black (instead of black on white)
  • tdf#139102 Gallery: "Detailed View" icons display is cluttered (GTK3)
  • tdf#139205 Translated Calc styles lose hirearchical structure
  • tdf#139612 Option "Search criteria = and <> must apply to whole cells" doesn't affect to calculation as must.
  • tdf#139922 Tools > Autocorrect > Apply with "Capitalize first letter in every sentence"
  • tdf#140086 LO will many times the master password for open or save action an a remote server (webdav)
  • tdf#140250 Effects: Glow Radius and Soft Edge Radius should be independent of one another (rather than linked)
  • tdf#140395 "Font effects" screenshot has to be updated so that it does not show "blinking" control
  • tdf#140912 FILEOPEN PPTX: extra image and text label "insert image" appears (even in presentation mode)
  • tdf#141709 Opening Chinese PDF files generated by XeLaTeX loses Chinese characters
  • tdf#142033 VIEWING: Embedded newline does not display correctly when set via SetDataArray()
  • tdf#142719 AUTO CORRECT: Undo adds exception of two initial capitals to exception list
  • tdf#142910 Standard filters involving "greater than" or "smaller than" (>, <, >=, <=) fail and hide everything
  • tdf#143128 Searching for German sharp s / eszett (ß,ẞ) provides wrong results
  • tdf#143422 "Missing hyphenation data" is displayed in info bar in Japanese documents
  • tdf#143511 Writer: Comment oversized and text missing when printed in margin in Linux
  • tdf#143643 The size of comment box isn't restored at undo (so plenty of space, but showing scrollbar)
  • tdf#143971 LibreOffice 7.2 introduced addition popup for read only file that shouldn't be showing
  • tdf#144107 Editing: page breaks is not visible without gridlines
  • tdf#144244 Crash when FILESAVE a calc file after delete some columns
  • tdf#144245 Unlike VBA, the 'Key' string parameter of the 'Add' method of the 'Collection' object, although case insensitive, is only for ANSII characters.
  • tdf#144247 Row height in Calc was 0,45 cm now it's 0,4516. Set rowheight to 10 it will be 9,9995 cm (since 7.2)
  • tdf#144378 Calc: Characters rotated when printed in Asian layout mode of vertical writing
  • tdf#144410 UI Autofilter dropdown does not indicate that color filtering options are submenus
  • tdf#144668 DOCX Customized numbering format lost on save and re-open
  • tdf#144695 Oracle Java JDK 17 recognition confusion on macOS
  • tdf#144940 Calc disables header/footer or loses footer content when saves a spreadsheet ( part 2 )
  • tdf#145062 Crash when inserting hidden field over input field
  • tdf#145128 Setting the "PerformFileCheckExt" setting via the Windows Registry does not work correctly: Final is not applied
  • tdf#145162 FILESAVE PPTX: extra bullet added to text
  • tdf#145207 One click and three presses of TABs crashes Writer
  • tdf#145215 The logic of Cross Reference representing Paragraph Numbering is different between MSOffice and LibreOffice
  • tdf#145258 Comments cut-off in writer
  • tdf#145322 Writer: All characters rotate when printing a vertical writing page
  • tdf#145386 bogus lang-tag in status bar language selector
  • tdf#145567 Crash when click "File > Open" if previously a Draw document is opened via Writer and closed
  • tdf#145582 Query → Edit in SQL-View treats file as changed when no changes have occurred
  • tdf#145604 Dragging & dropping outline in navigator is off by one
  • tdf#145610 The numbering of numbered list doesn't show when changing bulleted for numbered list
  • tdf#145621 Crash swlo!IDocumentMarkAccess::IsLegalPaMForCrossRefHeadingBookmark+0x2681 at overwriting certain area
  • tdf#145640 CALC Update references when sorting on an autofiltered range of cells evaluates incorrectly
  • tdf#145663 Not possible to turn light off in '3D View' dialog of a 3D chart
  • tdf#145711 Error 1324: The Folder Path Contains an Invalid Character (Adobe Japan1/H)
  • tdf#145786 Crash in: libgobject-2.0.so.0 Gtk-CRITICAL when attempting to change color palette (UI, Sidebar)
  • tdf#145801 Different heights of sidebar content panel title elements
  • tdf#145814 STYLES: Fill format mode broken in Windows
  • tdf#145819 at insert a rotated image, yes and no are reversed
  • tdf#145840 UI Secure connection box reset incorrectly when opening&closing Edit Services dialog
  • tdf#145842 UI Canceling Delete from WebDAV server makes files disappear from Remote files dialog
  • tdf#145852 Printing with printer preselected no longer works (BASIC macro)
  • tdf#145928 Crash mergedlo!SdrUndoObj::ImpShowPageOfThisObject+33 (SwpHints::Check(bool) ndhints.cxx:359)
  • tdf#145959 Context menu in Math text window doesn't stay if not enough space below cursor
  • tdf#145974 Scrollbar in Comment box appearing over text while typing
  • tdf#145999 BASE: Base Table Control subform blank field when focus
  • tdf#146108 Calc is slow to change cell focus in a document with a big background image
  • tdf#146141 Delete empty comment crash - Crash in: `anonymous namespace'::collectUIInformation
  • tdf#146179 Developer Tools crashes LO when inspecting object in special file
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.5 rc2:
  • tdf#131850 LibreOffice hangs if recent files are not accessible (e.g. remote samba, webdav, or nextcloud files)
  • tdf#135061 Hang: pasting content ( track changes )
  • tdf#136855 Crash correcting with spell checker with track & changes enabled
  • tdf#137101 Evolution LDAP address source won't timeout, indefinitely freezing ui
  • tdf#137318 Redlinehide: Undo action displays content incorrectly.
  • tdf#138743 Hiding track changes shows a spurious image frame
  • tdf#139843 Crash swlo!SwNumRule::MakeNumString
  • tdf#141175 CRASH: cutting content with redlines
  • tdf#144364 Autotext (text only) with placeholder not correctly displayed
  • tdf#144565 Crash in: SfxItemSet::Clone(bool,SfxItemPool *)
  • tdf#146219 UCB: Startup, creating new files, or Exit of the application is very slow or "annoying" when the "Recent Document" list contains remote files (e.g. Webdav/Nextcloud or SFTP files mounted via File Manager)
  • tdf#146257 Chapter Numbering dialog adds some unexpected dots
  • tdf#146363 [regression] LibreOffice Draw crashes when changing width/height of text box

Versienummer 7.2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.2.5&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 325,23MB
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

06-01-2022 • 13:25

Document Foundation

Reacties (7)

+1Qalo

6 januari 2022 14:39
Eindelijk zijn er een paar hele irritante bugs uitgehaald waar ik me op een gegeven moment best wel aan ergerde. Zoals bug tdf#144940, waarbij de kop- en voettekst elke keer verdwenen bij het opslaan van het document en vervolgens het document opnieuw opende. We zijn inmiddels aanbeland bij versie 7.2.5, dus het heeft even geduurd. Ik moest zelfs weer terug naar LibreOffice 7.1.8 om deze vervelende bug te ontwijken.

Ik ben van mening dat LibreOffice beter weer gewoon zich moet concentreren op één versie waar ze de volledige focus op leggen. De Community versie is een snapshot van de laatste versie uit de Enterprise versie, en daar neem je dus bugs mee naar de versie waar je op voort borduurt. De situatie ontstaat soms dat bugs in de oudere branche eruit gehaald zijn, maar in de nieuwe versie ineens weer terugkomen bij een upgrade. Dat heb ik al vaker meegemaakt. Soms zijn het hele lullige, kleine dingetjes. Maar het staat zo slordig als je van Enterprise naar Community upgradet, en vervolgens zit je weer met bugs die er in de Enterprise versie juist uitgehaald waren. zo blijf je dus bezig met bugs pletten, en het is dubbel werk voor de ontwikkelaars.

Ik heb liever een LibreOffice die weliswaar iets trager ontwikkeld wordt, maar wel betrouwbaar en stabiel blijft en waarbij bugs niet steeds weer terugkeren in een hogere versie, terwijl die er in de stabiele branche juist uitgehaald was.

Dit is overigens mijn enige punt van kritiek. Aan de andere kant is het wel weer gelukkig dat je terug kan naar een oudere versie als het met de nieuwste versie niet goed zit. Of juist blijven bij de oudere versie. Op mijn werk-PC's hanteer ik standaard die "voorzichtigheid" door bij het oude te blijven, want ik kan het me niet permitteren om me met rare quirks bezig te houden. Het moet gewoon werken (want voor mijn werk noodzakelijk). :)
+1beerse

@Qalo6 januari 2022 15:13
Dat je 'helemaal' terug moest naar 7.1.8 is niet erg, dat is gewoon de stabiele, de andere onderhouden versie. Die versie is er voor iedereen die met minder problemen wil werken. Als jij zoals je zegt liever hebt dat LibreOffice iets trager ontwikkeld wordt en daarmee betrouwbaar en stabiel blijft: Richt je dan op versie 7.1.8, die wordt juist speciaal daar voor bij gehouden.

Richt je vooral niet op het stempeltje dat op de ondersteunde LibreOffice varianten gehangen wordt. Dat verandert vast nog wel. Hou vooral in de gaten dat er meer dan 2 versies actief worden aangeboden en gebruik daarvan liever niet de hoogste/nieuwste. Dat is beter voor je hart.

Voor enkelvoudige organisatie die een product levert is het te vragen om 1 product versie te leveren. Maar zelfs die doen dat meestal niet, die hebben ook vaak meerdere versies in het veld die zij productie waardig vinden. Voor een organisatie die opensource software aanbiedt is het meer dan logisch dat ze meer dan 1 versie in omloop hebben. Er zijn genoeg productien met 3 of zelfs 5 'productie' versies. Ook en vooral omdat ze in het zelfde publieke domein worden onderhouden, door verschillende teams en met een verschillende achtergrond.
0Qalo

@beerse6 januari 2022 15:35
Normaliter blijf ik bij de stabiele versie. Maar ik vond de nieuwe functie in LibreOffice 7.2, het kunnen sorteren op kleur, bijzonder handig omdat ik die functie toch miste in LO. Daarom maakte ik de uitzondering om te upgraden naar de Community versie. Helaas moest ik snel weer terug. Normaliter kom ik zelden bugs tegen, maar dit was een hele irritante.

Normaliter heeft de Community versie ("Fris") altijd wel wat bugs, maar sommigen bleven wel erg lang hangen deze keer. Als ik de volgende keer weer zo'n actie doe, dan pak ik eerst wel even mijn Windows installatie erbij. Dat is voor mij toch een "proeftuin" waar ik het meeste op uitprobeer voordat ik het op mijn Linux installaties prak. :)
0jefken153
7 januari 2022 09:43
Tiens toch raar ik heb al versie LibreOffice_7.3.0.1_Win_x64 staan sinds 28 december.

Hoe kan dat?
En welke is nu de recentste versie?
0Qalo

@jefken1537 januari 2022 12:26
Dat kan hoor. Je hebt een pre-release versie geïnstalleerd. Dat is overigens nog wel een versie die nog in alpha-fase is. Meer om te testen en te experimenteren, en niet voor dagelijks gebruik (als je serieus werk ermee moet doen).

De meest recente Enterprise-versie (stabiele versie dus) is 7.1.8. De meest recente Community-versie is sinds gisteren dus 7.2.5.
0jefken153
@Qalo8 januari 2022 10:39
dank u voor de informatie. heb ze in december gedownload via het aanbod van Tweakers.

