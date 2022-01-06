De Document Foundation heeft de vijfde update voor versie 7.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-bestanden aan en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen bij het openen en bewerken van grote bestanden. Verder is er nu ook een versie voor computers uitgerust met een Apple-processor. Versie 7.2.5 is verder een bugfix-uitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 90 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.5 rc1:
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.5 rc2:
- ofz#41299 rewind also on last resort #REF! IsReference()
- ofz#41345 negative-size-param
- ofz#41510 make sure BackgroundColoredObjects doesn't contain dead objects
- tdf#81507 FILESAVE: DOCX - w:sdtContent not exported correctly resulting in missing line breaks
- tdf#101217 Setting the column width and height should not round the values causing compounding errors
- tdf#110003 Lower-case ß is capitalized as SS instead of ẞ
- tdf#127512 MSO line chart color is off
- tdf#128715 Auto playing slideshow will stop after a 10-20min only in 32bit Linux
- tdf#128895 Hidden Columns but keep reappearing! Unlike Rows which will stay hidden (steps: comment 19)
- tdf#128914 Drag-copy of formulas referencing labels gives wrong result in rows (copying vertically); works in columns (copying horizontally)
- tdf#129638 Wrong Page Direction in Print UI
- tdf#130131 There is no Split item in combined shape's context menu in Draw
- tdf#131150 EDITING: Some align options are disabled in textboxes
- tdf#132470 UI: Tab of visible sheet looks the same as other selected tabs
- tdf#134294 Chapter numbering not updated when heading added in between (until heading applied again or reload )
- tdf#135033 Undo/redo not supported for animations
- tdf#135906 FILESAVE: DOCX with SmartArt roundtripped in Writer fails to open in Word
- tdf#136111 Scaling problem on chart driven by a macro.
- tdf#136452 Crash swlo!SwTextFrame::HasFootnote+0xc0d: at undo
- tdf#137719 FILEOPEN: images appear blurred in edit mode (but not presentation mode) (7.0 regression)
- tdf#138223 FILEOPEN PPTX: text shown black on black (instead of black on white)
- tdf#139102 Gallery: "Detailed View" icons display is cluttered (GTK3)
- tdf#139205 Translated Calc styles lose hirearchical structure
- tdf#139612 Option "Search criteria = and <> must apply to whole cells" doesn't affect to calculation as must.
- tdf#139922 Tools > Autocorrect > Apply with "Capitalize first letter in every sentence"
- tdf#140086 LO will many times the master password for open or save action an a remote server (webdav)
- tdf#140250 Effects: Glow Radius and Soft Edge Radius should be independent of one another (rather than linked)
- tdf#140395 "Font effects" screenshot has to be updated so that it does not show "blinking" control
- tdf#140912 FILEOPEN PPTX: extra image and text label "insert image" appears (even in presentation mode)
- tdf#141709 Opening Chinese PDF files generated by XeLaTeX loses Chinese characters
- tdf#142033 VIEWING: Embedded newline does not display correctly when set via SetDataArray()
- tdf#142719 AUTO CORRECT: Undo adds exception of two initial capitals to exception list
- tdf#142910 Standard filters involving "greater than" or "smaller than" (>, <, >=, <=) fail and hide everything
- tdf#143128 Searching for German sharp s / eszett (ß,ẞ) provides wrong results
- tdf#143422 "Missing hyphenation data" is displayed in info bar in Japanese documents
- tdf#143511 Writer: Comment oversized and text missing when printed in margin in Linux
- tdf#143643 The size of comment box isn't restored at undo (so plenty of space, but showing scrollbar)
- tdf#143971 LibreOffice 7.2 introduced addition popup for read only file that shouldn't be showing
- tdf#144107 Editing: page breaks is not visible without gridlines
- tdf#144244 Crash when FILESAVE a calc file after delete some columns
- tdf#144245 Unlike VBA, the 'Key' string parameter of the 'Add' method of the 'Collection' object, although case insensitive, is only for ANSII characters.
- tdf#144247 Row height in Calc was 0,45 cm now it's 0,4516. Set rowheight to 10 it will be 9,9995 cm (since 7.2)
- tdf#144378 Calc: Characters rotated when printed in Asian layout mode of vertical writing
- tdf#144410 UI Autofilter dropdown does not indicate that color filtering options are submenus
- tdf#144668 DOCX Customized numbering format lost on save and re-open
- tdf#144695 Oracle Java JDK 17 recognition confusion on macOS
- tdf#144940 Calc disables header/footer or loses footer content when saves a spreadsheet ( part 2 )
- tdf#145062 Crash when inserting hidden field over input field
- tdf#145128 Setting the "PerformFileCheckExt" setting via the Windows Registry does not work correctly: Final is not applied
- tdf#145162 FILESAVE PPTX: extra bullet added to text
- tdf#145207 One click and three presses of TABs crashes Writer
- tdf#145215 The logic of Cross Reference representing Paragraph Numbering is different between MSOffice and LibreOffice
- tdf#145258 Comments cut-off in writer
- tdf#145322 Writer: All characters rotate when printing a vertical writing page
- tdf#145386 bogus lang-tag in status bar language selector
- tdf#145567 Crash when click "File > Open" if previously a Draw document is opened via Writer and closed
- tdf#145582 Query → Edit in SQL-View treats file as changed when no changes have occurred
- tdf#145604 Dragging & dropping outline in navigator is off by one
- tdf#145610 The numbering of numbered list doesn't show when changing bulleted for numbered list
- tdf#145621 Crash swlo!IDocumentMarkAccess::IsLegalPaMForCrossRefHeadingBookmark+0x2681 at overwriting certain area
- tdf#145640 CALC Update references when sorting on an autofiltered range of cells evaluates incorrectly
- tdf#145663 Not possible to turn light off in '3D View' dialog of a 3D chart
- tdf#145711 Error 1324: The Folder Path Contains an Invalid Character (Adobe Japan1/H)
- tdf#145786 Crash in: libgobject-2.0.so.0 Gtk-CRITICAL when attempting to change color palette (UI, Sidebar)
- tdf#145801 Different heights of sidebar content panel title elements
- tdf#145814 STYLES: Fill format mode broken in Windows
- tdf#145819 at insert a rotated image, yes and no are reversed
- tdf#145840 UI Secure connection box reset incorrectly when opening&closing Edit Services dialog
- tdf#145842 UI Canceling Delete from WebDAV server makes files disappear from Remote files dialog
- tdf#145852 Printing with printer preselected no longer works (BASIC macro)
- tdf#145928 Crash mergedlo!SdrUndoObj::ImpShowPageOfThisObject+33 (SwpHints::Check(bool) ndhints.cxx:359)
- tdf#145959 Context menu in Math text window doesn't stay if not enough space below cursor
- tdf#145974 Scrollbar in Comment box appearing over text while typing
- tdf#145999 BASE: Base Table Control subform blank field when focus
- tdf#146108 Calc is slow to change cell focus in a document with a big background image
- tdf#146141 Delete empty comment crash - Crash in: `anonymous namespace'::collectUIInformation
- tdf#146179 Developer Tools crashes LO when inspecting object in special file
- tdf#131850 LibreOffice hangs if recent files are not accessible (e.g. remote samba, webdav, or nextcloud files)
- tdf#135061 Hang: pasting content ( track changes )
- tdf#136855 Crash correcting with spell checker with track & changes enabled
- tdf#137101 Evolution LDAP address source won't timeout, indefinitely freezing ui
- tdf#137318 Redlinehide: Undo action displays content incorrectly.
- tdf#138743 Hiding track changes shows a spurious image frame
- tdf#139843 Crash swlo!SwNumRule::MakeNumString
- tdf#141175 CRASH: cutting content with redlines
- tdf#144364 Autotext (text only) with placeholder not correctly displayed
- tdf#144565 Crash in: SfxItemSet::Clone(bool,SfxItemPool *)
- tdf#146219 UCB: Startup, creating new files, or Exit of the application is very slow or "annoying" when the "Recent Document" list contains remote files (e.g. Webdav/Nextcloud or SFTP files mounted via File Manager)
- tdf#146257 Chapter Numbering dialog adds some unexpected dots
- tdf#146363 [regression] LibreOffice Draw crashes when changing width/height of text box