Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de vierde releasecandidate uitgebracht. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.278 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. Bugs fixed in 7.0-rc4 (total 38): 12563: Autocad 2008 installer crashes when trying to configure install

25462: Unable to break using 'Break All' button while remote debugging with VS2008 (software breakpoint overwrites syscall instruction in VDSO page)

25486: Lego Stunt Rally: 3d scene is black

26350: Dungeons demo (OGRE) fails to load its plugins (LoadLibraryEx with LOAD_WITH_ALTERED_SEARCH_PATH and relative path)

27419: Mouse problem in Heroes of Might and Magic 3

30752: Open/save file dialog "New Folder" button doesn't show new folder

32183: Cannot open console device read only, then read from it to get input

33758: Mouse sensibility quick in-game

36369: Patternz application crashes in winevdm (page fault in 32-bit code)

39345: Ubisoft Uplay crash when Win version is set to Vista and > (libcef problem)

40535: Max Payne 3 : Crash at start when winecfg is set to WinVista and >

42338: Crysis 1 rendering somehow broken

42737: [EA Origin]Latest version launch correctly but no windows appear correctly

44934: [ACOrigins]Process start and close after launch - DRM Fault ? (log included)

45505: PES 2017 settings.exe (.NET 4.0 app) crashes on startup with Wine-Mono

47363: Gas Guzzlers: Extreme fails to launch

49401: Desperados 3 suffering from wrong colors

49649: Multiple games cause X11 to crash on resolution change (Age of Empires 1 & 2, Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds)

50157: Videos are not played until the end in X3 Reunion

50544: Application crashes when external database called

51063: Spitfire Audio plugins can't find their sample libraries

51263: Frostpunk crashes on start

51721: Control crashes while starting a new game in DX11 mode (Vulkan backend)

51935: Hitman: Sniper Challenge has bad performance

51984: Logos 9 Bible Software (.NET 4.7 app) selection popups don't show

52024: App Never Receives Winsock FD_* Messages After FD_ACCEPT

52199: Grand Theft Auto Vice City doesn't start

52220: TMIDI Player, Cherry: Playback with multiple MIDI ports is broken

52256: Current working directory reset to "/" executing a winegcc/wineg++ compiled program

52259: osu! sometimes crashes in select()

52273: Shadowgrounds crashes before the menu

52277: Clonk Endeavour quits unexpectedly after the opening animation

52283: After loading roblox studio, some menus are shifted and blinking

52287: Cygwin compilation fails: undefined reference to `__wine_spec_nt_header' in winecrt0/register.c

52288: Firefox 91 64bit hangs on HEAP.critSection

52302: Firefox hangs when loading some URLs (e.g. <https://www.phoronix.com>)

52312: Multiple kernel drivers crash due to missing 'ntoskrnl.IoCreateDeviceSecure' stub (Dokan 'dokan1.sys', LabVIEW 201x CVI 'cvintdrv.sys', F-Secure BlackLight Engine 2.2 'fsbldrv.sys' )

52315: Fractal AX8 Edit: Crash after I/O operations