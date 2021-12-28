Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.6.0

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode, waar Home Cinema en Black Edition de bekendste van zijn. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.0 is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 1.5.8, en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MP4Splitter
  • Extended support for PCM audio ('ipcm').
  • The analysis of the average bitrate of audio tracks has been removed. This will speed up the opening of some files
  • Improved support for files with tracks with offset timestamps
  • Changed the format of the output pins and the list of audio tracks in the player
  • Fixed distortion of frame proportions when using the 'pasp' atom in some cases
OggSplitter
  • Fixed reading of metadata in some files
MpegSplitter
  • Fixed MPEG Audio track detection
AudioSplitter
  • Added support for Cue Sheet inside 'TXXX' tag
RealMediaDecoders
  • Fixed work of the RealAudio decoder
  • Removed compilation of x64 decoders. Decoders didn't work because there is no RealMedia library for x64
MPCVideoDec
  • Eliminated high load on the system with frequent navigation on H.264 and MPEG-2 videos when using the D3D11 decoder
  • The MVC decoder information is now available through the IExFilterConfig interface
  • Added support for "copy-back" mode for D3D11 decoder
  • Added support for NVDEC decoder for NVIDIA video cards
  • Added support for output in YUV444P16 format ('Y3[0][16]').
  • Fixed output format setting for some codecs
AudioSwitcher
  • Optimized auto volume control code
  • Added audio processing with "compand" audio filter (included in FFmpeg).
  • Added dithering when outputting to Int16, if the sound was of higher bit depth before
MpcAudioRenderer
  • Fixed freezing at the end of playback in some cases
  • Corrected sample format selection for WASAPI Shared mode when "Windows Sonic for Headphones" is active in Windows 10
  • Reduced size of MpcAudioRenderer.ax
  • Added dithering when outputting to Int16, if the sound was of higher bit depth before
  • Added reset button
VideoRenderers
  • EVR-CP and Sync Renderer no longer require d3dx9_43.dll to render statistics text
  • Removed the ability to disable desktop composition (Aero) on Windows 7
  • Uses more correct locking of D3DDevice from different threads for EVR-CP
Subtitles
  • Texture size 2560x1600 changed to 2560x1440
Youtube
  • Improved retrieval of video metadata
  • Added error output for videos with restrictions
  • Added recognition of links like "youtube.com/shorts/".
  • For videos VP9 and AV1 with a frame size of 360p or less, select the lowest audio quality so that the audio bitrate is no more than the video bitrate
  • Added sorting of formats when opening via youtube_dl
  • Fixed slow playback of some links
  • Subtitle support has been improved
  • Added support for yt-dlp and other analogs of youtube-dl. In the settings you can specify the name of the executable file or the full path. Added search for an executable file in the system registry in the "App Paths" branches. Fixed search for an executable file in folders specified in the system PATH variable
Player
  • Reworked saving of many settings. The values of these settings will not be inherited when upgrading from older versions of the player
  • The history of open files and URLs is now saved in the history.mpc_lst file. Added a window for viewing history
  • Bookmarks are now saved in the favorites.mpc_lst file
  • Statistics information is now updated after navigation when playback is paused
  • Fixed DVD-Video playback with built-in filters
  • Open file/URL dialog now automatically removes enclosing quotes from given paths
  • Fixed shift and enlargement of the main window when hovering over the cover of the audio file displayed above the taskbar
  • Added the command "Add to playlist from clipboard" (Ctrl+V).
  • Removed "Disable desktop effects (Aero)" option
  • The ability to call the properties of the active video renderer in the "Video" settings panel during playback has been implemented
  • Fixed working with Blu-ray playlists and chapters
  • Added support for System Media Transport Controls
  • The values of 33% and 67% for the option "After starting playback, fit window to screen" are now interpreted as 1/3 and 2/3
  • Added visual separation of external and internal subtitles in the subtitle menu for VSFilter
  • Fixed crash when outputting a scrollbar in exclusive mode with unknown duration
  • Other minor fixes and internal optimizations
  • MPCBEShellExt (explorer extension)
  • Improved operation for users with limited rights
  • Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao).
  • Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).
  • Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).
  • Updated Dutch and Chinese (Traditional) translation (by beter).
  • Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).
  • Updated Portuguese (Brazil) translation (by Siegfried Janke).
  • Updated Japanese translation
  • Updated Ukrainian translation (by arestarh1986).
Updated libraries:
  • dav1d git-0.9.2-69-g396122d
  • Detours git-v4.0.1-96-g45a76a3
  • ffmpeg git-n4.5-dev-2772-g6c45d34e50
  • libflac git-1.3.3-85-gb358381a
  • libpng git-v1.6.37-36-ga37d48365
  • Little-CMS git-2.12-39-gc07b7e3
  • MediaInfo git-v21.09-16-g6ce198a2
  • nanosvg git-ccdb199
  • rapidjson git-v1.1.0-665-g00dbcf2c

Versienummer 1.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SourceForge
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/mpcbe/files/MPC-BE/Release%20builds/1.6.0/MPC-BE.1.6.0.6767.x64-installer.zip
Bestandsgrootte 13,81MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-12-2021 • 10:24

28-12-2021 • 10:24

Bron: SourceForge

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
-119019+116+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1MissMe NL
28 december 2021 10:46
Zit hier een automatische ondertiteling downloader in? Zoals bij vlc.

Edit: niet dus automatisch maar gewoon een ondertiteling downloader zoals VLsub.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MissMe NL op 28 december 2021 12:49]

+1noiz13
@MissMe NL28 december 2021 11:19
VLC heeft toch geen automatische downloader?
tenminste ik kan hem niet vinden.
+1Rob2017
@noiz1328 december 2021 12:00
Open vlc, View tab, VLsub
+1noiz13
@Rob201728 december 2021 12:15
ja oke die ken ik maar gaat niet automatische je moet nog steeds handelingen uitvoeren
0OxWax
@noiz1328 december 2021 12:25
Voor sommige mensen is "subs + naam film" in google typen blijkbaar onoverkomelijk. 8)7
+1PredCaliber2
@OxWax28 december 2021 12:31
Makkelijk om dat te roepen, maar de helft van de tijd heb je niet matchende subs. Dit komt door verschil in rips, en timing van de films. Dus soms zit je in het begin wil goed, maar gaat het van kwaad tot erger met sub offset.
+1Globber
@PredCaliber228 december 2021 15:59
Hoewel het wel waar is lost een add-on dit op geen enkele manier op natuurlijk, het is namelijk niet heel veel meer dan een add-on die zoekt op de bestandsnaam. Nergens doet de add-on zelf ook nog iets van matching oid, en zelf op de bestandsnaam zoeken is misschien nog wel makkelijker dan het zelf typen ;)

Overigens ben ik verder helemaal voor zulke add-ons hoor, stuk meer gestroomlijnd dan het zelf opzoeken.
0SilverRST
@PredCaliber228 december 2021 15:03
Precies. Daarom zoek ik zelf handmatig de ondertitels. En ook moet er rekening gehouden worden met de BR en Web versies en soms ook met axxo als het nogal oude films zijn.
+1n0elite
@OxWax28 december 2021 12:32
Laten we naar alle gui's afschaffen, alles kan via command line toch?
+1MissMe NL
@OxWax28 december 2021 12:32
een functie zoals vlsub is toch net wat sneller en handiger.
+1Jogai
@OxWax28 december 2021 17:16
Heb het 20 jaar gedaan, maar uiteindelijk is autosub (in mijn geval dan, want mpv gebruiker) toch echt wel makkelijker. Vooral ook omdat het sporadisch nodig is, en dan is het gewoon makkelijker om het automatisch te krijgen.
+1MissMe NL
@noiz1328 december 2021 12:31
bedoel idd een functie als vlsub.
+1Dracozirion
@MissMe NL28 december 2021 12:57
Ja, die zit er in. :)
File -> Subtitle Database -> Download
Lijst automatisch de subs op voor de film die wordt afgespeeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dracozirion op 28 december 2021 12:58]

+1MissMe NL
@Dracozirion28 december 2021 13:00
thanks dan ga ik deze eens proberen.
+1mdgf
@MissMe NL28 december 2021 12:06
Het is een aantal jaar geleden dat ik het gebruikt heb, maar mpc-hc had in elk geval een plugin voor subtitles die veel beter was dan vlcSub. Het is de grootste feature die ik nog altijd mis in vlc (ja,het is er, maar het werkt heel slecht, op linux in elk geval).
+1maali
@MissMe NL28 december 2021 14:19
als ze 't er niet uitgesloopt hebben in de black edition (ik gebruik MPC zoals ie meekomt met klite), ja... film openen, op D drukken .. kunt zelfs extra API URLs toevoegen als podnapsi, opensubs, etc niet genoeg is

[Reactie gewijzigd door maali op 28 december 2021 21:14]

+18mile13
28 december 2021 14:37
Je kunt de normale MPC_HC zo instellen dat ie ook minimalistische en zwart uitziet :+

Ik heb het een tijd geleden trouwens geprobeerd maar gebruik liever de standaard MPC-HC 64 en VLC players.
+1Ramoncito
29 december 2021 11:20
Houdt ook iemand toevallig de verschillen bij tussen MPC-HD en -BE? (of eventueel ook VLC etc)

Ik bedoel: Zou er een reden kunnen zijn om beide versies geïnstalleerd te hebben voor bestanden met bepaalde combo-CODECs oid (bijvoorbeeld op systeempjes met Atom-CPUtjes).
0CH4OS

@Ramoncito2 januari 2022 14:28
Qua codecs maakt het niet heel veel uit. Alle drie gebruiken de ffdshow filters onderhuids. Je hoeft dus niet eens meer codecs te installeren (die vaak erom bekend staan troep stiekem mee te installeren...).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

