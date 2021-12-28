Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode, waar Home Cinema en Black Edition de bekendste van zijn. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.0 is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 1.5.8, en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MP4Splitter Extended support for PCM audio ('ipcm').

The analysis of the average bitrate of audio tracks has been removed. This will speed up the opening of some files

Improved support for files with tracks with offset timestamps

Changed the format of the output pins and the list of audio tracks in the player

Fixed distortion of frame proportions when using the 'pasp' atom in some cases OggSplitter Fixed reading of metadata in some files MpegSplitter Fixed MPEG Audio track detection AudioSplitter Added support for Cue Sheet inside 'TXXX' tag RealMediaDecoders Fixed work of the RealAudio decoder

Removed compilation of x64 decoders. Decoders didn't work because there is no RealMedia library for x64 MPCVideoDec Eliminated high load on the system with frequent navigation on H.264 and MPEG-2 videos when using the D3D11 decoder

The MVC decoder information is now available through the IExFilterConfig interface

Added support for "copy-back" mode for D3D11 decoder

Added support for NVDEC decoder for NVIDIA video cards

Added support for output in YUV444P16 format ('Y3[0][16]').

Fixed output format setting for some codecs AudioSwitcher Optimized auto volume control code

Added audio processing with "compand" audio filter (included in FFmpeg).

Added dithering when outputting to Int16, if the sound was of higher bit depth before MpcAudioRenderer Fixed freezing at the end of playback in some cases

Corrected sample format selection for WASAPI Shared mode when "Windows Sonic for Headphones" is active in Windows 10

Reduced size of MpcAudioRenderer.ax

Added dithering when outputting to Int16, if the sound was of higher bit depth before

Added reset button VideoRenderers EVR-CP and Sync Renderer no longer require d3dx9_43.dll to render statistics text

Removed the ability to disable desktop composition (Aero) on Windows 7

Uses more correct locking of D3DDevice from different threads for EVR-CP Subtitles Texture size 2560x1600 changed to 2560x1440 Youtube Improved retrieval of video metadata

Added error output for videos with restrictions

Added recognition of links like "youtube.com/shorts/".

For videos VP9 and AV1 with a frame size of 360p or less, select the lowest audio quality so that the audio bitrate is no more than the video bitrate

Added sorting of formats when opening via youtube_dl

Fixed slow playback of some links

Subtitle support has been improved

Added support for yt-dlp and other analogs of youtube-dl. In the settings you can specify the name of the executable file or the full path. Added search for an executable file in the system registry in the "App Paths" branches. Fixed search for an executable file in folders specified in the system PATH variable Player Reworked saving of many settings. The values of these settings will not be inherited when upgrading from older versions of the player

The history of open files and URLs is now saved in the history.mpc_lst file. Added a window for viewing history

Bookmarks are now saved in the favorites.mpc_lst file

Statistics information is now updated after navigation when playback is paused

Fixed DVD-Video playback with built-in filters

Open file/URL dialog now automatically removes enclosing quotes from given paths

Fixed shift and enlargement of the main window when hovering over the cover of the audio file displayed above the taskbar

Added the command "Add to playlist from clipboard" (Ctrl+V).

Removed "Disable desktop effects (Aero)" option

The ability to call the properties of the active video renderer in the "Video" settings panel during playback has been implemented

Fixed working with Blu-ray playlists and chapters

Added support for System Media Transport Controls

The values of 33% and 67% for the option "After starting playback, fit window to screen" are now interpreted as 1/3 and 2/3

Added visual separation of external and internal subtitles in the subtitle menu for VSFilter

Fixed crash when outputting a scrollbar in exclusive mode with unknown duration

Other minor fixes and internal optimizations

MPCBEShellExt (explorer extension)

Improved operation for users with limited rights

Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao).

Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).

Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).

Updated Dutch and Chinese (Traditional) translation (by beter).

Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).

Updated Portuguese (Brazil) translation (by Siegfried Janke).

Updated Japanese translation

Updated Ukrainian translation (by arestarh1986). Updated libraries: dav1d git-0.9.2-69-g396122d

Detours git-v4.0.1-96-g45a76a3

ffmpeg git-n4.5-dev-2772-g6c45d34e50

libflac git-1.3.3-85-gb358381a

libpng git-v1.6.37-36-ga37d48365

Little-CMS git-2.12-39-gc07b7e3

MediaInfo git-v21.09-16-g6ce198a2

nanosvg git-ccdb199

rapidjson git-v1.1.0-665-g00dbcf2c