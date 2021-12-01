Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 497.09 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Icarus, Chorus en Halo Infinite. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for Icarus, which utilizes nVidia DLSS and nVidia RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) to maximize performance and image quality. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles including Chorus and Halo Infinite.

[Red Dead Redemption 2/Doom Eternal]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]

[Doom 3 BFG Edition]: The games shows corruption upon launch. [3407653]

[YouTube]: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or during video playback. [3420164]

[NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49, NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708]

Games do not launch correctly on GeForce GTX 750 Ti when NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled. [3442778]

[Notebook]: Black screen may be observed on some Optimus notebooks with 1440p/165hz panels when in discrete GPU mode. [3426730]

[Notebook]: eDP panel cannot be lit when booting to the desktop after switching to discrete mode. [3423400]

Using Adaptive Vertical Sync while G-SYNC is enabled may result in random black screen. [3437003]