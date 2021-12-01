Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 497.09 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Icarus, Chorus en Halo Infinite. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for Icarus, which utilizes nVidia DLSS and nVidia RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) to maximize performance and image quality. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles including Chorus and Halo Infinite.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2/Doom Eternal]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]
  • [Doom 3 BFG Edition]: The games shows corruption upon launch. [3407653]
  • [YouTube]: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or during video playback. [3420164]
  • [NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49, NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708]
  • Games do not launch correctly on GeForce GTX 750 Ti when NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled. [3442778]
  • [Notebook]: Black screen may be observed on some Optimus notebooks with 1440p/165hz panels when in discrete GPU mode. [3426730]
  • [Notebook]: eDP panel cannot be lit when booting to the desktop after switching to discrete mode. [3423400]
  • Using Adaptive Vertical Sync while G-SYNC is enabled may result in random black screen. [3437003]
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
  • [Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition]: After attempting to change resolutions, the resolution does not change and the game falls out of IFlip mode. [3442862] To apply the new resolution, press Alt+Tab.
  • [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop when there is mouse movement. [3405920]
  • [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]
  • [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
  • [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
  • [NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.
  • [NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 497.09 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 830,51MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (38)

+1honey
1 december 2021 20:18
Als je de games in de release niet speelt, is het dan verstandig om te updaten? Is het altijd beter dan een vorige release?
Ik heb op deze game PC nog een oude MSI GeForce GTX 1070 GAMING X 8G.
+1DoomSayerSantos
@honey1 december 2021 20:23
Ik doe het uit gewoonte maar veel verschil zal dat niet maken als je die games toch niet speelt.
+1Darkangle
@DoomSayerSantos1 december 2021 20:37
Hangt er vannaf. VR performance is per driver release beduidend (meetbaar) minder of meer.
0TNG128MB
@Darkangle2 december 2021 07:47
1080ti x3 hier en ik heb spijt van de Quest 2 te kopen, krijg er geen pcvr mee draaiende, linkkabel of wifi (2 routers geprobeerd) het is vreselijk, zo veel lag en screen tearing, glitches. mijn oude mixed reality set ging zo vlot :(
ligt dit aan de driver dan?
0Darkangle
@TNG128MB2 december 2021 07:51
Geen idee. Te weinig info en ik ga niet trouble shooten.
0Akemi
@TNG128MB2 december 2021 10:22
Bij mij draait het als een zonnetje, Quest 2 met 1080 hier via airlink. Dus het kan wel.
0TNG128MB
@Akemi2 december 2021 10:57
Welke driver heb je en router?
0Akemi
@TNG128MB2 december 2021 11:23
Ik draai op driver 457.51 en gebruik Ubiquity Amplify HD

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/results/167108/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Akemi op 2 december 2021 11:34]

0unfor
@TNG128MB2 december 2021 10:58
Dan doe jij iets verkeerd, het is wel belangrijk te realiseren dat de Quest intern op een resolutie ver boven 4K draait, veel hoger dan de oudere generaties.
Om fatsoenlijk op zo'n resolutie te spelen moet je met oudere videokaarten wel eens wat downscalen.
0Ludewig
@TNG128MB2 december 2021 12:55
Heb je de verbinding van de kabel getest in de Oculus applicatie? Als die niet snel genoeg is dan krijg je de problemen die je meld.
0TNG128MB
@Ludewig2 december 2021 13:01
weet de waardes niet meer maar heb een kabel van kiwi design en eentje van unbound VR.
airlink ook getest met de router van telenet, ja op 5GHz en heb mijn eigen linksys wrt1900ac apart gezet speciaal voor de quest 2 waar niets anders op connecteerd en het is een en al pixelbrij / zwarte schermen en pc crashes met kabel of wifi.
de oculus software en gpu driver al eens clean install gedaan ma niks helpt tot nu toe.
Ook niet in de debug tool alles op 0 zetten zoals bij velen zou helpen.

soms gaat het eventjes maar dan heb ik seconden lag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TNG128MB op 2 december 2021 13:02]

+1derkesthai
@honey1 december 2021 20:30
Dat image scaling verhaal werkt ook juist op oudere GPU's, dat kon al maar blijkbaar is er e.e.a. geoptimaliseerd. Dus als je dit gebruikt / wil gebruiken dan zeker doen :) Vaak komen er ook nieuwe optimalisaties voor games bij die niet per se afhangen van het model van je videokaart etc.
+1Help!!!!
@honey1 december 2021 20:49
Ligt er ook aan hoe oud je driver is. In recente drivers zijn ook beveilingslekken/issues opgelost.
Daarnaast zitten in drivers ook andere fixes.

Dus als je driver al wat ouder is zou ik hem updaten.
+1!mark
@honey2 december 2021 00:37
In die situatie zou ik hem zelf eens per 3-6maanden een keertje bijwerken o.i.d. Zodra je dan een keer een nieuw spel koopt even een keer extra bijwerken.

Steeds bij elke nieuwe driverversie updaten lijkt me dan inderdaad niet nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door !mark op 2 december 2021 00:37]

+1Generaal Pep
@honey2 december 2021 10:57
Zo lang je niet tegen beperkingen en/of problemen aan loopt is het niet nodig om de geforce driver te updaten.
+1Chaosstorm
1 december 2021 21:19
Windows 10/11 Open Issues:
"In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]"

Erg irritant, heb hier met 1 van de 3 schermen last van |:( .
Wel goed om te weten dat het niet aan de hardware ligt.
+1Marctraider
@Chaosstorm2 december 2021 02:04
Multimonitor is al jaren een probleem. Niet alleen maar een driver issue, maar een combinatie van Windows en driver.

Daarom ben ik ook voor een ultrawide gegaan, en m'n eerst volgende hopelijk een 32:9 ofzo.
+1MaTr1x
@Marctraider2 december 2021 09:51
Wat is het probleem dan? Ik gebruik thuis al jaren een triple-screen setup en heb nergens last van. Op werk ook niet met ± 50 dual-screen setups. Voorheen Windows 7 en daarna Windows 10. Enige probleem dat we hebben is dat een scherm soms niet wordt gedetecteerd, maar dat komt door die oude Dell WD15 docks i.c.m. nieuwe modellen Dell laptops. Stroom eraf en er weer op.
+1Chaosstorm
@Marctraider2 december 2021 10:52
Ik gebruik al 2 jaar 3 schermen. Maar was dat eerst 2 van 1200p en 1 met 1080P. Dat ging zonder problemen. Sinds een maand overgestapt op 3 4k schermen. En sindsdien gebeurt het random black screen gebeuren.

Op mijn werk heb ik dit probleem ook niet met 3 schermen, al zijn dat 3 1080p schermen.
+1EfBe
@Chaosstorm2 december 2021 09:14
Bedoelen ze (en jij) met die random black screen flicker af en toe 1 frame dat zwart / donker is? Want dat heb ik ook op mn UW in 2 monitor setup. Wel alleen wanneer een game in een window actief is, zo lijkt het.
0Chaosstorm
@EfBe2 december 2021 10:55
Of het 1 frame is durf ik niet te zeggen. Het rechter scherm gaat gewoon op zwart en na een seconde o.i.d. doet hij weer normaal. En ook gewoon in windows.
0EfBe
@Chaosstorm2 december 2021 16:25
Ah nee, dan heb jij iets anders dan ik zie. Wel supertriest zeg, dat het scherm van je 1 seconde of langer op zwart gaat... :(
0Senaxx
@EfBe2 december 2021 11:35
Ik had het ook op mijn monitor. Hij gaat echt helemaal naar zwart net alsof hij even wisselt van source en dan weer terug gaat. Duurt ook maar 1 tot 2 seconden en dan weer normaal. En het is compleet random. Het kan zijn dat dit in Windows gebeurt of tijdens gamen.

Ik kon het ook oplossen door mijn scherm van 4k 144hz naar 4k 120hz te zetten doormiddel van DP1.4 met DSC te wisselen naar DP1.4 zonder DSC. Na wat onderzoek terugrollen naar Nvidia Driver 472.12 heeft dit bij mij opgelost en kan ik hem gewoon weer op 4K 144hz zetten.

Ik snap niet hoe Nvidia deze driver met deze bug kan uitleveren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Senaxx op 2 december 2021 11:36]

0Chaosstorm
@Senaxx2 december 2021 15:09
Ik ga die driver versie ook maar even proberen dan.

Ik heb 2 schermen met dp1.4 en hdmi 2.0, deze hebben het probleem niet. Zou kunnen dat de standaard bijgeleverde kabel een dp1.2 is o.i.d.

Tevens heb ik de 4k schermen op 2560x1440 met 60 staan, maar heb dan het probleem alsnog.
+1X0X Chevy X0X
1 december 2021 20:40
[YouTube]: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or during video playback. [3420164]

hier had ik met name last van, had het eerst niet zo snel gezocht in de video driver. maar dacht dat het een probleem in edge/windows 11 was. hopelijk nu verholpen.
+1Mizgala28
@X0X Chevy X0X1 december 2021 20:42
Ik had dus al die tijd nergens last van, bleek dat met FireFox je deze issue niet had.
0ZeroNine
@X0X Chevy X0X1 december 2021 21:40
Ik heb dit probleem system wide zolang ik in de Windows UI zit. Maar niet in games.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ZeroNine op 1 december 2021 22:01]

+1ntzv
@ZeroNine2 december 2021 06:26
Ik had dit probleem inderdaad ook. na de update lijkt het verholpen te zijn!
0X0X Chevy X0X
@ZeroNine1 december 2021 21:42
klopt nu je het zegt, het viel me ook een paar keer op gewoon op desktop.
+1_Pussycat_
2 december 2021 03:30
Waarom heten ze eigenlijk altijd "game ready"? Zijn er ook drivers die niet klaar zijn om spellen mee te spelen?
+1ntzv
@_Pussycat_2 december 2021 06:25
Nvidia heeft ook studio drivers. die zijn voornamelijk bedoeld voor developers en grafische beroepen!
+1ggj87
2 december 2021 00:57
Ik krijg deze update niet geïnstalleerd, meer mensen last van?
0ElSandrooo
1 december 2021 21:25
Waar kan ik “problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is” vinden? Het is op dit moment erg lastig om in te schatten of het aan de hard of software ligt.
0_Pussycat_
@ElSandrooo2 december 2021 03:32
Er staan toch open issues, nota bene mee-gekopieerd naar Tweakers.
0JoSchaap
1 december 2021 23:45
-knip- laat maar, ligt niet aan deze driver :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door JoSchaap op 1 december 2021 23:55]

0CrazyJoe
2 december 2021 12:02
Ik hoop dat deze het issue oplossen dat al mijn open windows gereset worden naar een kwart van de scherm resolutie als het scherm een tijd uitgestaan heeft. Het is zeer irritant om steeds weer die windows te moeten resizen nadat dit gebeurt is.

Dit fenomeen is er ingeslopen zo'n drie driver releases geleden.
0TheTeek
16 december 2021 22:58
V-sync werkt bij mij niet meer sinds deze driver, ik ben terug gegaan naar de versie hiervoor
0GiantSparta
16 december 2021 23:44
Enorme lag en stutter na deze update in combinatie met een rtx 3090 en LG C1

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

