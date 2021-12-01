Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.2

Microsoft heeft versie 17.0.2 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over deze uitgave is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft en op onze voorpagina te vinden. In deze update zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.0.2
  • Fix for silent-bad codegen with memmove-like operations with overlapping data
  • Added messaging in the output Window that appears when using C++ Modules or Header Units. This contains currently known issues using Modules or Header Units with IntelliSense.
  • Fix issue with CMake Overview Pages and CMakeSettings editor being stuck on "Waiting for IntelliSense to finish initializing..."
  • Corrected an issue where a templated destructor involved in a class hierarchy with data member initializers may be instantiated too early, potentially leading to incorrect diagnostics about uses of undefined types or other errors.
  • Added Python 3.9.7 to Python workload. Removed Python 3.7.8 due to a security vulnerability.
  • Fixed an issue where the Find Next (F3) and Find Next Selected (Ctrl+F3) would sometimes jump to the first occurrence in the file instead of the next occurrence.
  • Resolve issue where dates in version control user interfaces were not respecting the customer's operating system locale.
  • Address an issue on Windows 11 where customers set the Windows Terminal as default and the debugger can't stop debugging a console app properly and prevent future starts.

Versienummer 17.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

