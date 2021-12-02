Software-update: Q-Dir 10.4

Q-Dir logo (79 pix)Software OK heeft versie 10.4 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is ongeveer een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.99 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 10.4
  • Bugfix: context menu in the file explorer window
  • General corrections in the main menu of the program
  • Update of the Quad-Explorer language files
New in version 10.3 New in version 10.1
  • Again improvements for high screen scaling and DPI settings
  • Small bug fixes in contrast designs in Windows 11 and 10
  • Update of the language files
  • Further improvements and extensions follow in the versions 10.XX

Q-Dir 5.57 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 10.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Bestandsgroottes 731,00kB - 1,11MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-12-2021 05:04
5 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

02-12-2021 • 05:04

5 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Software OK

Update-historie

06-06 Q-Dir 10.83 16
04-05 Q-Dir 10.71 11
20-04 Q-Dir 10.67 2
24-03 Q-Dir 10.65 0
25-02 Q-Dir 10.61 4
06-01 Q-Dir 10.53 0
18-12 Q-Dir 10.45 15
02-12 Q-Dir 10.4 5
18-11 Q-Dir 9.99 3
20-10 Q-Dir 9.95 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Q-Dir

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+11+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1zordaz
2 december 2021 11:41
Waarin verschilt dit van bijv. MultiCommander?
0beerse

@zordaz2 december 2021 16:02
De verschillen tussen de diverse 'verkenners' zitten in de details. En die details maken het voor jou bruikbaarder dan voor mij. Voor de vrij bruikbare versies zou ik zeggen: eet het en je weet het.
0zordaz
@beerse2 december 2021 18:33
Ik gebruik beiden niet, was juist daarom nieuwsgierig welke het beste is om als eerste eens te proberen. En wellicht dat iemand enkele onderscheidende functies kent of weet te noemen.
0John v d Lem
2 december 2021 22:32
Ik krijg een virusmelding: Oneeva.A!ml
0HornyWolf
@John v d Lem3 december 2021 11:06
Me too, volgens Defender. Maar via softonic is ie wel virus-vrij te downloaden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HornyWolf op 3 december 2021 11:09]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee