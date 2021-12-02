Software OK heeft versie 10.4 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is ongeveer een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.99 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 10.4 Bugfix: context menu in the file explorer window

General corrections in the main menu of the program

Update of the Quad-Explorer language files New in version 10.3 Improvements in turning off auto-sorting when renaming or copying items

Bug-Fix: Stabilization of the rare crashes when copying files and folders

Corrections to the automatic update of the File Explorer Windows

Update of the language files New in version 10.1 Again improvements for high screen scaling and DPI settings

Small bug fixes in contrast designs in Windows 11 and 10

Update of the language files

Further improvements and extensions follow in the versions 10.XX