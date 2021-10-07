Versie 3.4.9 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- TShark PDML output embeds "proto" elements within other "proto" elements Issue 10588.
- Filter expressions comparing against single-octet hex strings where the hex digit string equals a protocol name don’t work Issue 12810.
- AMQP 0.9: dissector fails to handle Content-Body frame split across TCP packets Issue 14217.
- IEEE 802.15.4: Missing check on "PAN ID Present" bit of the Multipurpose Frame Control field Issue 17496.
- Wireshark ignored
somecharacter in filename when exporting SMB objects. Issue 17530.
- tshark -z credentials: assertion failed: (allocator→in_scope) Issue 17576.
- IS-IS Extended IP Reachability Prefix-SID not decoded properly Issue 17610.
- Error when reloading lua plugins with a capture file loaded via a custom lua file handler Issue 17615.
- Absolute time UTC field filters are constructed incorrectly, don’t match the packet Issue 17617.
- GUI freezes when clicking on large (non-capture) file in File chooser Issue 17620.
- Crash after selecting a different profile while capturing Issue 17622.
- BT-DHT reports malformed packets that are actually uTP on same connection Issue 17626.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- AMQP
- Aruba IAP
- BGP
- BT-DHT
- CoAP
- DCERPC SPOOLSS
- Diameter
- EPL
- GSM A-bis OML
- GSM A-I/F COMMON
- GSM SIM
- IEEE 1905.1a
- IEEE 802.15.4
- IMAP
- InfiniBand
- ISIS LSP
- ISObus VT
- JPEG
- MP2T
- NORDIC_BLE
- QUIC
- RTCP
- SDP
- SMB
- TWAMP-Control
- USB HID
- VSS Monitoring
- CAM Inspector
- Ixia IxVeriWave
- pcapng
- USBDump
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.4.9 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.4.9 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.4.9 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.4.9 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.4.9 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD