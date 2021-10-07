Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wireshark 3.4.9

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 3.4.9 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

The following bugs have been fixed:
  • TShark PDML output embeds "proto" elements within other "proto" elements Issue 10588.
  • Filter expressions comparing against single-octet hex strings where the hex digit string equals a protocol name don’t work Issue 12810.
  • AMQP 0.9: dissector fails to handle Content-Body frame split across TCP packets Issue 14217.
  • IEEE 802.15.4: Missing check on "PAN ID Present" bit of the Multipurpose Frame Control field Issue 17496.
  • Wireshark ignored some character in filename when exporting SMB objects. Issue 17530.
  • tshark -z credentials: assertion failed: (allocator→in_scope) Issue 17576.
  • IS-IS Extended IP Reachability Prefix-SID not decoded properly Issue 17610.
  • Error when reloading lua plugins with a capture file loaded via a custom lua file handler Issue 17615.
  • Absolute time UTC field filters are constructed incorrectly, don’t match the packet Issue 17617.
  • GUI freezes when clicking on large (non-capture) file in File chooser Issue 17620.
  • Crash after selecting a different profile while capturing Issue 17622.
  • BT-DHT reports malformed packets that are actually uTP on same connection Issue 17626.
Updated Protocol Support
  • AMQP
  • Aruba IAP
  • BGP
  • BT-DHT
  • CoAP
  • DCERPC SPOOLSS
  • Diameter
  • EPL
  • GSM A-bis OML
  • GSM A-I/F COMMON
  • GSM SIM
  • IEEE 1905.1a
  • IEEE 802.15.4
  • IMAP
  • InfiniBand
  • ISIS LSP
  • ISObus VT
  • JPEG
  • MP2T
  • NORDIC_BLE
  • QUIC
  • RTCP
  • SDP
  • SMB
  • TWAMP-Control
  • USB HID
  • VSS Monitoring
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • CAM Inspector
  • Ixia IxVeriWave
  • pcapng
  • USBDump

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.4.9 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.9 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.9 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.4.9 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.9 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.0.0

Versienummer 3.4.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-10-2021 17:19
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

07-10-2021 • 17:19

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Update-historie

24-03 Wireshark 3.6.3 0
11-02 Wireshark 3.6.2 0
30-12 Wireshark 3.6.1 0
23-11 Wireshark 3.6.0 3
18-11 Wireshark 3.4.10 0
07-10 Wireshark 3.4.9 0
28-08 Wireshark 3.5.0 1
26-08 Wireshark 3.4.8 0
15-07 Wireshark 3.4.7 0
06-'21 Wireshark 3.4.6 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wireshark

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True