Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.
Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Added
Changed
- Added forced process indicator to process status column #1174
- Added "SbieTrace=y" option to trace the interaction between Sandboxie processes and the Sandboxie core components
- When initializing an empty sandbox, MSI debug keys are set to generate the debug output of MSI installer service
- Added "DisableComProxy=y" allowing to disable COM proxying through the service
- Added "ProcessLimit=..." that allows to limit the max count of processes in a sandbox #1230
- Added missing IPC logging
Fixed
- Reworked SbieSvc ini server to allow settings caching and greatly improve performance. Now comments in the Sandboxie.ini are being preserved as well as the order of all entries
- Enabled configuration section list replacement with a hash map to improve configuration performance
- Improved progress and status messages for the Plus installer (by mpheath) #1168
- Reworked RpcSs start mechanics, sandboxed RpcSs and DcomLaunch can now be run as system, use "RunRpcssAsSystem=y"
Note: this is generally not recommended for security reasons but may be needed for compatibility in some scenarios
- Reworked WTSQueryUserToken handling to work properly in all scenarios
- Reworked configuration value list to use a hash table for better performance
Removed
- Fixed Plus upgrade install in Windows 7 (by mpheath) #1194
- Fixed custom autoexec commands being executed on each box start instead of only on the initialization
- Fixed a design issue limiting the maximal amount of processes in one box to 511
- Fixed handle leaks in the lingering process monitor mechanism
- Fixed issue with opening device paths like "\??\FltMgr"
- Fixed build issue with an explicit FileDigestAlgorithm option for driver sign (by isaak654) #1210
- Fixed issue with resource access log sometimes getting corrupted
- Fixed issue with Microsoft Office Click-to-Run #428 #882
- Removed support for Microsoft EMET (Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit), as it was EOL in 2018
- Removed support for Messenger Plus! Live, as MSN Messenger is EOL since 2013
- Disabled Turkish language on Plus UI for inactivity (by isaak654) #1215