Versie 15.22 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features The TeamViewer icon in the Windows task bar now blinks as soon as a chat message is received within a session. Improvements Removed the placeholder for the shared screen that was shown to the organizer when starting a meeting. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug in the chat that sometimes occurred on a host client resulting in chat messages not being shown until the client is opened manually.

Fixed a bug when in certain scenarios the local side in a file transfer had duplicate entries for files and folders.

Fixed a bug in the sign up wizard that sometimes showed a blank error message after signing in.

Fixed a bug in the file transfer from Windows to iOS which prevented copying the folder structure along with the files themselves.

Fixed a bug on the meeting preview page where the default camera device was not preselected in the respective drop-down list.

Fixed bug which caused crashes when screen sharing is set to auto start

Fixed a bug in install new versions automatically, which could result in displaying the What's New page.