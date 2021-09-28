Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.22.3

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.22 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • The TeamViewer icon in the Windows task bar now blinks as soon as a chat message is received within a session.
Improvements
  • Removed the placeholder for the shared screen that was shown to the organizer when starting a meeting.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug in the chat that sometimes occurred on a host client resulting in chat messages not being shown until the client is opened manually.
  • Fixed a bug when in certain scenarios the local side in a file transfer had duplicate entries for files and folders.
  • Fixed a bug in the sign up wizard that sometimes showed a blank error message after signing in.
  • Fixed a bug in the file transfer from Windows to iOS which prevented copying the folder structure along with the files themselves.
  • Fixed a bug on the meeting preview page where the default camera device was not preselected in the respective drop-down list.
  • Fixed bug which caused crashes when screen sharing is set to auto start
  • Fixed a bug in install new versions automatically, which could result in displaying the What's New page.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.22.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (10)

+2sensen61
28 september 2021 18:28
Als je vals wordt beschuldigt van commercieel gebruik kan je via de link hieronder dit recht zetten.

link
+1mistral2
@sensen6128 september 2021 22:41
Dat heb ik dus al een paar keer gedaan, maar iedere keer komen ze er dus op terug. En nu dus inderdaad sessies die na een minuut stoppen.
Ik was al naar VNC aan het kijken, maar ga nu de hierboven genomend alternatieven onderzoeken.
Thanks guys!
0mischaatje2
@sensen6129 september 2021 00:24
Ik denk dat ik nu al bij mijn 14e onterechte ban ben en dit keer lijkt er weinig animo te zijn om het ongedaan te maken. Wacht nu al meer dan twee weken op een unban. Van mij kunnen ze de gloeiende tering krijgen. Op twee (ouwe taarten) na heb ik iedereen die ik help al gemigreerd naar anydesk.
+1mistral2
28 september 2021 17:53
Nu nog een fix maken voor het feit dat ze steed na een tijdje weer denken dat je een commerciele gebruiker bent en de helft van de tijd niet reageren als je aangeeft dat je het puur perssonlijk gebruikt.
+1zalazar
@mistral228 september 2021 18:16
TeamViewer is helaas te commercieel geworden en men wil alleen maar geld verdienen.
Veel mensen zijn dan ook al geruime tijd overgestapt naar alternatieven zoals AnyDesk https://www.anydesk.com/
of Quick Assist van Microsoft dat standaard bij Windows 10 zit.
0Deem
@zalazar28 september 2021 20:11
We gebruiken nu al een jaartje of twee Splashtop naar volle tevredenheid
0Mastofun
@zalazar29 september 2021 09:38
Als teamviewer niet werkt kan je ook teams/webex meeting starten en scherm delen gebruiken. Iets omslachtiger maar wel gratis. Quickassist nog niet gebruikt, dat moet ik ook eens testen dan.
+1ETH0.1
@mistral228 september 2021 18:20
Ik heb teamviewer over boord geflikkerd, nog geen minuut in een sessie en hij wordt verbroken, wil je reconnecten dan moet je een minuut wachten, connect je binnen de minuut moet je nog een extra minuut wachten.

Onbruikbaar
0RedNas74
@mistral228 september 2021 18:16
Gewoon iets anders gebruiken. Ik gebruik tegenwoordig dwservice.net. Gratis open source en geen gezeik.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

