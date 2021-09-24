Versie 2.85 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.85:
- Added support for images in Channel Info and Share views
- New [img] tag can be used to add any PNG/JPEG file in base-64 encoding
- Drag-drop images onto Channel Info and Share views to add
- Added option to Add button in Channel Info and Share views to add an image by browsing
- New Add Image preview window that allows adjustments to size and compression
- Channel Info / Share automatic content-dependent chunker updated to reduce image splits when syncing
- Outgoing Channel stream playlist now shows full date for next play time if not today
- Fixed rare crash during outgoing Channel stream schedule re-sync on Channel startup
- Better processing for DarkMX links in Chat/Info/Share
- Raised limit for opening .torrent files to 200 MB
- Maximum files within single transfer limit raised to 2 million
- Fixed minor problems with peer metadata sync with very large transfers
- Maximum new transfer creation file count raised to 2 million
- Optimized initial .torrent file parsing to better handle very large transfers
- Several optimizations to initial file name de-duplicating routines, much faster with large transfers
- Optimized incoming file data routing for better performance in transfers with extremely high file count
- Updated WebUI built-in HTML templates
- Enter key on WebUI find bar now refreshes properly
- Checkbox state in WebUI transfers / files views now persists after command buttons pressed
- Mouse-wheel scrolling to control zoom level on bandwidth charts
- On Windows 7/XP/Vista, mouse-wheel will scroll the hovered control instead of focused
- Fixed several problems with UTF-16 surrogate pair rendering on Windows builds
- Word-breaking algorithm fixed to better deal with single and double quotes
- Faster SHA hasher to speed up Channel operations and file checking
- More accurate free disk space readings on preload window location tooltips on Linux builds
- Fixed minor treeview background painting glitches on Windows
- Fixed rare crash in Windows GUI that happens when resizing then quickly closing a popup during heavy CPU usage
- Many control positioning and spacing adjustments in the main Window / Transfer Properties