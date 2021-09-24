Versie 2.85 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.85: Added support for images in Channel Info and Share views

New [img] tag can be used to add any PNG/JPEG file in base-64 encoding

Drag-drop images onto Channel Info and Share views to add

Added option to Add button in Channel Info and Share views to add an image by browsing

New Add Image preview window that allows adjustments to size and compression

Channel Info / Share automatic content-dependent chunker updated to reduce image splits when syncing

Outgoing Channel stream playlist now shows full date for next play time if not today

Fixed rare crash during outgoing Channel stream schedule re-sync on Channel startup

Better processing for DarkMX links in Chat/Info/Share

Raised limit for opening .torrent files to 200 MB

Maximum files within single transfer limit raised to 2 million

Fixed minor problems with peer metadata sync with very large transfers

Maximum new transfer creation file count raised to 2 million

Optimized initial .torrent file parsing to better handle very large transfers

Several optimizations to initial file name de-duplicating routines, much faster with large transfers

Optimized incoming file data routing for better performance in transfers with extremely high file count

Updated WebUI built-in HTML templates

Enter key on WebUI find bar now refreshes properly

Checkbox state in WebUI transfers / files views now persists after command buttons pressed

Mouse-wheel scrolling to control zoom level on bandwidth charts

On Windows 7/XP/Vista, mouse-wheel will scroll the hovered control instead of focused

Fixed several problems with UTF-16 surrogate pair rendering on Windows builds

Word-breaking algorithm fixed to better deal with single and double quotes

Faster SHA hasher to speed up Channel operations and file checking

More accurate free disk space readings on preload window location tooltips on Linux builds

Fixed minor treeview background painting glitches on Windows

Fixed rare crash in Windows GUI that happens when resizing then quickly closing a popup during heavy CPU usage

Many control positioning and spacing adjustments in the main Window / Transfer Properties