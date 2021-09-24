Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.85

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.85 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.85:
  • Added support for images in Channel Info and Share views
  • New [img] tag can be used to add any PNG/JPEG file in base-64 encoding
  • Drag-drop images onto Channel Info and Share views to add
  • Added option to Add button in Channel Info and Share views to add an image by browsing
  • New Add Image preview window that allows adjustments to size and compression
  • Channel Info / Share automatic content-dependent chunker updated to reduce image splits when syncing
  • Outgoing Channel stream playlist now shows full date for next play time if not today
  • Fixed rare crash during outgoing Channel stream schedule re-sync on Channel startup
  • Better processing for DarkMX links in Chat/Info/Share
  • Raised limit for opening .torrent files to 200 MB
  • Maximum files within single transfer limit raised to 2 million
  • Fixed minor problems with peer metadata sync with very large transfers
  • Maximum new transfer creation file count raised to 2 million
  • Optimized initial .torrent file parsing to better handle very large transfers
  • Several optimizations to initial file name de-duplicating routines, much faster with large transfers
  • Optimized incoming file data routing for better performance in transfers with extremely high file count
  • Updated WebUI built-in HTML templates
  • Enter key on WebUI find bar now refreshes properly
  • Checkbox state in WebUI transfers / files views now persists after command buttons pressed
  • Mouse-wheel scrolling to control zoom level on bandwidth charts
  • On Windows 7/XP/Vista, mouse-wheel will scroll the hovered control instead of focused
  • Fixed several problems with UTF-16 surrogate pair rendering on Windows builds
  • Word-breaking algorithm fixed to better deal with single and double quotes
  • Faster SHA hasher to speed up Channel operations and file checking
  • More accurate free disk space readings on preload window location tooltips on Linux builds
  • Fixed minor treeview background painting glitches on Windows
  • Fixed rare crash in Windows GUI that happens when resizing then quickly closing a popup during heavy CPU usage
  • Many control positioning and spacing adjustments in the main Window / Transfer Properties

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.85
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

19-03 Tixati 2.89 3
16-01 Tixati 2.88 0
11-12 Tixati 2.87 5
29-10 Tixati 2.86 4
24-09 Tixati 2.85 0
06-'21 Tixati 2.84 6
05-'21 Tixati 2.82 0
01-'21 Tixati 2.81 4
01-'21 Tixati 2.79 2
12-'20 Tixati 2.78 8
Meer historie

