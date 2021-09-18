Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Camtasia 2021.0.10

Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.10 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. Sinds versie 2021.0.7 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Camtasia (Windows) 2021.0.10
  • Added licensing support for proxy strings in the registry that include scheme.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent media with filenames containing multibyte characters from being imported.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause an incorrect window to gain focus when the canvas is detached.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent presentations from being exported to Knowmia.
Camtasia (Windows) 2021.0.9
  • Added option to Recorder: Customize shortcuts for Record/Pause/Resume and Stop.
  • Added option to Recorder: Choose maximum capture frame rate.
  • Added option to Recorder: Choose recording encoder.
  • Recorder preferences are now set to factory defaults alongside the Editor when users select this option in Advanced Preferences.
  • Uninstallation is now blocked if the Recorder is still running.
  • Improved crash handling when a user's license info is corrupted.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when previewing media in the Media Bin.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when opening a project.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when importing media.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when adding media to the timeline.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause animations to render incorrectly on annotation tails.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a single Undo command to process more Undo actions than intended.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented fragmented mp4s from being proxied.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause fragmented mp4s to render intermittent black frames.
Camtasia (Windows) 2021.0.8
  • Fixed a startup crash that could occur when updating cached user credentials.

