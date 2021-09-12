Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.
Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Added
Changed
- Added ability to rename groups #1152
- Added ability to define a custom order for the sandboxes, you can move using the move context menu, or holding alt + arrow key
- Added recovery to list to the recovery window: #988
- Added finder to the recovery window
Fixed
- Updated the BlockPort rule inside Template_BlockPorts to the new NetworkAccess format (by isaak654) #1162
- Default for immediate recovery behavioure is now th show the recovery window instzead of using the notifications window #988
- The new run dialog now takes double click #1171
- Reworked the recovery window
- Fixed issue with create group menu #1151
- Fixed issue when renaming a box it lost its group association
- Fixed issue with Thunderbird build 91+ #1156
- Fixed an issue with file disposition handling #1161
- Fixed issue with windows 11 22449.1000 #1164
- Fixed SRWare Iron template (by Dyras) #1146
- Fixed labels position in Classic UI (by isaak654) #1088