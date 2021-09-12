Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.51.6 / 0.9.6

Sandboxie logo (45 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.

Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added
  • Added ability to rename groups #1152
  • Added ability to define a custom order for the sandboxes, you can move using the move context menu, or holding alt + arrow key
  • Added recovery to list to the recovery window: #988
  • Added finder to the recovery window
Changed
  • Updated the BlockPort rule inside Template_BlockPorts to the new NetworkAccess format (by isaak654) #1162
  • Default for immediate recovery behavioure is now th show the recovery window instzead of using the notifications window #988
  • The new run dialog now takes double click #1171
  • Reworked the recovery window
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with create group menu #1151
  • Fixed issue when renaming a box it lost its group association
  • Fixed issue with Thunderbird build 91+ #1156
  • Fixed an issue with file disposition handling #1161
  • Fixed issue with windows 11 22449.1000 #1164
  • Fixed SRWare Iron template (by Dyras) #1146
  • Fixed labels position in Classic UI (by isaak654) #1088

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.51.6 / 0.9.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/0.9.6
Bestandsgrootte 15,12MB
Licentietype GPL

12-09-2021 • 20:49

Sandboxie

+2Prince
13 september 2021 11:16
Indien je een Windows Pro of Enterprise versie hebt, kan je ook gewoon Windows Sandbox gebruiken.
Dit is dan wel in een soort van VM van een stripped down clean Windows Pro dat alles draait (venstertje met volledige desktop omgeving - zonder bestanden van jou). Je kan er eenvoudig naar copy/pasten en dingen starten.
Wil je dit eens proberen, enable het dan via "Turn Windows features on or off".
+1zalazar
@Prince13 september 2021 15:43
Windows Sandbox kan inderdaad een goed alternatief zijn om software te testen.
Zodra je het Windows Sandbox window afsluit dan is alles weer weg.
Mocht de software zijn gebaseerd op een oude versie van .NET dan werkt het niet.
De eerste Windows Sandbox versies hadden nog wat bugs (o.a. qua networking) maar in de huidige versie (20H2) zijn deze opgelost.

Het is niet zo flexibel als Sandboxie waarmee je veel meer instellingsmogelijkheden hebt.
Verder kun je de software in een Sandbox installeren en deze blijven gebruiken.
Ook browsen in de Sandbox is met Sandboxie eenvoudiger omdat je niet eerst de aparte Windows Sandbox hoeft op te starten.

Windows Sandbox vereist wel wat settings.
Als je onderstaande configuratie in een bestand genaamd "Sandbox.wsb" zet dan kun je middels een dubbelklik op het bestand Windows Sandbox starten.
De secties MappedFolders en LogonCommand zijn optioneel.

<Configuration>
<vGPU>Enable</vGPU>
<Networking>Enable</Networking>
<MappedFolders>
<MappedFolder>
<HostFolder>C:\Temp\Sandbox</HostFolder>
<SandboxFolder>C:\Temp\Sandbox</SandboxFolder>
<ReadOnly>false</ReadOnly>
</MappedFolder>
</MappedFolders>
<LogonCommand>
<Command>C:\Temp\Sandbox\ConfigureSandbox.cmd</Command>
</LogonCommand>
<AudioInput>Enable</AudioInput>
<VideoInput>Enable</VideoInput>
<ProtectedClient>Disable</ProtectedClient>
<PrinterRedirection>Disable</PrinterRedirection>
<ClipboardRedirection>Enable</ClipboardRedirection>
</Configuration>

[Reactie gewijzigd door zalazar op 13 september 2021 15:49]

+1Batch
13 september 2021 07:53
Ik gebruik het regelmatig. Het is handig om even iets uit te proberen zonder risico’s dat je je systeem weer aan het vervuilen bent. Het is bovendien ook leerzaam om te zien welke bestanden allemaal “aangeraakt” worden als je bezig bent in de afgeschermde omgeving.

