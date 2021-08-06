Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Affinity Suite 1.10

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 1.10 van Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt semi-tijdelijk met een korting van 50% aangeboden. De changelogs voor de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor versie 1.10:

1.10: Get ready for superpowered performance

We’ve completely re-engineered the architecture of our apps to bring you some massive performance improvements across the suite, on all operating systems. Available now, our 1.10 update provides a remarkably smoother, faster workflow and pretty outstanding speed increases.

We pride ourselves on the performance Affinity apps offer creatives, but over the last few months we’ve taken a step back to really see what further improvements could be made. As it turns out, we were able to implement some major optimisations which have had a huge impact, particularly on very large complex documents.

Affinity 1.10 (which you can download now!) is our biggest performance update ever, and with the improvements being placed right at the heart of the software, it’s an update that all users will benefit from. So whether you’re using Affinity on Mac, Windows PC or iPad, you’ll be able to do more, faster.

The first area of focus has been memory management in Affinity Publisher. This has had a complete re-write, and now enables huge documents—even with thousands of pages and many gigabytes’ worth of linked images—to offer instant loading times, smooth live editing and super-fast scroll, pan and zoom across whole files.

In Affinity Designer, our main area of focus was the rendering engine and seeing how we could improve the handling of highly complex documents, potentially with hundreds of thousands of objects or layers. While it’s not the norm for users to create designs with so many layers, we were seeing many examples of PDFs being imported into Designer (generated in a CAD app or similar for example) with those high numbers of objects, and so this was something we wanted to account for.

Our hard work in this area has really paid off though, and documents are now rendering up to ten times faster in 1.10 than before. While this incredible improvement is particularly noticeable on more complex, massive documents, working with less complex documents is remarkably smoother and snappier as well.

Affinity Photo has also had many performance tweaks, most importantly in adding some greater efficiency in the way that layers are blended together. This new approach gives options to maintain slick performance even after building up highly complex compositions—all while retaining a non-destructive workflow.

On top of these fundamental performance improvements, IDML import in Affinity Publisher is up to four times faster, text flow speeds are nearly doubled, and there have been a whole host of other tweaks and stability improvements across the suite in 1.10.

Affinity Photo

Versienummer 1.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

06-08-2021 09:08
45

06-08-2021 • 09:08

45 Linkedin

Submitter: wonderst

Bron: Serif

Update-historie

09-03 Affinity Suite 1.10.5 5
26-10 Affinity Suite 1.10.3 10
25-08 Affinity Suite 1.10.1 5
08-'21 Affinity Suite 1.10 45
03-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9.2 4
02-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9 78

Affinity Photo

Reacties (45)

+1junkchaser
6 augustus 2021 09:33
Toen ze net uitkwamen had ik uit principe hun werk gesponsord om tegengewicht te kunnen bieden aan Adobe. Ik ben dan stilaan overgeschakeld en ben nooit meer teruggekeerd naar Adobe. Het is werkelijk te gek voor woorden dat ze voor hun eenmalige belachelijk lage prijzen een perfecte concurrent voor de Adobe-producten kunnen financieren. Top producten!
+1gooos
@junkchaser6 augustus 2021 09:47
Gelukkig dat het kan qua prijs. De hele prijsstructuur van Adobe is gewoon niet leuk en ik zit niet te wachten op overal een abonnement.

Ik heb al wel eens met Affinity gespeeld in het prille begin en toen eigenlijk uit het oog verloren. Zal de demo's eens downloaden en kijken of het mijn CS6 kan vervangen wat betreft de dingen die ik daarmee doe.
+1IHaSO
@gooos6 augustus 2021 10:04
Ik ben ook vanuit CS6 overgestapt op Affinity Photo en het is echt een step-up! Ik ben geen power user, maar het werkt super vloeiend en fijn vergeleken met Photoshop CS6. Kan me voorstellen dat het aan het begin wat tegenviel, onderhand is het echt een fantastisch programma.
Gebruik ook een beetje Designer, ook een erg goede tool!
+1gooos
@IHaSO7 augustus 2021 00:48
Zelf inderdaad ook geen power user maar maak er toch stiekem met regelmaat gebruik van. Vandaag eens het forum door zitten kijken en zie dat er nog altijd geen oplossing is om PS actions te converteren naar macro's. En ook ondersteuning voor opslaan als WebP lijkt nog altijd niet geïmplementeerd. Anyway, ik ga het de komende weken tijdens mijn vakantie eens een nieuwe kans geven. Denk dat het inderdaad is wat je aangeeft: dat het in de eerste releases nog enigszins tegenviel.
+1Wolfos
@junkchaser6 augustus 2021 11:46
Ik zal 'm weer eens bekijken. Betaal nu een tientje per maand voor Photoshop. Alleen na 15 jaar overstappen op andere software zal niet makkelijk worden.
+1J_van_Ekris
@Wolfos6 augustus 2021 12:34
Ik vond het wel meevallen: de GUI heeft voldoende overeenkomsten met Photoshop. Alleen hun aanpak met persona's (soort gebruikersmodus) is echt anders. Dat is met name bij RAW-import wennen.
+1Wolfos
@J_van_Ekris6 augustus 2021 13:38
Helaas is de workflow voor channel packing in Affinity nog steeds erg slecht. Blijf wel dat tientje betalen.
+1Pompi
@junkchaser6 augustus 2021 12:07
Wordt alleen bij de grote upgrade naar 2.0 wel weer betalen, maar max €50 eens in de zoveel jaar is inderdaad prima te doen.
+1Stranger__NL
6 augustus 2021 09:11
Ik gebruik Designer voor vector werk.

Prachtig mooi voor logos, PDF edits, genereren van png's.

Illustrator is de industriestandaard, maar ik vind Affinity, ondanks dat ik een paar features mis, mijn go-to pakketje voor vectorwerk.
+1fier0x
@Stranger__NL6 augustus 2021 09:31
Ja voor mij hetzelfde met Photo en Designer. Hier en daar mis ik nog wel eens wat of is dan via een andere (voor mijn gevoel iets minder logische) route op te lossen. Kom van Adobe en vanuit werk gebruik ik dat ook nog wel maar prive ben ik al over. Scheelt weer een abonnement en mooi dat er langzaam aan weer een goede concurrent bij komt.
+1Stranger__NL
@fier0x6 augustus 2021 09:39
Yep zelfde hier. Voor werk heb ik Adobe. Dus de ontbrekende: convert image to curves doe ik daar. Maar mijn eigen abo is al een jaar of 2 opgezegd.

+-2000 eur bespaard in 2 jaar.
Ik wil dit pakket gewoon steunen omdat er echt concurrentie moet komen op edit gebied. Op school leerde ik exclusief Adobeproduvten, maar het zou fijn zijn als ze aandacht zouden geven aan Affinity zodat beginnend designers meteen een goed en betaalbaar alternatief leren.
0Gepetto
@Stranger__NL6 augustus 2021 09:57
Als het je puur om kostenbesparring te doen is, zou je ook eens naar Gimp kunnen kijken, heeft iets minder 'bells and whistles' maar voldoet prima voor het meeste werk en is zeer vriendelijk voor de portemonee.

Als je echt het maximale eruit wil halen, mag dat natuurlijk wel iets kosten en is Affinity een prima alternatief voor de Adobe-software.
+2uitstelgedrag
@Gepetto6 augustus 2021 12:45
GIMP zie ik vaker voorbij komen als suggestie maar mijn inziens is dit helaas nog niet geschikt als alternatief voor Photoshop. Los van de UI (je had ooit gimpshop daarvoor) en de gebrekkige performance ontbreekt "non destructive editting" door middel van "adjustment-layers". En "non destructive editting" is de standaard manier van werken binnen Photoshop en Affinity Photo.

Door middel van "adjustment-layers" kun je wijzigingen die je maakt altijd weer kan aanpassen omdat je de wijzigingen zelf in een laag staan. Meestal stapelen wijzigingen zich op, als je 5 wijzigingen op een rij hebt, kun je altijd nog je eerste wijziging aanpassen zonder dat je de 4 wijzigingen daarna opnieuw moet uitvoeren.

Hier kun je meer lezen over wat non-destructive editing inhoudt.
When will GIMP support any kind of non-destructive editing like adjustment layers, layer filters, and/or full-blown node-based editing?
Currently the plan is to introduce non-destructive editing in GIMP 3.2. This is a huge change that will require rethinking the workflow and parts of the user interface.
bron
+1Wisher
@Gepetto6 augustus 2021 10:11
Zekers! Ik heb afgelopen jaren o.a. gekeken naar:
Blender(premiere), Inkscsape(illustrator), Corel(vanalles), Gimp(Photoshop), darktable, luminar, captureOne en on1 (lightroom), en heeel veel andere grafische tools. Ik geloof eigenlijk niet dat er een tekenpakket(van enige naam) is waar ik geen trial van hebt bekeken :D

Gimp is prima om even iets kleins te doen als je nog niets hebt, maar, ook al kost het een paar tientjes, kan ik van harte Affinity Photo aanraden. Lekkere interface, mooie features, lage leercurve als je Photoshop al kent.

+1RobWu
@Wisher6 augustus 2021 10:27
Als je een compleet video editing pakket wil hebben voor weinig, kijk dan eens naar BlackMagic DaVinci Resolve.

De gratis versie is al belachelijk uitgebreid, maar voor 255 euro koop je de volledige versie. En upgrades zijn gratis. ben zelf al drie versies doorgeschoven zonder opnieuw te hoeven betalen.
Het enige nadeel is de grote hoeveelheid mogelijkheden... ;)
+1evertalbers
@RobWu6 augustus 2021 11:29
Ik maak soms (zo goed mogelijk, want vaak op basis van footage uit mobieltjes) live clipjes voor mijn bands en ben onder de indruk van de geïntegreerde geluidseditor van Da Vinci! Niet meer geluid apart editen is heerlijk. En inderdaad, superveel mogelijkheden.
+1RobWu
@evertalbers6 augustus 2021 11:39
Als je ermee gaat werken, verdiep je dan eerst even in de database opzet van Resolve.
Het werkt net iets anders dan in Premiere, en de standaard database die Resolve aanmaakt staat niet op de meest logische plek.

Voor een tweaker allemaal niet echt lastig, maar een handige tip als je ermee gaat werken. ;)

En ja, editing, kleurcorrectie, compositing en audio nabewerking. Alles zit erin.
+1PatMan
@RobWu6 augustus 2021 12:39
Ben geen doorgewinterde video editor, maar gebruik zo af en toe Kdenlive voor video editing, die schijnt (net als DaVince) prima te zijn (en is open source, voor wie daar waarde aan hecht).
+1fier0x
@RobWu6 augustus 2021 23:07
Ja bij mij is een paar jaar geleden Premiere/AE er ook uitgegaan. Eerst Fusion en de laatste paar jaar met Resolve. Alleen de switch van Maya naar Blender wil nog niet echt lukken..
+1PatMan
@Wisher6 augustus 2021 12:56
Voor digital assets management kun je nog digiKam toevoegen aan je lijstje :)
Een open source tegenhanger van Lightroom dus. Ik gebruik die in combinatie met darktable en soms Affinity (helaas is van hun software nog geen Linux-versie beschikbaar).
+1VirtualGuineaPig
@Wisher7 augustus 2021 09:19
Kijk ook eens naar Xara Designer Pro. Razendsnel en heerlijk om mee te werken. Maakt prima vector bestanden waarin bitmaps naadloos geintegreerd en bewerkt kunnen worden en levert nette PDF, SVG en EPS bestanden voor pure vectorafbeeldingen en natuurlijk GIF, JPEG en PNG voor bitmaps.
+1rodolvo
@Gepetto6 augustus 2021 10:53
Ik ben absoluut geen graficus, maar moet regelmatig "iets" doen met afbeeldingen.
Meer dan 20 jaar heb ik geprobeerd om iets zinnigs gedaan te krijgen met Gimp maar voor letterlijk alles wat verder gaat dan bijsnijden of iets op een afbeelding omcirkelen moest ik nog altijd googlen.
Na de vorige melding van Affinity photo hier ben ik overstag gegaan en heb het gekocht. Wat een verademing!
Voor 27 euro (ze geven bijna altijd 50% korting) zo'n uitgebreid en professioneel pakket is onvoorstelbaar, intussen al gratis 3 upgrades gekregen, en dat voor een prijs die even hoog is dan een maandabonnement photoshop.
+1William_H
@rodolvo6 augustus 2021 17:06
Waar kun je het hele pakket kopen? De Suite?
En hoe kwam je aan die korting?
+1rodolvo
@William_H6 augustus 2021 20:05
Kopen doe je gewoon op de site. De korting wordt bijna altijd aangeboden, maar blijkbaar net nu niet.
Je kan ook altijd proberen het bedrijf te mailen om te vragen of je de korting kan krijgen, ze zijn redelijk reactief.
+1Exirion
@Gepetto6 augustus 2021 10:23
Ik gebruik GIMP al een jaar of 24 af en toe, maar de UI blijft ondanks de stijgende lijn toch amateuristisch. Als het perse gratis moet is Krita ook het proberen waard,
+1Stukfruit
@Gepetto6 augustus 2021 10:33
De GIMP-opmerking komt wel vaker voorbij, maar de voornaamste reden waarom dit pakket 20 jaar geleden al geen serieus alternatief was, is niet de set met features.

Qua features is het namelijk best goed te noemen en zijn die "bells and whistles" juist redelijk aanwezig. Vaak iets te oubollig, maar je kan er veel mee. Het grote probleem is dat GIMP gewoon niet werkt qua UX en de (letterlijke) snelheid van de interface.

En met deze update voor de Affinity-programma's wordt dat nog duidelijker zichtbaar: het kan sneller, mooier en soepeler. Uiteindelijk geeft dat een grotere kostenbesparing omdat je meer kan doen met minder gestress :)
+1Cergorach
@Gepetto6 augustus 2021 11:37
Als het je puur om kostenbesparring te doen is, zou je ook eens naar Gimp kunnen kijken
Je zou ook naar MS Paint kunnen kijken... |:(
Het ligt er maar net aan waarvoor je het gebruikt en wat je nodig hebt, Gimp zou ik persoonlijk niet eens als alternatief willen bestempelen.
Ik grijp regelmatig naar Paint.net bv. voor simpele meuk. Daarnaast heb ik ook de drie Affinity producten en de Adobe Cloud suite.

Gezien de Affinity producten regelmatig voor €28 per stuk in de aanbieding zijn voor de Mac/Windows (voor iOS/iPadOS nog goedkoper in de aanbieding). En het verschil in UI/functionaliteit zo enorm is, zie ik Gimp gewoon niet als 'alternatief'.
+1martijnvanegdom
@Gepetto6 augustus 2021 11:56
Behalve dat Gimp gewoon een drama is op MacOS.. het is erg traag, versies lopen achter.

En persoonlijk vind ik de UX van de applicatie dramatisch..

Voor de simpele dingen als bijsnijden roteren etc, is Preview (Voorvertoning) veel sneller..

En die bels & wissels.. ik het Gimp verschillende kansen gegeven (heb zelfs proberen mee te helpen aan het compilen van nieuwe versies op Mac) maar elke keer beland Gimp vol frustratie in de prullenmand..
0William_H
@Stranger__NL6 augustus 2021 17:05
Op school leerde ik exclusief Adobeproduvten, maar het zou fijn zijn als ze aandacht zouden geven aan Affinity zodat beginnend designers meteen een goed en betaalbaar alternatief leren.
Probleem ligt niet helemaal aan de scholen en niet helemaal aan de ontwikkelaars. Ik zie nergens een school/student versie. En scholen hebben dan weer contracten met Adobe voor studentversies, wat er eerder toe leidt dat scholen voor Adobe kiezen.
Uiteraard moeten de scholen gewoon een vak leren aan hun studenten, niet hoe ze een softwarepakket moeten gebruiken.
En werkgevers moeten eens stoppen met het eisen van beheersen van softwarepakketten. Of je bent een goede designer, en met welke hardware en software je dat doet, doet er niet toe!
0Wisher
@William_H7 augustus 2021 15:03
Voor mij maakt het wel (een beetje) uit met welke tools je e.e.a. maakt als je net zoals ik in een team zit met overlappende functies.

De mensen op de repro, video en reclameafdeling moeten ook met jouw bron-bestanden kunnen werken; en je collega na jou (of tijdens vakantie) moet ook jouw bestanden kunnen bewerken. "in a perfect world" kan natuurlijk ook alles door 1 persoon gemaakt en beheerd worden, maar bij veel bedrijven is het een team-effort. Ook bij wisselen van baan.

En zo kom ik heel vaak Adobe tegen omdat dat de go-to- standaard is. En ik vind het wel fijn als iedereen dezelfde taal spreekt; maar toch wil ik graag concurrentie op dat vlak. :)
0J_van_Ekris
@fier0x6 augustus 2021 12:31
Ben ook fanatiek Affinity gebruiker. Enige wat soms misgaat in Designer is dat sommige complexere blends gerasterd worden bij de export, wat je ook doet. Maar ik moet zeggen als hobby-gebruiker ben ik helemaal om.
+1Oon
@Stranger__NL6 augustus 2021 10:30
Ik kan er maar niet aan wennen. Een tijd geleden alledrie de tools van Affinity aangeschaft en mijn Adobe-abonnement stopgezet, maar inmiddels weer terug bij Adobe en nog vrij weinig echt gedaan met Affinity.

Ik heb er toch wel wat uren ingestoken om Affinity's flow, menu's en hotkeys te snappen, maar het is allemaal zó anders dat ik er gewoon niet doorheen kom.
+1Stranger__NL
@Oon6 augustus 2021 16:06
Met de omschakeling had ik niet zoveel problemen. Ik heb vroeger veel met Corel gewerkt en daar lijkt het OOK weer een beetje op.

Maargoed - ik moest ook echt wel eens Googlen hoe ik e.e.a. in Affinity moet doen. En dat is niet heel handig als je een deadline hebt. Ik kon terugvallen op Adobe en doe dat ook wel eens. Maar elke release wordt Affinity weer beter en ik kan er nu echt wel veel in.

De nummer 1 voor werk blijft Illustrator; gewoon omdat iedereen daarmee werkt en alles blind uitwisselbaar is. Maar.... Affinity voor dingen waarbij ik mag zeggen hoe ik iets wil maken. :)
+1Zwarte_os
6 augustus 2021 10:27
De semi-tijdelijke korting is er al vanaf. Hij staat nu weer op 50 euro.

+1Cergorach
@Zwarte_os6 augustus 2021 11:39
Die korting komt regelmatig terug.
+1r0n_
@Cergorach6 augustus 2021 17:53
Los van het regelmatig checken van de shop-pagina, is er een andere manier (nieuwsbrief?) om te zien wanneer er een Affinity aanbieding is?
+1Htbaa
@Zwarte_os7 augustus 2021 07:59
Dat was een soort van Corona Crisis korting. Die heeft volgens mij een dik jaar geduurd, maar hebben ze inmiddels stopgezet. Het beëindigen van die actie hebben ze overigens ook ruim van te voren gecommuniceerd en al een keer verlengd. Maar of die op korte termijn weer terugkomt betwijfel ik.
0ChAoS Overlord
@Zwarte_os6 augustus 2021 11:52
Had ik ook gezien. Ik overweeg wel bijkomende producten mits mooie korting.
+1DirtyBird
6 augustus 2021 10:42
Ik gebruik ook Photo en mis eigenlijk vooral de non-destructive rawbewerking.
Hoop dat ze binnenkort ook een DAM aankondigen a la Lightroom.
+1Tourmaline
@DirtyBird6 augustus 2021 17:29
Op dit moment is RAW toch wel de achilleshiel van het product. Hiervoor zijn echter goede gratis alternativen als Darktable, Digikam etc.

Een goede combinatie is DXO met Affinity photo. DXO is een erg goede raw converter/editor en voor ander werk kun je Affinity Photo gebruiken. Vooral Deepprime is erg goed.

+1DePruus
6 augustus 2021 11:56
Ik heb de drie pakketten voor Mac en voor Windows. Ook heb ik de iPad licenties voor Photo an Designer. Even snel onderweg iets aanpassen. Het werkt gewoon hartstikke goed. Missen? Wel een aantal dingen. Sponseren van zo’n partij is beter voor ons allemaal. Iedereen moet beter zijn best doen. Mis alleen de publisher voor iPad. Dan heb je de vrijheid die je wilt hebben. Een dikke 9.8 voor mij!
+1martin_v_z
6 augustus 2021 12:19
Erg benieuwd naar deze update. Ik had zelf geen klachten met betrekking tot de snelheid, nog soepeler is alleen maar mooi meegenomen.
Zelf gebruik ik ze al een aantal jaar, toen bij de release steeds de applicaties gekocht. Als je zowel publisher, designer en photo hebt kan je ze als 1 tool gebruiken door altijd publisher op te starten. Dan kan je met 1 knop switchen tussen de interfaces. Zelf vind ik dat wel een handige feature.
+1ncc1704
6 augustus 2021 12:50
Voor mijn strips maak ik ook gebruik van Affinity Designer, Photo en Publisher, heerlijke programma's ik ga voorlopig niet meer terug naar Adobe. Ik ben fan van de intergratie tussen de programma's en de lage workload tov Adobe. ja heel af en toe mis ik een "handigheidje", gelukkig heeft Affinity een community en een blijvend ontwikkelend product. Daarnaast heb ik het gevoel dat er wordt geluisterd naar de community en dat er zo features bij komen, de suite is nog zeker niet af wat mij betreft ik mis nog een Animatie-tool.
+1Jan Onderwater
6 augustus 2021 13:42
Toen bleek dat Photoshop CS niet 64bits was (ondanks vroegere claims van Adobe) en het niet meer werkte onder MacOS ben ik overgestapt op Affinity Photo. Ik had geen zin een Abo af te sluiten. Geen spijt van gehad, prima programma.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
7 augustus 2021 09:24
Ik gebruik zelf Illustrator, Inkscape en Affinity en destijds CorelDRAW! maar blijf toch hangen op Xara Designer Pro. Gewoon omdat dat programma alles kan, (bitmap editing, vector, animatie, HTML en DTP) en daarnaast solide en snel is.
Qua uitwisseling werkt PDF zonder gedoe, zelfs met CMYK en ICC profiles. Maar het pakket is niet echt bekend. Jammer genoeg.

