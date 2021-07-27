Versie 15.20 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features It is now possible to install Patch Management and Remote Device Monitoring via the TeamViewer MSI together with the TeamViewer Client

It is now possible to install the VPN driver with a mass deployment via the command line Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that the "Start TeamViewer with Windows" setting was not kept after the update from the 32-bit to the 64-bit version. After installing the new version it's once more necessary to check the setting.