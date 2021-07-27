Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.20.3

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.20 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • It is now possible to install Patch Management and Remote Device Monitoring via the TeamViewer MSI together with the TeamViewer Client
  • It is now possible to install the VPN driver with a mass deployment via the command line
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that the "Start TeamViewer with Windows" setting was not kept after the update from the 32-bit to the 64-bit version. After installing the new version it's once more necessary to check the setting.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.20.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-07-2021 18:45
submitter: 1DMKIIN

27-07-2021 • 18:45

Bron: TeamViewer

Update-historie

27-04 TeamViewer 15.29.4 19
22-03 TeamViewer 15.28.5 18
22-02 TeamViewer 15.27.3 0
25-01 TeamViewer 15.26.4 16
20-12 TeamViewer 15.25.8 6
14-12 TeamViewer 15.25.5 0
23-11 TeamViewer 15.24.5 0
10-11 TeamViewer 15.23.9 17
28-09 TeamViewer 15.22.3 10
24-08 TeamViewer 15.21.4 7
TeamViewer

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (33)

+2robcoenen
27 juli 2021 21:30
Sinds ik deze functionaliteit, ingebouwd in Windows 10 hebt ontdekt, gebruik is eigenlijk nooit meer TeamViewer.
+1Vinnie2k
@robcoenen27 juli 2021 22:13
Dit is top, standaard op alle PCs en geen gezeik met losse Software draaien.

Ideaal. Heb lang TV gebruikt maar ook als commercieel getagt.. Dus dan houd 't op
+1EnigmaNL
@Vinnie2k27 juli 2021 23:04
Teamviewer mailen en ze geven je zo weer vrij als het onterecht is.

https://www.teamviewer.com/en/reset-management/
+1Power2All
@EnigmaNL27 juli 2021 23:29
Totdat je na een week weer gelocked wordt.
Dan begint het nogal irritant te worden.
AnyDesk is tevens gemaakt door ex-Teamviewer developers, en is minder zwaar, Teamviewer lijkt nogal zwaarder het systeem te belasten dan AnyDesk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Power2All op 27 juli 2021 23:29]

+1ISaFeeliN
@EnigmaNL28 juli 2021 10:29
Hou op met teamviewer, als er 1 irritant is geworden dankzij hun succes, wow.
0beerse

@ISaFeeliN28 juli 2021 18:48
TeamViewer en irritant: In de Formule-1 zie ik die naam ook steeds vaker op steeds irritanterre plekjes opduiken... :+
Vooral in NL krijgt TeamVeiwer daar niet echt een betere 'naam' van.
+1RobTweaks
@robcoenen27 juli 2021 22:47
Werkt dit ook als je niet met hetzelfde netwerk verbonden bent? (Dus ook zonder eerst een VPN-sessie op te zetten)
+1zalazar
@robcoenen28 juli 2021 00:23
Quick Assist werkt prima inderdaad. Het is wel jammer dat de developers van Teams en Quick Assist elkaar blijkbaar niet kennen. Want als je met het screensharing met control mechanisme van Teams moet werken dan is dat totaal niet werkbaar.
+1_NooT_
@robcoenen28 juli 2021 02:03
QuickAssist werkt inderdaad erg goed. En standaard in Windows 10 aanwezig.
Het grootste nadeel is, dat het ook enkel voor W10 is.
0Frogmen
@_NooT_28 juli 2021 09:32
Gewoon zorgen voor W10 machine die je met RDP over kan nemen. Als je toch aan het hobbyen bent.
0Arrahant
@robcoenen28 juli 2021 09:38
Quick Assist is veel beter en gratis. Teamviewer is veel te rigide met het aantal devices waarop je gebruik mag maken van een licentie. Bij mijn vorige werkgever gebruikte ik en een stuk of 10 collega's heel af en toe Teamviewer om iets bij de klant te fixen, liepen constant tegen licentie geneuzel aan. Over tijd zijn we gaan switchen naar Quick Assist.
Wel jammer dat Quick Assist alleen op Windows 10 werkt. Ook anno 2021 kom je nog genoeg W7, W8 en zelfs XP systemen tegen in het wild. Lol!
0Omer
@robcoenen29 juli 2021 10:35
Ah, dank. Was óók op zoek naar een alternatief voor TV. Werkt aardig. Alleen jammer dat na een restart, handmatige acties nodig zijn om weer opnieuw te verbinden (Bij TV hoefde dat niet, als je 'start samen met Windows' actief hebt). Of is hier een oplossing voor?
+1fjboere
27 juli 2021 19:12
Tegenwoordig annuleert Teamviewer mijn verbinding van mijn telefoon elke keer, omdat het zegt dat het 'commercial use' detecteert, terwijl ik gewoon ff op mijn thuis PC wil inloggen. Heeft iemand hier een fix voor? Of moet ik gewoon Parsec blijven gebruiken.
+2_NooT_
@fjboere27 juli 2021 19:23
Je moet zorgen dat je een nieuw id krijgt.
Daar is wel wat voor te vinden.

Zo gauw bTV je verdenkt van commercieel verbruik, kom je daar niet meer vanaf.
Erg irritant, want dat is lang niet altijd terecht.
Dit wordt geregistreerd o.b.v. je id.
Het zou ook helpen als ze een redelijke instapprijs zouden hanteren.
Je betaald tegenwoordig al €37,60 per maand per gebruiker en dat is vast nog ex btw.
+2EnigmaNL
@_NooT_27 juli 2021 23:02
Je kunt Teamviewer mailen en een formuliertje invullen om je ID's weer vrij te geven als ze je onterecht verdenken van professioneel gebruik. Al een paar keer gedaan en werkt prima, duurt 1 dag.

Via: https://www.teamviewer.com/en/reset-management/

[Reactie gewijzigd door EnigmaNL op 27 juli 2021 23:04]

0RobbyTown
@EnigmaNL29 juli 2021 11:29
Ja tot je dus plots helemaal je account niet meer in kan wat ik dus had (email adres op hun blacklist, internet staat er vol mee). Die ja dit ben ik login mail komt niet aan.
+1Freekers
@_NooT_27 juli 2021 19:27
Het geld om sponsor te zijn van het Mercedes F1 team moet ergens vandaan komen ;)
0Robinho96
@Freekers28 juli 2021 09:57
En van Manchester United ;)
+1fjboere
@_NooT_27 juli 2021 21:40
Thanks, da's natuurlijk belachelijk. Ik ga mijn ouders, tantes en ooms wel naar Parsec overzetten dan, zodat ik ze nog steeds bij computerproblemen kan helpen.
0Frogmen
@fjboere28 juli 2021 09:28
Je kan als het om Windows gebruikers gaat prima helpen met Microsoft Quick Assist zit gewoon in W10 niets meer installeren en het is gratis.
0fjboere
@Frogmen28 juli 2021 17:23
Thanks!! Ga ik proberen.
+1RobbyTown
@_NooT_27 juli 2021 22:49
ja helaas behoorlijk aan de prijs. Was tijd terug ook aan het kijken privé abbo advertentie vrij ofzo maar nee helaas.

Ben overgestapt naar dwservice (werkt ook op mobiel handig als je pc bij de hand hebt). Gratis en vanaf 20 euro per JAAR incl BTW kun je dwservice al 'sponseren' kun je ook nog je website promoten als je wilt :p
+1mvrhrln
@fjboere27 juli 2021 21:10
Bij ons doet ie dat de laatste tijd met een betaalde licentie, met de melding dat we moeten upgraden?
degene die het gebruiken zijn tevreden met de versie die nu draait, wordt einde TV waarschijnlijk over naar AnyDesk, zijn nog aan het rond kijken.
+1Power2All
27 juli 2021 23:26
Ik ben overgestapt op Anydesk, werkt net zo goed.
+1eironman
28 juli 2021 00:40
Google remote en wat een verademing is dat zeg en netjes alle pc’s onder een rijtje, en te gebruiken op je tablet of smartphone !
+1olson
28 juli 2021 08:39
Zelfs met een betaald abbo zit dit prg tegenwoordig vol reclame. Moet niet gekker worden,,, 8)7
Om het uit te zetten:
https://community.teamvie...mment/98469#Comment_98469

[Reactie gewijzigd door olson op 28 juli 2021 08:41]

0las3r
27 juli 2021 19:36
Ik ben overgestapt van teamviewer naar anydesk. De licentiekosten zijn mij veel te hoog voor iets dusdanigs simpels. Het is niet m'n brood, enkel m'n eigen pc's die ik op afstand wil kan bekijken.

Nog een call gehad met de dame van teamviewer, toen ik aangaf dat ik naar anydesk overstap omdat dat GRATIS is, had ze niet veel meer te roeptoeteren met haar 20% korting.
0thePiett
@las3r27 juli 2021 20:18
Cool man, een dame van Teamviewer uitkafferen!

Teamviewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel privégebruik. Gezien het "niet je brood" is, hoef je dus geen licentie af te nemen.
+1MightyXZX
@thePiett27 juli 2021 20:31
Het probleem echter, zoals hierboven eerder door andere omschreven, is dat Teamviewer je vrij snel als "commerciële gebruiker" markeert. Ook al verbind je alleen met eigen computers. Hier kan je niet 1 2 3 iets aan doen, zonder een licentie af te nemen. Ikzelf heb dit meerdere malen meegemaakt, sinds kort wordt er dan ook na 30 seconden de verbinding verbroken onder het mom "commercieel".
+1itcouldbeanyone
@thePiett27 juli 2021 20:31
Hier 2 dure licenties, en naar een maandje weer gezeik over commerciële gebruik.
Naast dat teamviewer erg traag is. Nu ook over op Anydesk, en vele van mijn klanten ook.
+1boswandeling
@thePiett27 juli 2021 20:54
Cool man, zonder te lezen reageren :)

Maar bedrijfsmatig gebruik wij ook AnyDesk, doet momenteel alles wat wij willen voor een stuk minder geld als TeamViewer.
+1zalazar
@thePiett27 juli 2021 21:45
Het is misschien gratis maar zoals veel hier al aangeven wordt je sessie vaak zo maar afgesloten ook al is er geen commercieel gebruik aan de orde. Jaren geleden was dit ook al zo trouwens.
Naast AnyDesk en Quick Assist van Microsoft is DWService misschien ook nog een goed alternatief. https://www.dwservice.net/
+1las3r
@thePiett28 juli 2021 08:03
Ik zeg nergens dat ik haar uitkaffer hé? Ik blijf natuurlijk netjes en respectvol.

Als je een Windows Server OS probeert te remoten ben je gelijk le jacques - dan zien ze het gelijk als commerciële gebruiker.(terwijl ik een home labje heb met 2 servertjes voor de leuk).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

