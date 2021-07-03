In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.14 is hieronder te vinden.

Updated LAV Filters to version 0.75.1

Some optimizations in the filter graph builder. Should give a small reduction in file loading time in some situations.

Added a small safezone above and below the seekbar where (accidental) mouse clicks/drags are ignored.

Improved backwards framestep for DVDs. It now seeks back ~500ms to ensure it shows a different frame. The DVD Navigator unfortunately does not offer better accuracy.

Improved region code handling for DVDs

Added support for loading external fonts for SSA/ASS subtitles. The player check for "fonts" subfolder in location of video file.

Fixed regression that broke loading of audio dub through command line parameter

A lot of people seem to be unaware of some of the awesome features that have been added to MPC-HC in the past years. Here is a list of useful options and features that everyone should know about: