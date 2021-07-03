Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.14

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.14 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates:
  • Updated LAV Filters to version 0.75.1
Changes/additions/improvements:
  • Some optimizations in the filter graph builder. Should give a small reduction in file loading time in some situations.
  • Added a small safezone above and below the seekbar where (accidental) mouse clicks/drags are ignored.
  • Improved backwards framestep for DVDs. It now seeks back ~500ms to ensure it shows a different frame. The DVD Navigator unfortunately does not offer better accuracy.
  • Improved region code handling for DVDs
  • Added support for loading external fonts for SSA/ASS subtitles. The player check for "fonts" subfolder in location of video file.
Fixes:
  • Fixed regression that broke loading of audio dub through command line parameter
Overview of features

A lot of people seem to be unaware of some of the awesome features that have been added to MPC-HC in the past years. Here is a list of useful options and features that everyone should know about:

  • Dark interface: Menu > View > Dark Theme
    When using dark theme it is also possible to change the height of the seekbar and size of the toolbar buttons.
    Options > Advanced
  • Video preview on the seekbar: Options > Tweaks > Show preview on seek bar
  • Adjust playback speed: Menu > Play > Playback rate
    The buttons in the player that control playback rate take a 2x step by default. This can be customized to smaller values (like 10%):
    Options > Playback > Speed step
    Adjusting playback speed works best with the internal audio renderer. This also has automatic pitch correction.
    Options > Playback > Output > Audio Renderer
  • MPC-HC can remember playback position, so you can resume from that point later
    Options > Player > History
  • You can quickly seek through a video with Ctrl + Mouse Scrollwheel.
  • You can jump to next/previous file in a folder by pressing PageUp/PageDown.
  • You can perform automatic actions at end of file. For example to go to next file or close player.
    Options > Playback > After Playback (permanent setting)
    Menu > Play > After Playback (for current file only)
  • A-B repeat
    You can loop a segment of a video. Press [ and ] to set start and stop markers.
  • You can rotate/flip/mirror/stretch/zoom the video
    Menu > View > Pan&Scan
    This is also easily done with hotkeys (see below).
  • There are lots of keyboard hotkeys and mouse actions to control the player. They can be customized as well.
    Options > Player > Keys
    Tip: there is a search box above the table.
  • You can stream videos directly from Youtube and many other video websites
    Put youtube-dl.exe in the MPC-HC installation folder.
    Then you can open website URLs in the player: Menu > File > Open File/URL
    You can even download those videos: Menu > File > Save a copy
    Tip: to be able to download in best quality with youtube-dl, it is recommended to also put ffmpeg.exe in the MPC-HC folder.
    Several configuration options are found here: Options > Advanced
  • Play HDR video
    This requires using madVR or MPC Video Renderer.
    After installation these renderers can be selected here:
    Options > Playback > Output
  • Ability to search for and download subtitles, either automatically or manually (press D):
    Options > Subtitles > Misc
  • Besides all these (new) features, there have also been many bugfixes and internal improvements in the player in the past years that give better performance and stability. It also has updated internal codecs. Support was added for CUE sheets, WebVTT subtitles, etc.

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.9.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.14
Bestandsgrootte 16,97MB
Licentietype GPL

3 juli 2021 08:14
15 jaar gebruikt maar overgestapt op VLC omdat ik de subtitle download niet meer werkend krijg. Je moet accountgegevens hebben nu voor de bronwebsite en ik krijg dat niet goed werkend. Zal wel aan mij liggen maar VLC doet het makkelijker zonder inlog requirement dus afscheid genomen.
0GenomDalar1983
@Dr. Strangelove3 juli 2021 08:32
Even los van de media player vind ik het opvallend hoeveel Nederlandse kijkers nog ondertitels nodig hebben bij het kijken van Engelse content. Bij een Duitse of Zweedse serie kan ik het me nog voorstellen, maar Engels...

(N.b. ik vind ondertiteling altijd erg storend, zeker in de bios, leidt mij erg af van de film)

[Reactie gewijzigd door GenomDalar1983 op 3 juli 2021 10:27]

+1Anoniem: 435630
@GenomDalar19833 juli 2021 08:37
Komt denk ik omdat het vaak gewoon niet goed te verstaan is zonder dat de tv erg hard staat. Veel mensen kijken ook Nederlandse films met ondertiteling
+1rvwee
@GenomDalar19833 juli 2021 08:39
Je hebt natuurlijk ondertitels en ondertitels. Als ik een Engels gesproken film of serie kijk heb ik graag ondertitels, in het Engels. Vooral in films en series wordt niet altijd alles even goed gearticuleerd.

Daarnaast zijn er genoeg mensen die het echt allemaal niet kunnen volgen in het Engels. Helemaal als je wat moeilijkere dingen kijkt.
+1lekkerfris
@GenomDalar19833 juli 2021 08:40
Ik kijk graag met de Engelse ondertitels, omdat ik anders de TV véél te hard moet zetten. Te hard, omdat vaak de muziek en special effects voor mij te hard zijn t.o.v. de dialoog.
+1Devian
@GenomDalar19833 juli 2021 08:42
Ik gebruik altijd de Engelse ondertiteling..

Als er dan eens tijdens de film gepraat word door vriendin of vrienden dan kan ik alles nog goed blijven volgen.

Daarnaast zijn slecht verstaanbare karakters ook beter te volgen op die manier.
+1downtime
@GenomDalar19833 juli 2021 10:30
Mijn Engels is prima maar ik heb graag de Engelse ondertitels erbij voor als ik een paar woorden niet goed versta. Dat maakt het net wat makkelijker te volgen.
+1Ramoncito
@GenomDalar19833 juli 2021 17:28
Ikzelf heb Engelse ondertitels altijd aan staan omdat ik soms niet kan verstaan wat ze zeggen.

Bij ons thuis, en in onze kringen, zitten mensen die nagenoeg doof zijn (dat krijg je als je kanonnier bent geweest)... :/
+1MrFax
@GenomDalar19834 juli 2021 03:58
Ik heb vaak Engelse ondertiteling aanstaan omdat het soms echt niet te verstaan is.

Ik kan mensen gewoon goed verstaan, Amerikaans, Australisch, Brits, maakt niet uit, maar zodra ik een film ga kijken is het vaak zo moeilijk om te verstaan wat ze zeggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 4 juli 2021 03:59]

0lowfi
3 juli 2021 08:32
Hoeveel mensen gebruiken dit nu echt voor hun home cinema?
+1B0KIT0
@lowfi3 juli 2021 08:54
Ik gebruik het dagelijks, al jaren lang.
Vanwege de simpelheid.
Het speelt alles af en is super lichtgewicht.
Heerlijk programmaatje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door B0KIT0 op 3 juli 2021 08:55]

+1Weust
@lowfi3 juli 2021 08:55
Met MadVr bijna de enigste deftige keuze.
+1The Zep Man
@lowfi3 juli 2021 08:56
Home Cinema is slechts de naam van de fork die zo'n 15 jaar geleden werd gemaakt van Media Player Classic, omdat laatstgenoemde niet verder/snel genoeg werd ontwikkeld. Voordat VLC onder Windows goed begon te werken was MPC-HC de beste no-nonsense mediaspelerapplicatie onder Windows, en nog steeds is het (samen met forks) de beste no-nonsense manier om gebruik te maken van de afspeelmogelijkheden die Windows zelf biedt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 3 juli 2021 13:11]

+1Ramoncito
@lowfi3 juli 2021 17:30
Ik gebruik de originele Mplayer af en toe om de structuur van DVD's te testen. Speelt het probleemloos in de originele speler af, dan weet ik dat de structuur integer is en op alles afspeelt.
+1Jimbolino
@lowfi4 juli 2021 14:47
Bijna iedere dag gebruik ik het op mijn beamer.
Je kunt hem ook youtube urls voeren (omdat er youtube-dl ingebouwd zit), en hiermee vervelende regio + age restrictions omzeilen.
+1Sacul
3 juli 2021 11:44
Fijn programma. Installeer deze altijd bij nieuwe OS installaties. Erg fijn dat het toch nog bijgewerkt wordt.
+1Mitsuko
3 juli 2021 15:28
"Adjusting playback speed works best with the internal audio renderer. This also has automatic pitch correction."
Deze wist ik nog niet. De interne audio renderer is de laatste optie in de lijst!

