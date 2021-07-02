JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2021.1.4 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable changes Fixed: “Stretch to Right”/”Stretch to Left”: Ctrl + Shift +Arrow keys resize the dialog instead of text selection (IDEA-267294)

+ +Arrow keys resize the dialog instead of text selection (IDEA-267294) Fixed: jpg, svg images aren’t rendered in quick doc (IDEA-256001)

Fixed: “git => compare branch” looses focus before list of branches can be displayed (IDEA-251381)

Fixed: IDE resets Windows File Explorer Recent Files list on start (IDEA-266854)

Fixed: Plugins settings page steals the focus from search box (IDEA-266927)

Fixed: IDE with Projector crashes on restart (IDEA-269591)

Fixed: No longer possible to set temporary configurations limit (IDEA-268436)

Fixed: Open in new window keybinding does not work in recent files view (IDEA-265789)

Fixed: Bad completion for table aliases in INSERT (DBE-10650)

Fixed: Back button in Settings may open unexpected page (IDEA-271223) The full list of changes is available in the release notes.