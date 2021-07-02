Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.4.2 - 1.0.1358

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.2 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Updated UI for the What's New notification experience.
  • Improved the app update functionality.
  • Added SHA-2 compliance check when updating Malwarebytes on Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008.
  • Improved the verbiage in the Buy now popup that displays when a free account user tries to access paid features.
Issues fixed
  • MBAM-3845: Fixed the inconsistent Malwarebytes Install screen size and location.
  • MBAM-4740: Fixed the dashboard buttons that disappear after maximising and restoring the screen.
  • MBAM-4883: Fixed the app crash (Windows log error 0xC0000374Q) while exiting the app.
  • MBAM-4485: Fixed the issue of missing Checking for updates message when the check is triggered from the taskbar.
  • MBAM-4467: Fixed the outdated Malwarebytes support link in the block page.

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.4.2 - 1.0.1358
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-07-2021 08:493

02-07-2021 • 08:49

3 Linkedin

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

07-'21 Malwarebytes 4.4.2 - 1.0.1358 3
01-'16 Malwarebytes Anti-Ransomware 0.9.4.299 bèta 22

Lees meer

Malwarebytes Anti-Ransomware

geen prijs bekend

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1MisterJD
2 juli 2021 12:54
Is het nou een echte AV? Want ik dacht eerder dat Mbam een mooie aanvulling was i.c.m. Windows defender.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MisterJD op 2 juli 2021 13:38]

0weballey
2 juli 2021 13:40
Het is een echte antivirus, maar de kwaliteit ervan is maar magertjes. Voorzover mij bekend inderdaad slechter dan windows defender (in win10 tenminste). Ik gebruik hem naast bitdefender, in de gratis variant, scan eens per week op malware.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True