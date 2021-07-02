Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.2 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Updated UI for the What's New notification experience.

Improved the app update functionality.

Added SHA-2 compliance check when updating Malwarebytes on Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008.

Improved the verbiage in the Buy now popup that displays when a free account user tries to access paid features. Issues fixed MBAM-3845: Fixed the inconsistent Malwarebytes Install screen size and location.

MBAM-4740: Fixed the dashboard buttons that disappear after maximising and restoring the screen.

MBAM-4883: Fixed the app crash (Windows log error 0xC0000374Q) while exiting the app.

MBAM-4485: Fixed the issue of missing Checking for updates message when the check is triggered from the taskbar.

MBAM-4467: Fixed the outdated Malwarebytes support link in the block page.