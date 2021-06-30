Versie 5.19.1 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.19.1: Translation updated: Italian.

Considering global passive/active mode settings when importing sessions from FileZilla

Incrementing port numbers for secondary connections of tunneled sessions with fixed forwarding port number. 1996

Bug fix: Failure when automatically opening a workspace on startup with too many sessions. 1997

Bug fix: Failure when reading a key file without a trailing newline. 1998

Bug fix: Failure when SFTP server resolves . path to an empty string. 1999