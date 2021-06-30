Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinSCP 5.19.1

WinSCP logo (79 pix) Versie 5.19.1 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.19.1:
  • Translation updated: Italian.
  • Considering global passive/active mode settings when importing sessions from FileZilla
  • Incrementing port numbers for secondary connections of tunneled sessions with fixed forwarding port number. 1996
  • Bug fix: Failure when automatically opening a workspace on startup with too many sessions. 1997
  • Bug fix: Failure when reading a key file without a trailing newline. 1998
  • Bug fix: Failure when SFTP server resolves . path to an empty string. 1999

WinSCP

Versienummer 5.19.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-5.19.1-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 10,88MB
Licentietype GPL

30-06-2021

Bron: WinSCP

Update-historie

22-02 WinSCP 5.19.6 3
25-11 WinSCP 5.19.5 0
25-10 WinSCP 5.19.4 4
11-10 WinSCP 5.19.3 0
22-07 WinSCP 5.19.2 11
06-'21 WinSCP 5.19.1 0
06-'21 WinSCP 5.19 8
05-'21 WinSCP 5.18.5 RC 8
01-'21 WinSCP 5.17.10 0
11-'20 WinSCP 5.17.9 15
Meer historie

WinSCP

