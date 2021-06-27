Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Lunacy 7.1

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 7.1 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Privacy and share links management
    Now you can have three types of cloud documents:
    • Public - accessible for everyone with the link. Visible in your profile for other users. In one of the upcoming versions, users will be able to view profiles of other users.
    • Hidden - accessible for everyone with the link. Hidden from other users in your profile.
    • Private - accessible only with personal links that can be used only once. So, every time you want to invite a new user to a private document, you should send a new link. You can always withdraw your private link by clicking X next to the username. This will make the link invalid and throw the user out of the document.

    Note: Currently, everyone with a link to your document can edit it. Soon, you will be able to set read-only privileges.

  • Observer Mode
    The Observer Mode enables you to follow the activities of other users on the canvas. For this, click the user’s avatar in the top-right corner. You will see a colored frame around the canvas, indicating that you’re now in the Observer Mode. To exit the mode, click the user’s avatar once again.
    Note: You will only be able to view the user’s activities on the canvas. You won’t be able to see the interactions on the side panels.
Improvements
  • Now you can set your own images for your avatar and the name that the other users will see during collaboration.
  • Now you can set the default emoji font. For this, go to View > Emoji Style. Available fonts are: Segoe UI Emoji, Noto Sans Emoji, Apple Color Emoji.
  • Now when a user clicks the link that you shared over a messenger or email, the link opens a page that explains how to use the link and offers to start Lunacy.
  • Ability to delete all files from Home > Deleted in a single click.
  • Font previews are now displayed in the default font language.
  • Minor Vector Tool improvements.
  • Support of HSL/HSB in the Color Picker.
  • Other minor improvements.
Fixed bugs
  • Numerous bug fixes

Lunacy screenshot

Versienummer 7.1
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Icons8
Download https://www.microsoft.com/en-qa/p/lunacy-graphic-design-editor/9pnlmkkpcljj?rtc=1&activetab=pivot:overviewtab
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-06-2021 20:210

27-06-2021 • 20:21

0 Linkedin

Bron: Icons8

Update-historie

29-03 Lunacy 8.4.1 8
18-03 Lunacy 8.4.0 0
11-03 Lunacy 8.3.1 5
05-02 Lunacy 8.2.1 0
23-12 Lunacy 8.1 0
28-10 Lunacy 8.0 15
06-'21 Lunacy 7.1 0
06-'21 Lunacy 7.0 0
02-'21 Lunacy 6.8 8
12-'20 Lunacy 6.6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lunacy

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True