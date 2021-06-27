Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 7.1 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
- Privacy and share links management
Now you can have three types of cloud documents:
- Public - accessible for everyone with the link. Visible in your profile for other users. In one of the upcoming versions, users will be able to view profiles of other users.
- Hidden - accessible for everyone with the link. Hidden from other users in your profile.
- Private - accessible only with personal links that can be used only once. So, every time you want to invite a new user to a private document, you should send a new link. You can always withdraw your private link by clicking X next to the username. This will make the link invalid and throw the user out of the document.
Note: Currently, everyone with a link to your document can edit it. Soon, you will be able to set read-only privileges.
Improvements
- Observer Mode
The Observer Mode enables you to follow the activities of other users on the canvas. For this, click the user’s avatar in the top-right corner. You will see a colored frame around the canvas, indicating that you’re now in the Observer Mode. To exit the mode, click the user’s avatar once again.
Note: You will only be able to view the user’s activities on the canvas. You won’t be able to see the interactions on the side panels.
Fixed bugs
- Now you can set your own images for your avatar and the name that the other users will see during collaboration.
- Now you can set the default emoji font. For this, go to View > Emoji Style. Available fonts are: Segoe UI Emoji, Noto Sans Emoji, Apple Color Emoji.
- Now when a user clicks the link that you shared over a messenger or email, the link opens a page that explains how to use the link and offers to start Lunacy.
- Ability to delete all files from Home > Deleted in a single click.
- Font previews are now displayed in the default font language.
- Minor Vector Tool improvements.
- Support of HSL/HSB in the Color Picker.
- Other minor improvements.
- Numerous bug fixes