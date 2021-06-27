Public - accessible for everyone with the link. Visible in your profile for other users. In one of the upcoming versions, users will be able to view profiles of other users.

Hidden - accessible for everyone with the link. Hidden from other users in your profile.

Private - accessible only with personal links that can be used only once. So, every time you want to invite a new user to a private document, you should send a new link. You can always withdraw your private link by clicking X next to the username. This will make the link invalid and throw the user out of the document.

Note: Currently, everyone with a link to your document can edit it. Soon, you will be able to set read-only privileges.