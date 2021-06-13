Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 4.06

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 4.06 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.06:
  • TV Mode: Added new viewing mode TV Mode. Triggered by questions like "Using EMDB on my big screen TV I can't read the plot outline" and "can you add a keyboard shortcut for this and that as we use EMDB to play my media files on our TV in the living room" I decided to create a new feature: TV Mode. It shows a full screen graphical overview of your movies with boxart, backdrop and media properties. You can browse your movies and TV Shows including seasons and episodes. It's designed to show on big full HD wide screens but all resolutions are supported. It's designed to be controlled by keyboard (or even better a infrared USB receiver mapping remote control buttons to keystrokes). Backdrops are automatically downloaded in the background if TMDB Id is present (IMDb does not hold backdrops). MediaInfo is automatically scanning media files and TV Series episodes in the background if the data is not available yet. Hope you like it. I do.
  • System: Added option to import customization key in the aboutbox.
  • User interface: Added keyboard shortcuts for marking as seen (Ctrl-S) and open file location (Ctrl-O).
  • IMDb Import: Improved reading plot outline from new layout.
  • TV Series: TVSeries now stores media data per episode (only shown in TV Mode for now).
  • System: EMDB doesn't need its used fonts to be installed anymore to be even more portable.
  • Database: added Bit depth field.
  • Media Info: Improved detecting AAC audio codec.
  • Add / Edit dialog: Fixed displaying HDR after MediaInfo scan.
  • Media Info: retrieve Bit depth from media file.
  • Actor Edit: photo edits were not canceled when using cancel button.
  • Startup: Check for hotfix is now always executed regardless the check for updates setting as a lot of people missed the last hotfix which fixed the broken IMDb import.
  • Add / Edit Movie: clicking on a actor photo did not save the movie (or changes) before seaching for movies with this actor.
  • Edit Movie: Update didn't add more actors. Original ones including the order is still preserved to protect custom editing.
  • Batch update: An Update completely replaced the existing cast. Now the existing cast including the order is preserved to protect custom editing. If needed more actors are added or the list is limited if too many are listed according the Data Source settings.
  • (Batch) Update: Made updating of the color field optional.
  • Artwork: added backdrops (for now only shown in TV Mode).
  • Batch update: added support for updating backdrops.
  • Backups: Improved full backup with multiple databases if a non default database was selected.
  • Add / Edit: Fixed height of Add / Edit screen when EMDB is not on the primary monitor.
  • System: Fixed start position of the main window when EMDB is not on the primary monitor.
  • Translations: Updated the Swedish, Catalan, French, German and Dutch translations.

Versienummer 4.06
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,30MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-06-2021 14:117

13-06-2021 • 14:11

7 Linkedin

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Update-historie

16-03 EMDB 5.06 4
23-02 EMDB 5.05 0
10-02 EMDB 5.04 0
03-02 EMDB 5.03 7
27-01 EMDB 5.02 0
12-01 EMDB 5.01 3
06-01 EMDB 5.00 5
18-12 EMDB 4.14 0
01-10 EMDB 4.13 0
15-09 EMDB 4.12 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

EMDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+17+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1thijsjek
13 juni 2021 15:57
Waarom is dit beter voor films op de harde schijf tegenover bijvoorbeeld emby/Plex die ook met IMDb e.d. zijn gekoppeld?
+1- peter -
@thijsjek13 juni 2021 17:44
Dit is volgens mij puur voor je fysieke film collectie, dus niet je rips/downloads op je fileserver.
+2EMDB
@- peter -13 juni 2021 18:18
EMDB kan ook gewoon (netwerk) folders scannen en mediabestanden indexeren, gebruikt MediaInfo om media data op te halen en gebruikt IMDb, TheMovieDb en TheTVDb om metadata en artwork te downloaden. Niet veel anders dan plex/Emby/Kodi maar gemaakt door een mede-tweaker en zit vol handige features ;-)
+1thijsjek
@EMDB13 juni 2021 20:05
Ik heb hem gedownload en is m'n files aan het indexeren. Eens kijken of het meerwaarde heeft bij beheer er van.
Super om te zien dat je direct ook antwoorden geeft.
+1Slijpschuiver
@thijsjek13 juni 2021 17:02
Ik ken Emby/Plex niet genoeg om daar een direct antwoord op te geven, maar zelf ben ik geneigd om gestructureerd te kijken. Als ik bijv. onder de indruk ben van een film met Frances McDormand, dan wil ik haar andere films ook bekijken. Als ik dan een film tegen kom, waar ik onder de indruk ben van de regie, dan zoek ik naar films van die regisseur. Met EMDB kan ik heel makkelijk in mijn collectie zoeken naar films van betreffende. Mij helpt dat. Maar ja, n=1.
+1lowfi
@Slijpschuiver13 juni 2021 17:14
Dat zit ook in plex/Emby. Emdb lijkt me dan vooral voor mensen met fysieke media.
+1Pt4h
@Slijpschuiver13 juni 2021 17:14
Thx interessant. Zodra ik m'n collectie heb gemigreerd naar de aankomende nieuwe opslag zal ik dit eens proberen. Ben benieuwd.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

