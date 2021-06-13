Versie 4.06 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.06: TV Mode: Added new viewing mode TV Mode. Triggered by questions like "Using EMDB on my big screen TV I can't read the plot outline" and "can you add a keyboard shortcut for this and that as we use EMDB to play my media files on our TV in the living room" I decided to create a new feature: TV Mode. It shows a full screen graphical overview of your movies with boxart, backdrop and media properties. You can browse your movies and TV Shows including seasons and episodes. It's designed to show on big full HD wide screens but all resolutions are supported. It's designed to be controlled by keyboard (or even better a infrared USB receiver mapping remote control buttons to keystrokes). Backdrops are automatically downloaded in the background if TMDB Id is present (IMDb does not hold backdrops). MediaInfo is automatically scanning media files and TV Series episodes in the background if the data is not available yet. Hope you like it. I do.

System: Added option to import customization key in the aboutbox.

User interface: Added keyboard shortcuts for marking as seen (Ctrl-S) and open file location (Ctrl-O).

IMDb Import: Improved reading plot outline from new layout.

TV Series: TVSeries now stores media data per episode (only shown in TV Mode for now).

System: EMDB doesn't need its used fonts to be installed anymore to be even more portable.

Database: added Bit depth field.

Media Info: Improved detecting AAC audio codec.

Add / Edit dialog: Fixed displaying HDR after MediaInfo scan.

Media Info: retrieve Bit depth from media file.

Actor Edit: photo edits were not canceled when using cancel button.

Startup: Check for hotfix is now always executed regardless the check for updates setting as a lot of people missed the last hotfix which fixed the broken IMDb import.

Add / Edit Movie: clicking on a actor photo did not save the movie (or changes) before seaching for movies with this actor.

Edit Movie: Update didn't add more actors. Original ones including the order is still preserved to protect custom editing.

Batch update: An Update completely replaced the existing cast. Now the existing cast including the order is preserved to protect custom editing. If needed more actors are added or the list is limited if too many are listed according the Data Source settings.

(Batch) Update: Made updating of the color field optional.

Artwork: added backdrops (for now only shown in TV Mode).

Batch update: added support for updating backdrops.

Backups: Improved full backup with multiple databases if a non default database was selected.

Add / Edit: Fixed height of Add / Edit screen when EMDB is not on the primary monitor.

System: Fixed start position of the main window when EMDB is not on the primary monitor.

Translations: Updated the Swedish, Catalan, French, German and Dutch translations.