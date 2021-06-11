Astonsoft heeft versie 9.9 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 9.9 (Pro & Free) All Inboxes feature in Mail

Keep your data always in sync with EPIM server for EPIM Pro Business edition even when working out of the office (set up here: File->Synchronization->EPIM Server) **

Synchronize your notes with OneDrive **

Paste as Quotation option in Mail for selected and copied text

Enable line numbers in Notes

See total and free space for IMAP mail accounts (right click on an account name and choose Properties)

Created and modified times in the status bar for Notes (click to switch)

See full hierarchy for matches in quick search for Notes and Tasks

Filtration of appointments in Calendar’s Table view by Duration and Date range

Advanced "Bullets and Numbering" dialog in Notes

More secure authorization for Office 365 mail accounts (through OAuth)

Set up custom message headers as condition for message rules in Mail

Integrated the very latest changes introduced by Google for better, faster and more reliable Google Contacts sync **

Ability to resize a dialog with filtration options when the Filter feature is turned on **

UI improvements

Couple of improvements related to correlation of start/due dates and reminder times in Tasks

Easier and faster authorization for Dropbox related sync **

Fixed known bugs ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro