Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.57 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:
May 2021 (version 1.57)
Welcome to the May 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Workspace Trust - Extra security against code execution when browsing unfamiliar source code.
- New Getting Started experience - Helps you quickly set up and learn about VS Code.
- Remote Repositories - Browse and edit code without locally cloning repositories.
- Terminal tabs - Tabs let you easily create, manage, and group multiple open terminals.
- Edge browser debugging - Integrates the Microsoft Edge Developer Tools directly into VS Code.
- JSDoc @link support - Add @link tags in your comments for fast symbol navigation.
- Go to Definition for non-code files - Quickly jump to images and stylesheets.
- Notebook API finalized - Notebook API for native notebook support in VS Code.
- VS Code at Build 2021 blog post - Catch up with on-demand sessions featuring VS Code.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.