Software-update: LibreOffice 7.1.4

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van docx-bestanden aan en wordt de eerste keer dat het programma wordt gestart, gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface eruitziet. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.4 kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 79 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.4 rc1:
  • cid#1474166 deference null return value [Caolán McNamara]
  • rhbz#1956977 Impress crashes on switch from commenting to slide sorter
  • rhbz#1957034 libreoffice crashes with embedded video
  • tdf#43175 EDITING: Sheet references not correctly updated in charts when copying multiple sheets in Calc
  • tdf#48551 UI: Custom Animation Effect Direction shall not read "From..." but "To..." in some cases
  • tdf#55058 (emf-testbed) EMF+ List of EMF import bugs with examples
  • tdf#90278 VBA Compatibility - Regression on Range().Borders().Weight()
  • tdf#93664 filter a list with merged cells does not work
  • tdf#94962 The RSQ function returning values greater than one.
  • tdf#95554 Copy&paste of multiple cells in a column only copies the first cell
  • tdf#99991 UI: dialog Manage Names loses set individual size when Range Options is chosen
  • tdf#112603 FILEOPEN: EMF - Image has no bold border
  • tdf#116384 Drag-select email address grabs & moves first letter (gtk2 and gtk3)
  • tdf#117957 [WMF] FILEOPEN SELECTPALETTE is not implemented (7-color palette WMF opens black instead in color)
  • tdf#122962 FILESAVE DOCX Missing shape after saving in LO
  • tdf#123476 Detect 0-byte files based on extension (esp. for MS Office and ODF formats)
  • tdf#125949 Presentation does not move forward in Linux (not smooth in Windows)
  • tdf#126226 CRASH: Adding comment to Track Change
  • tdf#126735 Change behavior of Previous/Next Change commands
  • tdf#127782 New Print dialog is too high
  • tdf#129606 Drag-fill series produces values like 6.00000000000001
  • tdf#130326 XLSX: Long time for file opens and using 100% of one core of CPU after opening
  • tdf#131634 Crash in sd::View::SdrEndTextEdit(bool)
  • tdf#133419 Animation controls: duplicate effect names.
  • tdf#133447 Some animations (Zoom, Stretchy...) break animation sequence
  • tdf#135997 SPECIAL CHARACTER DIALOG: Crash in: SvxCharacterMap::updateRecentCharControl()
  • tdf#136058 loimpress "audio / video" icon corrupt
  • tdf#136957 FILEOPEN PPTX: dotted line partially disappears in presentation mode (only)
  • tdf#137810 You cannot rename Character Style applied in Chapter Numbering
  • tdf#137945 Every time after spreadsheet saved and reopened, spaces are multiplied in content validation help messages
  • tdf#138209 FORMS: Changing a form created with LO 7.0.3.1 with an older version leads to lost of the form
  • tdf#138518 Update Cross References builds wrong directories and missformats paragraphs
  • tdf#138604 Copy/pasting image in frame ends up with blank square after paste (resolved with save file reload)
  • tdf#138782 FILEOPEN DOCX Horizontal position of shape anchored to paragraph wrapping around another shape is incorrect
  • tdf#138855 Draw crashes if I use ALT+TAB to switch between two draw windows while the cursor focus is in a text box [Caolán McNamara]
  • tdf#139241 Column headers become misaligned with columns on resize
  • tdf#139329 Hatching and pattern fill options in sidebar not present for page background
  • tdf#139500 Crash mergedlo!EditUndo::GetComment+54 press undo inside table in impress
  • tdf#139804 Button inside document can't be triggered with Alt-<Mnemonic>
  • tdf#140296 Edit Fields: context menu is missing inside of tables
  • tdf#140659 Formula editor not operable with screenreaders NVDA or Orca
  • tdf#141015 It's not visible to user that a MailMerge document without database fields is associated with the database
  • tdf#141307 Crash in: SvtBroadcaster::Add (probably a basic macro issue)
  • tdf#141463 FILEOPEN DOCX Scale of group is wrongly applied to the childelements in the group
  • tdf#141525 Insert "Line with Arrow/Circle" will show "Line Starts with Arrow"
  • tdf#141537 UNO Object Inspector: Crash while inspecting file
  • tdf#141538 UI Remove button does not work in Select Address List dialog of Mail Merge Wizard
  • tdf#141540 FILEOPEN DOCX rotated group has wrong size
  • tdf#141556 Ongoing 100% CPU usage after opening document
  • tdf#141571 Base crashed on creation of user function
  • tdf#141672 XML source import doesn't support french accented characters in XML tags
  • tdf#141761 The Display of FormControls in EditMode or PrintPreview may vanish unexpectedly
  • tdf#141765 Drawing Object Properties toolbar is slightly taller
  • tdf#141823 elementary: Please unify the design of the "function" icon in different sizes
  • tdf#141854 Crash in: mergedlo.dll
  • tdf#141857 "Libreoffice community" image is invisible on Gtk dark theme
  • tdf#141930 libreoffice math does not ask to save changes when closing
  • tdf#141945 FILEOPEN DOCX Images lost, only empty frames remaining
  • tdf#141963 F5 shortcut for navigator dont' close navigator window
  • tdf#141970 More inexact numbers in drag-fill in 7.1 compared to 7.0
  • tdf#141982 [EMF] SetWorldTransform/ModifyWorldTransform support for non-0 m12/m21
  • tdf#142004 [EMF] SelectClipPath support
  • tdf#142014 [EMF] Path with PolylineTo + StrokeAndFill = wrong pen width for a stroke
  • tdf#142017 SPIT-AND-POLISH GTK3: new list style's highlighted name cannot just be overwritten without re-selecting.
  • tdf#142049 UI 3D charts Data Series -> Layout tab looks ugly
  • tdf#142080 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Hang after opening the file
  • tdf#142139 [EMF] Pen width is ignored for RoundRect
  • tdf#142165 Table lines in Writer 7.1.3: Change borders for selected cells will change borders in all table
  • tdf#142186 Cell formatting code #,##0"." receives input field 123.45 as 12345
  • tdf#142303 GTK3/KF5 Text attributes > Text Animation > Delay; plus minus button
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.4 rc2:
  • tdf#108496 FILEOPEN: DOCX file numbered list restarted from 1 following section break assumes previous numbered list sequence after 1
  • tdf#117957 [WMF] FILEOPEN SELECTPALETTE is not implemented (7-color palette WMF opens black instead in color)
  • tdf#136292 Additions: Bad JSON crashes LibreOffice
  • tdf#138302 Restart of numbering is not saved when saving to DOC
  • tdf#139000 Visual artifacts in gradient while scrolling up and down
  • tdf#142150 Application crashes when EDITING line end styles (arrows)
  • tdf#142294 MAILMERGE: Starting "Insert → Field → More Fields" second time leads to hang of LO.
  • tdf#142479 CRASH: pressing return key after opening arrow styles floating window
  • tdf#142546 FILEOPEN LO 7.1.3 breaks formulas in .FODT files

+1beerse

10 juni 2021 15:14
Nice. Even bij de release-notes gekeken: https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/ReleaseNotes/7.1. Voor 7.1 in het geheel val mij bij platform op dat de MAC geen melding maakt van de nieuiwe processor. Maar bij msWindows staat wel een vermelding "build LibreOffice native for Windows Arm64". Dat is wel 'early-development' maar toch.

Aan de andere kant: omdat het voor linux al jaren voor meer processors beschikbaar is (de RaspberryPi bijvoorbeeld), verbaast het mij dat er nog geen native build is voor de nieuwe processors van de mac. Of is daar (net als voor de RPi) een andere leverancier/bouwer?
+2sebati

@beerse10 juni 2021 18:05
"both LibreOffice Vanilla and Collabora Office in the Mac App Store are universal apps, i.e. they come with both x86_64 and arm64 code in their binaries. (And even without that, x86_64-only builds work fine on Apple Silicon Macs, too, thanks to Rosetta.)"

https://www.collaboraoffi...pport-for-arm-based-macs/

De Vanilla versie wordt door Collabora in de AppStore aangeboden onder de LibreOffice brand. Dit is min of meer een tijdelijke oplossing. Gezien het onderhouden App's in de Appstore tijd en geld kost, is deze dus niet gratis (als in "gratis bier"). Voor die prijs krijg je het gemak om uit de AppStore te installeren en updaten.

De Document Foundation is al een tijdje voornemens om in alle App Stores (Apple, Microsoft, Google, ..) een "LibreOffice" te gaan aanbieden, maar kan dat als stichting niet doen en dus zijn ze bezig hiervoor een "bv" op richten die dit moet gaat faciliteren en die daar de naam "LibreOffice" voor mag gebruiken. De inkomsten uit de App Stores moeten dan dekkend zijn voor de kosten die gemaakt worden om de producten daar aan te bieden. Idee is dat je alle updates van een major release krijgt voor de versie die je download. LibreOffice is en blijft vrij en gratis voor wie het gewoon van de site download en zelf installeert. Realiteit is dat bij de IOS App Store geen/lastig sideload van Apps mogelijk maakt en ook op Android ben je als gebruiker meestal aan de Store gebonden. Ook Microsoft heeft natuurlijk plannen om meer deze richting op te gaan.

"LibreOffice Vanilla" in de Microsoft store wordt, zie ik nu, door CIB onderhouden.
https://www.microsoft.com...tivetab=pivot:overviewtab
Er lijken dus inderdaad afspraken te zijn wie welke app per store onderhoud.

edit: extra info om e.e.a. wat meer context te geven

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 10 juni 2021 21:04]

0Jiggaman
11 juni 2021 09:38
Kan iemand vertellen waarom een auto update functie zo moeilijk is. Veel mensen die ik ken willen Libre Office niet gebruiken omdat ze elke keer handmatig moeten updaten. Is zoiets echt zo lastig of heeft het gewoon geen prioriteit?
0beerse

@Jiggaman11 juni 2021 11:29
LibreOffice is een product dat veel platformen ondersteunt. Het verwerken van een auto-update heeft per platform al heel veel opties en mogelijkheden. Daarmee wordt het aantal opties en (on)mogelijkheden van zo'n auto-update nogal groot. Het doorvoeren van deze functionaliteit gaat ten koste van de invoer van andere functionaliteit en dan snap ik de prioriteiten wel.

Daarnaast zijn er heel veel redenen om dit soort kantoor-software niet automatisch bij te werken. De noodzaak om dit soort software wel bij te werken is vanuit beveiligings-oogpunt niet zo hoog. De scripting mogelijkheid staat standaard uit en als die aan staat is ze in de regel beperkt in reikwijdte.

Wil je een 'automatisch bijwerken' constructie voor LibreOffice, dan zou ik adviseren om het uit 1 van de vele 'winkels' te halen, of gebruik te maken van tools zoals chocolatey.org.
0tinus61
@beerse11 juni 2021 17:24
Ik gebruik op Windows 10 Patch My PC. Beveel dit heerlijke programma van harte aan.

Dagelijks PatchMyPC even draaien.

Onder Kubuntu (favo distro) gewoon de LibreOffice Fresh PPA.

Dagelijks even update en upgrade ritueel:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Nooit geen omkijken meer na updates.

Edit: tikfout.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tinus61 op 11 juni 2021 17:27]

0beerse

@tinus6115 juni 2021 09:45
Voor ubuntu gebruik ik een iets langere regel:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y && sudo apt dist-upgrade -y && sudo apt autoremove -y && sudo apt autoclean -y && sudo apt clean -y

Hiermee haal je de upgradables (apt update) op, je installeert eerst de normale updates `apt upgrade` (die in de regel geen reboot nodig hebben) en daarna de diepere updates `apt dist-upgrade` (die in de regel wel een reboot wensen) en vervolgens ruim je de oude zooi op.
Als iemand een tip heeft om in deze one-liner een 'reboot' toe te voegen als dist-upgrade iets installeert, liefst nadat de autoclean en autoremove zijn geweest, dan houdt ik mij aanbevolen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

