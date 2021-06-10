De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van docx-bestanden aan en wordt de eerste keer dat het programma wordt gestart, gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface eruitziet. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.4 kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 79 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
