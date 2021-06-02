Versie 5.0.3 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.0.3: A more type-safe binding of Scintilla's API that can be used from C++ is implemented in the ScintillaTypes.h, ScintillaMessages.h, and ScintillaStructures.h headers.

Change the way that selections and carets are drawn to use the element APIs. The selection background colour may default to use platform APIs to discover global or user settings and may change in response to those settings changing. The SCI_SETSELECTIONLAYER method defines whether the selection background is drawn translucently over or under text or opaquely underneath other drawing.

Change caret line drawing to use SC_ELEMENT_CARET_LINE_BACK element and SCI_SETCARETLINELAYER method. Older caret line APIs SCI_SETCARETLINEVISIBLE, SCI_SETCARETLINEBACK, SCI_SETCARETLINEBACKALPHA now discouraged.

Add SCI_MARKERSETLAYER to define layer on which to draw content area markers. This replaces the use of SC_ALPHA_NOALPHA for markers.

Add SCI_GETELEMENTBASECOLOUR to return the default values for element colours.

Add SC_ELEMENT_WHITE_SPACE to set the colour of visible whitespace including translucency.

Add elements for hot spots SC_ELEMENT_HOT_SPOT_ACTIVE and SC_ELEMENT_HOT_SPOT_ACTIVE_BACK.

Make idle actions wrapping and background styling smoother by measuring per-byte instead of per-line and allowing just one line to be processed in a time slice. Very long lines will not distort estimation or block interaction as much. Feature #1373.

On GTK 3 with Wayland, fix primary selection. Bug #2227.

Update to Unicode 13. Feature #1379.

Include modifiers in SCN_INDICATORRELEASE notification. Bug #2254.

On Win32 enable hardware-enforced stack protection. Feature #1405.