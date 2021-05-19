Versie 2.3.318 van GlassWire is uitgekomen. GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kunnen er ook abonnementen worden genomen op een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.3.318: Major "Things" improvements including a completely redesigned user interface. Click the top right "settings" icon to use the new different "Things" options. Also, mouse over a device name and click the three dot menu (...) on the right side to add custom information for devices. You can also see old devices that are now offline and scanning is much faster!

GlassWire now has a new notice in "Block All" mode that some Windows Security features may have network access to avoid virus false positives.

GlassWire now has a loader animation when the firewall is switched on/off.

The GeoIP database we use for hosts is now updated.

Fixed a bug that could cause GlassWire to crash when the mini viewer is moved between multiple monitors.

Fixed a bug that could cause the GlassWire Windows Service to crash.

Fixed Chinese translation errors.

Fixed a bug that could cause some people to be unable to create firewall profiles.

Fixed a bug that caused artifacts to appear on the GlassWire main graph.

Fixed German translation errors.

Added more contrast to blue colors in the user interface so the text is easier to read.

Improved notifications about new "Things" that joined the network so it has more useful information.

Fixed a bug where publishers would not update correctly when "traffic" is changed in GlassWire's user interface.

Many miscellaneous bug fixes and stability improvements.