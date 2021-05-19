Software-update: GlassWire 2.3.318

GlassWire logo (75 pix)Versie 2.3.318 van GlassWire is uitgekomen. GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kunnen er ook abonnementen worden genomen op een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.3.318:
  • Major "Things" improvements including a completely redesigned user interface. Click the top right "settings" icon to use the new different "Things" options. Also, mouse over a device name and click the three dot menu (...) on the right side to add custom information for devices. You can also see old devices that are now offline and scanning is much faster!
  • GlassWire now has a new notice in "Block All" mode that some Windows Security features may have network access to avoid virus false positives.
  • GlassWire now has a loader animation when the firewall is switched on/off.
  • The GeoIP database we use for hosts is now updated.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause GlassWire to crash when the mini viewer is moved between multiple monitors.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the GlassWire Windows Service to crash.
  • Fixed Chinese translation errors.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause some people to be unable to create firewall profiles.
  • Fixed a bug that caused artifacts to appear on the GlassWire main graph.
  • Fixed German translation errors.
  • Added more contrast to blue colors in the user interface so the text is easier to read.
  • Improved notifications about new "Things" that joined the network so it has more useful information.
  • Fixed a bug where publishers would not update correctly when "traffic" is changed in GlassWire's user interface.
  • Many miscellaneous bug fixes and stability improvements.

GlassWire

Versienummer 2.3.318
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GlassWire
Download https://download.glasswire.com/GlassWireSetup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 55,81MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1hoi3344
19 mei 2021 16:40
Glasswire wordt veelal gepromoot op het YT kanaal van LinusTechTips. Zijn er hier veel gebruikers? En wat is precies jullie use-case om het te gebruiken?
+1AtlAntA
@hoi334419 mei 2021 16:48
Ik gebruik het vooral om snel een enkel programma te blokkeren van het netwerk en ik vind het ook handig dat ik melding krijg welke programma's zich op de achtergrond aan het updaten zijn geweest en welke nieuwe programma's toegang hebben gekregen tot het netwerk.

Maar vooral het simpele blokkeren en debleokkeren van .exe files is een grote plus voor mij.
+1Munchie
@AtlAntA19 mei 2021 16:52
Dit klinkt vergelijkbaar met Simplewall (gratis en opensource) wat ik gebruik. Vraag me af hoever deze programma's van elkaar verschillen of overeenkomen.
0AtlAntA
@Munchie19 mei 2021 16:55
Dat programma kende ik nog niet! Zal het eens proberen bedankt. Waarom is het een .iso van 1.5GB? Glasswire is maar 55mb ofzo.

Edit: Denk dat ik de verkeerde simplewall heb gedownload. Ik denk dat je deze bedoeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AtlAntA op 19 mei 2021 17:00]

0Jacco011
@AtlAntA19 mei 2021 18:11
Nog een ander alternatief: Malwarebytes Windows Firewall Control
Heb nu deze erop, maar met de volgende Windows installatie, ga ik weer terug naar Simplewall (Henry++)
+1Chris.nl
@hoi334419 mei 2021 21:23
'k Heb de mazzel dat ik een licentie heb gekocht voordat 't een abonnementsvorm werd.

Gebruik het om sommige programma's toegang tot internet te ontzeggen. Ook prettig dat Glasswire kan aangeven wanneer een programma geüpdatet is en een executable online kan (laten) scannen op virussen.

Tegenwoordig zou ik liever op zoek gaan naar een alternatief zonder abonnementskosten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chris.nl op 19 mei 2021 21:24]

