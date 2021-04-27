Versie 15.17 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features New two-factor authentication for connections. Connections can now be allowed or denied using push notifications. Try it now in the options under the Security tab and share your feedback. Bug Fixes [64bit version] Fixed a bug in Remote Control sessions to Windows 7 which prevented the mouse cursor from changing its shape when expected (e.g. to text cursor).