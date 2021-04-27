Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.17.6

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.17 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • New two-factor authentication for connections. Connections can now be allowed or denied using push notifications. Try it now in the options under the Security tab and share your feedback.
Bug Fixes
  • [64bit version] Fixed a bug in Remote Control sessions to Windows 7 which prevented the mouse cursor from changing its shape when expected (e.g. to text cursor).

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.17.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 27-04-2021 16:035

27-04-2021 • 16:03

Bron: TeamViewer

Reacties (5)

+1sjhgvr
27 april 2021 17:03
Met dit geinstalleerd (hoeft niet eens open te staan) laat https://whatleaks.com/ zien dat er een poort openstaat terwijl ik die niet geforward heb. (Geen UpNp, DMZ ofzo.. probeer het zelf?)

Iemand enig idee hoe dit kan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door sjhgvr op 27 april 2021 17:07]

+1L0g0ff
@sjhgvr27 april 2021 17:14
Grappige site :)

Misschien upnp aanstaan? Die zou zo maar eens een poort kunnen openen.

Ik zou overigens ver van dit soort diensten wegblijven in je netwerk. Menig bedrijfsnetwerk heeft een teamviewer backdoor openstaan. Op de "beveiliging" zit geen 2e factor dus iedereen met credentials zit praktisch in je netwerk.

Dat je het gebruikt voor remote support kan ik nog wel inkomen. Maar chronisch openzetten is echt foute boel.
+1SaiBork
@L0g0ff27 april 2021 21:55
+1Rataplan_
@sjhgvr27 april 2021 17:15
Zoek eens op hole-punching. Versimpeld: ze connecten vanaf de client naar een server, waardoor je nat router een connectie open zet. Over diezelfde connectie verbindt die server (of een andere) weer terug omdat je router / firewall die even open laat.
0sjhgvr
@Rataplan_27 april 2021 20:37
Over diezelfde connectie verbindt die server (of een andere) weer terug omdat je router / firewall die even open laat.
Maar dat verklaart dan toch niet hoe https://whatleaks.com/ kan zien dattie open staat? Want vanaf dat IP (wat whatsleaks gebruikt) verwacht m'n firewall/NAT toch niks?
En zolang m'n PC aanstaat (teamviewer installeerd als service, maar staat niet ingesteld als unatended acess) staat die poort open (aldus whatleaks), dus dat "even open laat" gaat ook niet op helaas.

Edit: hmm: https://security.stackexchange.com/a/14959

[Reactie gewijzigd door sjhgvr op 27 april 2021 20:41]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

