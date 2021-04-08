JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2021.1 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

This version has solved some troubling issues and introduced many new features. You can now work with your Java projects in WSL 2, use integrated Space, arrange video calls for collaborative development with Code With Me right from the IDE, and run code on SSH hosts and in Docker containers. We’ve also added basic support for Java 16, some useful new inspections, and an HTML preview window inside the IDE. There are many more updates to almost every part of your IDE.