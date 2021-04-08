Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.4.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.4.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.4: For our advanced users

This release is dedicated to our more advanced user base, as it is packed with some really advanced features and enhancements our more experienced users will love. Ready to debug your automations? Yeah… Not that advanced of a user? I’m sure there is something in here for you to look forward to as well.

Oh, by the way, have you heard the news of ESPHome joining the Home Assistant family? If not, you should definitely read the blog post announcing it!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

08-04-2021 • 06:04
49

Home Assistant Core

Reacties (49)

+2Atheistus
8 april 2021 08:13
In deze release wordt de database aangepakt. Daardoor kan het langer duren, staat in de notes.
Als je niet wil wachten kun je altijd het bestand 'home-assistant_v2.db' verwijderen (wordt automatisch weer aangemaakt). Dan ben je wel je historie kwijt maar waarschijnlijk veel sneller klaar.

Ik wacht de laatste tijd zelf wel een weekje voor ik update. Het is zo uitgebreid geworden dat het niet altijd goed getest lijkt te zijn.
+2Hmmbob

@Atheistus8 april 2021 08:41
Goed getest of niet is toch echt afhankelijk van gebruikers die de beta draaien. En het leuke is, dat kan je zelf dus ook :)

Sowieso heeft HA een vrij rigoreus "Continious Integration" systeem, wat iedere submit test op fouten. Desondanks kan de code wel 'goed' zijn, maar is de werking in de praktijk onverwacht. Ik heb afgelopen week in 2021.4.0b1 2 zaken gevonden die aangepakt zijn voordat 2021.4.0 uitkwam. Het waren relatief kleine dingen, maar die komen wel pas naar voren "in real life". En er is geen enkele developer die bewust iets submit wat stuk is....

Lang verhaal kort: help mee en join de beta - altijd 1 week voor de daadwerkelijke release :)
+1lenwar
@Hmmbob8 april 2021 08:59
Lang verhaal kort: help mee en join de beta - altijd 1 week voor de daadwerkelijke release
Uiteraard goed voor de ontwikkeling van het product, maar als je bijvoorbeeld je verlichting en verwarming in het systeem hebt zitten, kan ik me voorstellen dat je graag een redelijke zekerheid wil hebben dat het allemaal blijft werken. (Uiteraard kan je relatief makkelijk snel terug naar de vorige versie via een backup)
+1bytemaster460
@lenwar8 april 2021 09:48
Je kunt heel gemakkelijk in Virtual Box een testomgeving optuigen. Dan kun je je Pi (of andere implementatie) gewoon laten doordraaien. Je hebt dan uiteraard geen testthermostaat en testverlichting maar je kunt toch HA goed door testen zonder je eigen omgeving op te offeren.
+1lenwar
@bytemaster4608 april 2021 10:28
Ja, maar juist die thermostaten en verlichting zijn de meest essentiële zaken. Lang niet alles is essentieel als het tijdelijk niet werkt. Als ik tijdelijk geen berichtje krijg dat m'n wasmachine klaar is: tsja, jammer maar helaas. Als m'n lampen niet automatisch dimmen en warmer gaan met de zonnestand. Oncomfortabel, maar prima mee te leven. Maar als een babykamer te ver afkoelt of dat je lampen het ineens überhaupt niet meer doen kan dat toch best vervelend zijn

Ik snap heel goed de toegevoegde waarde om testversies te draaien zodat je goed feedback kan geven waardoor 'iedereen' er wat aan heeft. Maar sommige zaken moet het 'gewoon blijven doen'. Ik heb zelf niet de spullen om een toegewijde testomgeving te behouden. Gelukkig zijn er zat mensen die dat wel hebben, of het op een andere manier hebben afgevangen als hun zaken tijdelijk niet meer werken.
+1bytemaster460
@lenwar8 april 2021 10:52
Je krijgt die thermostaten in die testomgeving wel gewoon werkend, maar je moet dan je test uitvoeren wanneer niemand er last van heeft. Dat bedoelde ik. Je hebt geen fysieke testthermostaat. Je moet het met de "productie"-thermostaat testen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bytemaster460 op 8 april 2021 10:57]

+1lenwar
@bytemaster4608 april 2021 10:58
Ik heb zwave-thermostaatkranen. Dan zou ik dus een tweede zwave-stick moeten kopen, die aan virtualbox zien te knopen. (Zal vast kunnen. Geen ervaring mee). De kraan uit m'n huidige installatie halen, toevoegen aan de testomgeving, en weer terug. Dat vind ik best een gedoe.

Net wat ik zeg. Ik vind het heel fijn dat er mensen zijn die bovenstaande wel willen doen voor het grote goed, of (bijvoorbeeld) misschien zelfs een thermostaatkraan over hebben.
+1bytemaster460
@lenwar8 april 2021 11:07
Je kunt je bestaande stick ook aan de test-HA koppelen als je handig bent. Je hoeft niets uit je huidige installatie te halen. Je laat alles gewoon staan en je zet de automations van je productie-HA uit gedurende de test, zodat die je test niet verstoren. Na de test sluit je de virtuele machine af en zet je de automations weer aan. Verder hoef je niets te doen.
+1Hmmbob

@lenwar8 april 2021 09:03
Daarom test ik het zelf ook even :)

En inderdaad, een rollback is zo gedaan - sterker nog, na het vaststellen van die twee issues heb ik een rollback gedaan precies om de reden dat niet alles goed werkte. Vanaf beta5 waren mijn problemen opgelost en heb ik de beta versies gedraaid.
+1Atheistus
@Hmmbob8 april 2021 10:02
Als je drie keer alle Zigbee apparaten (31 stuks) langs bent geweest om ze weer eens te resetten dan laat je dat wel uit je hoofd.
Ik snap dat er beta testen nodig zijn, maar dat laat ik graag aan anderen over. Dat is precies waarom ik een weekje wacht. Er komt steevast een update kort na een grote release om de problemen op te lossen.

Overigens vind ik het niet erg, de meeste updates voegen voor mij weinig toe. Het werkt goed en daar gaat het om. Dat in deze update de database (eindelijk) wordt aangepakt maakt mij dan wel weer gelukkig. Hopelijk werkt het iets efficiënter.
Al met al ben ik best tevreden over HA, maar je moet voorzichtig zijn met updates, dat is alles.
+1sys64738
@Atheistus8 april 2021 10:32
Waarom zou je al je Zigbee devices moeten resetten? Doen die het niet gewoon weer nadat je een restore doet?
+1Atheistus
@sys647388 april 2021 11:47
Dat helpt meestal niet als er iets in je dongle of zo gewijzigd is. Ik weet niet precies waarom het was en dat interesseert mij eigenlijk ook niet zo. Ik was het goed zat om vage foutmeldingen te krijgen die enkele dagen als sneeuw voor de zon waren verdwenen na de volgende update.
De strategie om anderen te laten testen is beter voor de stabiliteit en de gemoederen hier in huis. :)

Kijk anders even hier: https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues
Bijna twee pagina's openstaande problemen binnen 24 uur. Laat mij dus maar even wachten.
0Step5
@Atheistus8 april 2021 22:44
Dat zigbee verhaal van je heeft toch weinig met HA zelf te maken... Verder snap ik je strategie op zich wel
0Atheistus
@Step59 april 2021 00:47
Nee dat zal wel, maar net als een systeem zoals WordPress, hangt het aan elkaar van plugins is allemaal afhankelijk zijn van de core.
Met de snelheid van het licht worden er zaken verwijderd of gewijzigd waardoor de add-ons het niet meer bij kunnen houden.
Dus een pas op de plaats is om meerdere redenen verstandig.
+1bytemaster460
@Atheistus8 april 2021 11:00
Wat doe jij dan met HA dat de Zigbee-apparaten gereset moeten worden? Die hangen toch allemaal aan een hub en die hub wordt bestuurd door HA.
0Atheistus
@bytemaster4608 april 2021 11:37
Nee natuurlijk niet. Je gebruikt Zigbee2MQTT. Anders gaan al jouw gegevens alsnog naar China of zo.
+1bytemaster460
@Atheistus8 april 2021 12:10
Wat een onzin. Je kunt de hub gewoon afsluiten van internet. En die Zigbee adapter is toch ook gewoon een hub?
En dan nog, waarom zou je al je apparaten moeten resetten?

[Reactie gewijzigd door bytemaster460 op 8 april 2021 12:12]

+1Atheistus
@bytemaster4609 april 2021 00:41
En dan nog, waarom zou je al je apparaten moeten resetten?
Tja, dat weet ik ook niet. Maar als ze niet meer werken heb je geen keus joh.
0bytemaster460
@Atheistus9 april 2021 08:56
Maar als verder daar niemand last van heeft zou je de oorzaak misschien ergens anders moeten zoeken dan bij Home Assistant. Als je alle apparaten moet resetten gaat er waarschijnlijk iets mis tussen je Zigbee2MQTT en je apparaten.
HA heeft geen enkele interactie met de apparaten.
0Atheistus
@bytemaster4609 april 2021 16:22
Ik ben niet de enige met problemen, er is zelfs een procedure voor.
Indirect heeft HA wel degelijk invloed natuurlijk. Ik kreeg ook een keer een foutmelding dat een of ander item in de config niet meer werkte omdat het verwijderd was door HA. Natuurlijk moet de ontwikkelaar van de add-on dat aanpassen, maar ik wil maar aangeven dat het nogal eens voor problemen kan worden.

Gisteren kwam er alweer een update op de nieuwe versie uit, wat mijn betoog weer ondersteund. De releases worden nauwelijks getest (misschien te vroeg uit beta gehaald) en daar wil ik niet het slachtoffer van worden.
Pas als er een week tussen de releases zit ga ik eens kijken of het wat is.
0bytemaster460
@Atheistus9 april 2021 17:13
Het wordt misschien wat off topic maar dat probleem lijkt niet met HA te maken te hebben maar met de software en/of stroomvoorziening van de adapter. Dan snap ik dat je niet graag aan de configuratie sleutelt. Misschien is het dan de moeite waard om een stabielere adapter te kopen, want vroeg of laat krijg je ook zonder HA update last van deze instabiliteit.
Zoals hier ook al wordt genoemd is de Conbee II een hele goede stick. Retestabiel en geen communicatie buiten je eigen netwerk.
0Atheistus
@bytemaster46010 april 2021 12:03
Het was slechts een voorbeeld. Inmiddels heb ik de deze problemen niet meer. Maar elke keer is er wat anders en dat er problemen zijn blijkt wel uit de snelle updates.
0bytemaster460
@Atheistus10 april 2021 12:14
Nee, de snelle updates zijn doorontwikkelingen. Dat is bewust beleid. Kijk maar naar de release notes. Er zijn enkele fixes (dat vaak ook nog eens fixes zijn van oudere bugs en niet van de .0 release) terwijl het merendeel updates van packages zijn.
Ik installeer altijd de .1 release en heb eigenlijk nooit problemen
0Atheistus
@bytemaster46011 april 2021 09:44
Kletskoek, anders even naar de enorme hoeveelheid issues in Github na een release.
Het is eerder bewust beleid om niet te testen.
0bytemaster460
@Atheistus11 april 2021 10:24
Beleid om niet te testen... ik geloof niet dat je enig idee hebt van de complexiteit van een applicatie als HA. Het aantal issues na een release is juist behoorlijk laag vanwege de enorme inspanningen die de community levert. Maar gezien je opmerking over het resetten van je zigbee apparaten wat niets met HA te maken had en de opmerkingen over de hub lijk je weinig op de hebben met de materie.
0Atheistus
@bytemaster46012 april 2021 12:51
Beleid om niet te testen... ik geloof niet dat je enig idee hebt van de complexiteit van een applicatie als HA.
Dat was nou juist precies mijn punt.
Het aantal issues na een release is juist behoorlijk laag vanwege de enorme inspanningen die de community levert. Maar gezien je opmerking over het resetten van je zigbee apparaten wat niets met HA te maken had en de opmerkingen over de hub lijk je weinig op de hebben met de materie.
Nee dat is het niet. Zoals ik al zei (wel lezen), het was slechts een voorbeeld van alle ellende die los komt na een release.
De 'materie' is prima, ik denk dat HA in de basis een goed systeem is en ja, het is ook complex.
Maar dat maakt juist dat er enige voorzichtigheid mag zijn bij releases. Dát laatste mis ik dus totaal.

Dat er inspanningen geleverd worden is duidelijk, maar ik denk ook dat er kritiek mag zijn. Als HA niet alleen voor tweakers is en ook voor consumenten (waar ze zich graag willen gaan positioneren), dan moet je ook de bijbehorende zaken regelen en niet zomaar alles over de schutting smijten in de hoop dat er voldoende beta testers zijn.

Begrijp me goed, ik gebruik HA graag en zou niet iets anders weten dat beter is. Maar dat is niet het punt.
0bytemaster460
@Atheistus12 april 2021 12:53
Kritiek mag er zeker zijn en daar staat men ook voor open maar roepen dat het beleid is om niet te testen slaat echt helemaal nergens op.
0Atheistus
@bytemaster46012 april 2021 12:58
Dat was wat gechargeerd misschien, maar het komt een beetje zo over.

Edit: 4e bugfix update binnen een week is een feit...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Atheistus op 13 april 2021 18:47]

+1Slaut
@Atheistus8 april 2021 13:05
Zigbee2MQTT draai ik nu op m'n NAS met Docker. Is daarmee van de HA werking af gekoppeld.
0Atheistus
@Slaut9 april 2021 00:49
Hmm, misschien een goed idee. Blijven we alleen zitten met al die andere plugins die onderhouden moeten worden en afhankelijk zijn van de core.
+1bkor
@Atheistus8 april 2021 14:46
Nee natuurlijk niet. Je gebruikt Zigbee2MQTT
Grootste redenen om dat te draaien is omdat het vrije software is, het veel meer apparaten ondersteunt, je niet te afhankelijk bent van de fabrikant, minder afhankelijk of je internet werkt. Er zijn zoveel redenen om het te gebruiken dat weer over China te beginnen. Daarnaast is China totaal niet uniek in het afluisteren.

Ik gebruik de assistant voor z2m, laatst zijn ze van git repository veranderd. Niet echt fijn, ook geen communicatie hierover gezien. Echter blijft het gewoonlijk wel werken. Wel vindt een Zigbee netwerk het (in mijn ervaring) niet fijn als je coordinator te lang niet werkt.
0Atheistus
@bkor9 april 2021 00:51
China was slechts een voorbeeld. Ik wilde niet weer over Google en andere big tech beginnen.
Bovendien is het feit dat 'anderen ook afluisteren' niet zo'n goed argument.
0lenwar
@Atheistus8 april 2021 18:27
Ik gebruik persoonlijk een Conbee II met de Deconz addon/integratie. Die heeft niks met internet/China te maken.
Hij praat via een websocket met HA. (Is sneller dan mqtt, al weet ik niet of dat functioneel merkbaar is)
0Da_Plague
@Atheistus8 april 2021 21:07
Ik gebruik zigbee2mqtt in een aparte docker, dus los van Home-Assistant, werkt perfect!
+1wlang
8 april 2021 08:52
Ik heb net de update gedraaid maar kan veel dingen niet vinden in mijn systeem waar ze het op hun website / Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9V9DHB5nsNQ ) over hebben.
Tevens zijn de teksten in de Profiel-pagina weg wanneer je taal op Nederlands staat, dus meer testen had inderdaad wel gemogen.

Probleem was de browsercache, na het legen werkt het wel goed.
edit:
Probleem oplossing toegevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wlang op 8 april 2021 09:10]

+1Hmmbob

@wlang8 april 2021 09:04
Ik heb net de update gedraaid maar kan veel dingen niet vinden in mijn systeem waar ze het op hun website / Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9V9DHB5nsNQ ) over hebben.
Welke dingen bedoel je specifiek?
Tevens zijn de teksten in de Profiel-pagina weg wanneer je taal op Nederlands staat, dus meer testen had inderdaad wel gemogen.
Die zijn er hier gewoon in mijn Nederlandstalig profiel - druk eens op shift-F5?
+1wlang
@Hmmbob8 april 2021 09:07
bedankt, cache van de browser was inderdaad het grote probleem.
Ik miste de tracking van de automation en ook de Analytics instellingen, maar door de browsercache te legen werkt alles weer. Ook de Nederlandse vertalingen werken weer

[Reactie gewijzigd door wlang op 8 april 2021 09:08]

+1Hmmbob

@wlang8 april 2021 09:10
Lol. Gelukkig simpele oplossing.

Normaal gesproken geeft HA een popup melding weer linksonderin in de trant van "Er is een nieuwe versie van de Frontend beschikbaar - klik hier om opnieuw te laden" - die zou het ook moeten fixen.
+1nivong
@wlang8 april 2021 09:40
Verwijder je cache en cookies en probeer het opnieuw. Hier had ik hetzelfde probleem tot ik dat deed.
+1haling
@wlang8 april 2021 09:07
Tevens zijn de teksten in de Profiel-pagina weg wanneer je taal op Nederlands staat, dus meer testen had inderdaad wel gemogen.
Heb je dat ook gerapporteerd?

Overigens is een groot deel van de ontwikkelaars Nederlands; dus er zal vast in het Nederlands getest worden.
+1dycell
8 april 2021 22:15
Voor de HA fanaten hier: vergeet ook niet om analytics aan te zetten. Dit kun je doen in de general settings.
Je kiest zelf hoeveel gegevens je deelt maar alles gebeurd volledig anoniem (behalve voor de ene Indische gebruiker tijdens de livestream, die viel door de mand :P ).

Allen gedeelde analytics is direct openbaar in the zien op:
https://analytics.home-assistant.io/

Het helpt de makers van HA om te zien waar ze hun aandacht op moeten richten. Ook kunnen ze met deze data smarthome leveranciers overtuigen om met betere (lokale) ondersteuning te komen.
+1SMGGM
@dycell8 april 2021 23:06
Ben benieuwd hoeveel mensen het actief in zullen schakelen. Een opt in is natuurlijk zeer privacy vriendelijk maar als weinig mensen de opt in uitvoeren zal het zijn doel snel voorbij schieten.
De makers zullen dan nog steeds geen goed zicht hebben op welke systemen er in omloop zijn en welke integraties nu het meest gebruikt worden.

Ik denk er wel over na om een paar basis dingen te laten weten. Ik gebruik immers een paar oudere slimme toestellen die ik gelukkig perfect met Home Assistant naast mijn nieuwe producten kan zetten en wil ergens ook wel aantonen aan de makers dat hier nog gebruikers achter zitten.
Zoniet heeft men al snel weinig zicht op waar men aandacht op moet vestigen.

Het is dus eigenlijk ook een beetje in eigen belang dat ze weten hoe je je systeem gebruikt. Anders moet je niet klagen morgen dat ze niet focussen op wat je belangrijk vindt.
0TomR
@SMGGM9 april 2021 03:15
Ik had er even over nagedacht, maar als ik kijk hoeveel ik er gratis voor terug krijg, vind ik het wel tof om deze dingen te delen. Zolang ze het niet erger gaan maken qua wat er gedeeld wordt.
0Mich
@SMGGM9 april 2021 06:24
https://analytics.home-assistant.io/

Al 6000+ mensen momenteel. Is alleen moeilijk te zeggen hoeveel procent dit van de totaal aantal gebruikers is.
0lenwar
@Mich9 april 2021 07:59
Nou ja …. 6000 mensen. 6000 installaties. Er zullen vast mensen zijn met meerdere installaties. Zeker de mensen die daadwerkelijk dit aanzetten, zullen bovengemiddeld vaak meerdere installaties hebben.

Edit: overigens wel een gemiste kans dat de legenda aan de linkerkant wegvalt op m’n telefoon (iphone 11). Ik heb nu geen idee wat de aantallen zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 9 april 2021 08:02]

0lenwar
@dycell9 april 2021 07:57
Wat ik het netste vind, van hoe ze het hebben geïmplementeerd, is dat er niet eens om gevraagd wordt. Niet een één of ander bedelberichtje bij de eerste keer inloggen of zo. Echt kudo’s.

Heb hem zelf uiteraard aangezet. Ik vind HA een zeer sympathiek project/product. En zolang het volledig anoniem is heb ik er geen problemen mee :)
+1Pixal
8 april 2021 11:01
Eindelijk weer mogelijkheid om zwave devices te configureren in de laatste versie.

