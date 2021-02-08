Versie 20.12.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. Sinds versie 20.12.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 20.12.2 available

Kdenlive 20.12.2, part of our monthly bugfix release, is now available and fixes several important issues. Among the changes:

Fix copying an effect from a track to another

Several fixes/improvements for the newly added subtitle feature: Implement copy/paste Fix broken resize Fix subtitles encoding issue happening on some systems Improve timeline integration (track can now be highlighted and items resized with standard shortcuts) Various crash fixes Windows: Subtitle with special characters like äöü are now correct viewed after re-loading the project file.

Fix crash when trying to group/ungroup items while performing a drag operation

Fix timeline click not working after a speed change operation

Fix effect keyframes sometimes broken on image / title clips

Fix speed change resetting audio channel

Make playlist proxy clips work again

Fix rendering issues on some systems, like slowmotion effect not working

Fix UI translations not working or only partially

Fix clips with mix sometimes cannot be cut or behaving incorrectly

Kdenlive 20.12.1 is out

The first minor release of the 20.12 series is out with a huge batch of fixes and usability improvements.

The ability to select and move multiple keyframes by SHIFT + click drag.

Select multiple keyframes with CTRL+ click.

Add option to move selected keyframe to current cursor position.

Added a duplicate keyframes button.

Zoom on keyframes with CTRL + wheel.

Add option to delete all effects in selected clip(s).

Fix track effects applying only on first playlist.

Added ability to hide and lock subtitles.