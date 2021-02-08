Software-update: Kdenlive 20.12.2

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 20.12.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. Sinds versie 20.12.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 20.12.2 available

Kdenlive 20.12.2, part of our monthly bugfix release, is now available and fixes several important issues. Among the changes:

  • Fix copying an effect from a track to another
  • Several fixes/improvements for the newly added subtitle feature:
    • Implement copy/paste
    • Fix broken resize
    • Fix subtitles encoding issue happening on some systems
    • Improve timeline integration (track can now be highlighted and items resized with standard shortcuts)
    • Various crash fixes
    • Windows: Subtitle with special characters like äöü are now correct viewed after re-loading the project file.
  • Fix crash when trying to group/ungroup items while performing a drag operation
  • Fix timeline click not working after a speed change operation
  • Fix effect keyframes sometimes broken on image / title clips
  • Fix speed change resetting audio channel
  • Make playlist proxy clips work again
  • Fix rendering issues on some systems, like slowmotion effect not working
  • Fix UI translations not working or only partially
  • Fix clips with mix sometimes cannot be cut or behaving incorrectly

Kdenlive 20.12.1 is out

The first minor release of the 20.12 series is out with a huge batch of fixes and usability improvements.

Effects
  • The ability to select and move multiple keyframes by SHIFT + click drag.
  • Select multiple keyframes with CTRL+ click.
  • Add option to move selected keyframe to current cursor position.
  • Added a duplicate keyframes button.
  • Zoom on keyframes with CTRL + wheel.
  • Add option to delete all effects in selected clip(s).
  • Fix track effects applying only on first playlist.
Subtitling
  • Added ability to hide and lock subtitles.
Other hightlights
  • Added undo/redo when setting in and out points.
  • Automatically update title clip name when we edit a duplicate title.
  • Appearance improvements to compositions and clips.
  • Added unused clip filter to the project bin.
  • Added option in the timeline settings to not pause playback while seeking.
  • Moved the timeline tooltips to the status bar.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 20.12.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Bestandsgrootte 79,90MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-02-2021 • 18:28

08-02-2021 • 18:28

14 Linkedin

Bron: Kdenlive

Kdenlive

Design en multimedia

Reacties (14)

+1Peetke
8 februari 2021 20:20
Hoe is deze in verhouding tot Openshot?
+1Uruk-Hai

@Peetke8 februari 2021 21:01
Waarom zou je je nog druk maken om Kdenlive als je ook kunt kiezen voor Davinci Resolve?

Davinci Resolve is namelijk hoe dan ook veel beter dan Openshot en ook gratis voor Windows/MacOS/Linux. Zie mijn reactie hier.
+1dataindataout
@Uruk-Hai9 februari 2021 08:42
Ik wil zo veel mogelijk open source gebruiken en Kdenlive is gewoon goed genoeg voor wat ik doe. Geen feature length movies maar gewoon wat korte thuisfilmpjes bewerken. Ik gebruikte vroeger ook Openshot maar dat had een periode dat het zo vaak crashte dat er niet mee te werken viel en Kdenlive werd steeds beter.

Af en toe lukt iets niet goed, zoals green screen gebruiken bij niet zo optimale belichting maar daar kan je dan Blender nog voor inschakelen.
+1Jogai
@Uruk-Hai9 februari 2021 08:56
Maar dat DR beter is dan Openshot zegt nog niet zoveel over Kdenlive toch? Kdenlive is een prima tool, die eenvoudig genoeg is voor de gemiddelde pc-gebruiker om mee te beginnen.
0Uruk-Hai

@Jogai9 februari 2021 17:42
Kan best zijn, maar ten eerste ken ik Kdenlive niet en ten tweede heb ik als eis dat pakket x voor een school niet alleen gratis en multiplatform moet zijn voor Windows+MacOS+Linux, maar ook up-to-date voor al die platforms en dat is Kdenlive helaas niet voor MacOS. Dat betekent dat zodra Macs met een M1 CPU steeds gewoner worden daar geen versie van Kdenlive voor bestaat. Zodra daar verbetering in komt zal ik er naar gaan kijken.
0Jogai
@Uruk-Hai9 februari 2021 20:27
Mij lijkt 'open' software voor scholen* belangrijker dan een macos versie. Waarom is macos zo'n belangrijke eis voor scholen? In mijn ogen een platform wat vendor-lockin bevorderd, wat scholen juist moeten proberen te voorkomen.

* https://www.gnu.org/education/edu-schools.en.html (Artikel is van richard stallman, maar er zijn meer dit soort artikelen te vinden voor het geval dat je hem te radicaal vind)
0Uruk-Hai

@Jogai9 februari 2021 20:48
MacOS is zo'n belangrijke eis voor scholen omdat 10-20% van de leerlingen het thuis gebruikt. Net zoals 70-80% thuis Windows gebruikt. De meesten kennen en gebruiken daarbovenop alleen Microsoft Office.

Dat kun je a la Richard Stallman allemaal heel immoreel vinden, maar dat is nu eenmaal de huidige realiteit en daar hebben scholen zich op aan te passen.

We gebruiken wel degelijk opensource software zoals GIMP, Krita en Inkscape, maar die voldoen allemaal aan de minimum eisen dat ze gratis zijn en allemaal actief worden ontwikkeld voor zowel Windows, MacOS en Linux.

Kdenlive voldoet niet aan die eis en valt daarom af. Zodra daar weer een up-to-date versie van MacOS voor verschijnt zal ik er weer opnieuw naar gaan kijken, want ik vind het wel erg fijn om te weten dat Kdenlive 4K export en GPU-based rendering ondersteund. Ik blijf de ontwikkelingen rondom Kdenlive daarom wel in de gaten houden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 9 februari 2021 20:56]

+1Slaiter
@Uruk-Hai9 februari 2021 09:47
DR met GPU rendering to Openshot met CPU rendering (Openshot heeft alleen GPU rendering experimenteel in Linux) is een nogal oneerlijke vergelijking. Daarbij is DR alles behalve open source, wat voor mij persoonlijk toch wel een pre is en ik 98% op Linux draai.

Kdenlive is behoorlijk compleet en wordt steeds beter kwa performance en mogelijkheden. Ook het feit dat Kdenlive GPU rendering ondersteund en dit makkelijker onder Linux is op te zetten dan met DR maakt voor mij de keuze eenvoudig en ligt deze toch hij Kdenlive (afhankelijk van de workflow al dan niet samen met Blender).

Los daarvan zijn persoonlijke voorkeuren geen goede graadmeter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slaiter op 9 februari 2021 10:45]

0Uruk-Hai

@Slaiter9 februari 2021 17:37
De reden dat ik niet meer naar Kdenlive kijk is deze:
Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt.
Op onze school gebruiken we Windows, maar ik wil leerlingen die thuis MacOS hebben niet in de problemen laten komen door een versie van Kdenlive die niet up-to-date is.
0Slaiter
@Uruk-Hai9 februari 2021 23:04
Dat jij een reden hebt om niet (meer) naar Kdenlive te kijken, dat kan en is je goed recht.
Je werk en de eventuele systemen van de leerlingen als referentie gebruiken om de stellingname, dat we ons niet druk moeten maken om Kdenlive, omdat we ook voor DR kunnen kiezen. Dat is nogal apart in mijn optiek (helemaal met een vergelijking die op alle punten mank gaat).

Vrijheid van software gebruik en de keuze die jij daar als individu in hebt, dat is in mijn opties iets wat ook op scholen meer uitgedragen moet worden. Voor gebruik op school kan ik me voorstellen dat er bepaalde eisen aan de software zitten, maar de schoolkeuze semi opdringen aan leerlingen? Is dat de juiste werkwijze?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slaiter op 9 februari 2021 23:10]

0Uruk-Hai

@Slaiter10 februari 2021 09:51
Ik laat mijn werkwijze afhangen van de dagelijkse praktijk. In de dagelijkse praktijk ben ik degene die gaat over wat er standaard wordt aangeboden in ons e-lab en daarin moet ik harde en duidelijke keuzes maken omdat het ondoenlijk is om alles dat er aan applicaties beschikbaar is te installeren en te updaten.

Dat wil niet zeggen dat als een leerling persé met een bepaalde applicatie wil gaan werken, bijvoorbeeld Kdenlive, dat ik dan zeg: "nee, dat mag niet, want..." Natuurlijk mag die leerling dat wel. Zo makkelijk ben ik dan wel weer.

Ik merk alleen heel duidelijk dat wanneer leerlingen zelf aangeven iets te willen het hen niets interesseert of software opensource of closed source is. Net zo min als het hen interesseert of iets legaal is of niet.

Ik ben het eigenlijk op één bepaald punt wel met Richard Stallman eens. Als je jongeren wilt opvoeden met opensource software, wat daar heilzaam aan is en vrije keuze moet je daar al op de kleuterschool mee beginnen.

Vanaf hun 12e zijn ze eigenlijk al redelijk verpest door indoctrinatie van de grote techreuzen zoals Microsoft, Google enz. Dan zijn de meesten eigenlijk in een hoop opzichten al niet echt vrij meer. Bv. tekstverwerkers bestaan in de beleving van de meeste jongeren niet. Alleen Word. Bied je hen Libre Office Writer aan: ik heb dat geprobeerd en leerlingen dachten automatisch met Word te maken te hebben.

Vergis je niet, het is echt heel moeilijk om dat proberen recht te trekken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 10 februari 2021 09:57]

+1FlyBock
@Uruk-Hai9 februari 2021 09:54
Net een download gedaan van de gratis versie, maar ik lees meteen dat deze geen 4K support heeft qua export. En dat heb ik wel nodig voor het bewerken van mijn video's. Dus voorlopig maar kdenlive blijven gebruiken.
+1Renard
8 februari 2021 22:45
@Uruk-Hai erg bedankt voor de tip en je review. ;)
Dit had ik even gemist, dat Davinci gratis is, dacht altijd dat Davinci betaald was.
Ik gebruik altijd Kdeenlive op Linux Manjaro, en op Windows Magix Video Deluxe, ooit een licentie voor gekocht.
+1Uruk-Hai

@Renard9 februari 2021 06:23
Nee, er zijn twee versies van Davinci Resolve, een freeware versie en een betaalde versie.
Davinci Resolve Studio is betaald. Davinci Resolve is gratis :)

Volgens de makers bevat de freeware versie meer dan 95% van de mogelijkheden van de Studio versie.

Ze doen er bij Blackmagic echt alles aan om zoveel mogelijk zieltjes te winnen.

Hun service is ook goed. Ik heb gistermiddag een e-mail gestuurd met de vraag of de freeware versie ongelimiteerd bij ons op school geïnstalleerd mag worden en daar kreeg ik 's avonds keurig en duidelijk antwoord op. Ja, dat mag :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 9 februari 2021 06:26]

