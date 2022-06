Versie 7.3.4 van DBeaver is kort geleden uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. Sinds versie 7.3.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in DBeaver version 7.3.4 SQL editor: “Open SQL console” action was added to the main toolbar and context menu Support of very long sql scripts was improved Parser hanging was fixed (partially) for queries with a lot of parenthesis Auto-completion performance was improved

Data editor: Drop-down inline editor was fixed (Linux) Epoch time transformer now supports timezones Copy As SQL: now uses correct SQL dialect

Metadata editor: support of pure unicode identifiers was added

Content assistant was fixed for drop-down selectors

Connection configuration import now supports target folders

GIS (spatial) data viewer: MapBox tile configuration was fixed 3D geometry objects now can be displayed on map Geometry transformer for binary format (WKB) was added

Trino (ex-PrestoSQL) driver was added (thanks to @mosabua)

MariaDB: default driver version upgraded to 2.7.1

SQLite: Spatial (gis) data viewer was added Metadata refresh was fixed (wrong foreign key name)

PostgreSQL: SQL formatting for custom data types was fixed (geometry and others) Backup/restore now support non-standard authentication (e.g. IAM) Redundant data types removed from navigator tree (arrays) Nested multiline comments support was added Database template list now contains all databases

Redshift: driver version was upgraded (bug with “session is read-only”)

Presto/Trino: GIS transformers support was added

Firebird: SQL parser was fixed (code blocks) Table/view type recognition was improved (for older FB versions)

Number of errors with wrong focus tracking fixed on MacOS

Clear message for Java version mismatch errors was added

Now DBeaver can be installed without bundled Java (Windows and Linux)

Problem with Eclipse Marketplace extension was fixed

Several minor UI bugs were fixed Changes in DBeaver version 7.3.3 SQL Editor: Server Output and Execution Log panels were redesigned Server Output auto-show was added (configurable) SQL formatting was fixed (IN clause)

Data editor: Export in TXT (plaintext) format was improved (proper formatting added) Documentation for date/time format patterns was added Import from file: file selector wizard page was fixed

Connection editor: Password field is disabled when it is not used Driver selector page was redesigned Driver properties editor was fixed (empty property values save)

MySQL: GIS data types support was fixed Table columns mapping was improved in data transfer

Oracle: dependencies information was enhanced (+dependents)

SAP HANA: connection editor waa enhanced (port numbers)

SQL Server: Composite indexes metadata read was fixed Database delete was improved (close other connections before delete) MERGE queries support was improved (erroneous row count limit was removed)

Greenplum: partitions and child tables read was fixed

Informix: stored procedures DDL formatting was fixed

Spanish localization was significantly improved (thanks to @ adamantike)

Several minor UI bugs were fixed Changes in DBeaver version 7.3.2 Data editor: Default column values are now shown for new rows LIKE filers now add % masks automatically Tabs close confirmation dialog was fixed Value filter drop-down was fixed (problem with column mismatch was fixed) Boolean values view is now configurable Result tabs drag-n-drop behavior was fixed

Metadata editor: Boolean values view is now configurable Virtual foreign keys editor was fixed Incorrect column length (zero or negative) was fixed

Data transfer: Data type mapping was improved (better type matching)

Password field layout was fixed

Tasks editor view: collapse/expand behavior was fixed

Opening SQL files from shell was fixed (MacOS)

SAP HANA: connection settings page redesigned (thanks to @kai-morich)

PostgreSQL: roles DDL view was added

Redshift: Extra data types (non-PostgreSQL) support was added Strings parser was fixed (escape with backslash)

SQL Server: stored procedures invocation was fixed

Clickhouse: ALTER TABLE scripts for new columns was fixed

Many minor UI bugs were fixed Changes in DBeaver version 7.3.1 Installers: Windows installer packager was reworked MacOS PKG installer was deprecated, DMG installer now includes JDK Linux installers (DEB and RPM) now include JDK All zip archives now include JDK

MacOS (BigSur): Problem with lines disappear in SQL Editor was fixed Problem with connection driver properties editor were fixed Problem with data filter history dropdown was fixed Native client selector was fixed (MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL)

Data transfer: Data import now supports INSERT OR REPLACE mode (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Firebird) Column mapping is now saved between different runs (no need to make the same assignments multiple times)

Data editor: Resultsets ordering configuration was added (client/server side or smart mode) Columns pin flag now saved across different data filters

SQL editor: Tabs management was redesigned and improved (naming, pins, reordering) SQL folding performance was significantly improved SQL auto-completion was improved for procedures Problem with unicode characters in script file names was fixed Problem with parameters binding dialog was fixed (bad performance during parameter value change)

SQL generation: extra options were added

PostgreSQL: Permission grant queries were fixed New schema + new table + new column create UI was fixed

Oracle: Session manager now supports Oracle 9 Dependencies information was added for tables, views and packages

Redshift: geometry/geography types support was added

SQL Server: user data type list was fixed (redundant types were removed)

Firebird: procedure parameters domain type names were fixed

Popup errors during theme change were fixed

New connection driver selector was improved (performance)

DBeaver was migrated to Eclipse platform 2020-12

DBeaver build system was migrated to Tycho 2.0

Many minor UI bugs were fixed

Note: if you experience any problems starting dbeaver after the version upgrade

please try to reset workspace