JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2020.3.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Our second bug-fix release for IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.2 is out! You can upgrade to v2020.3.2 from the IDE, with the Toolbox App, or by using snaps if you are an Ubuntu user. It is also available for download from our website.

Here are the most notable fixes available in v2020.3.2:

It is now possible to open projects in tabs on macOS Big Sur. [JBR-2893]

For those who use Mac with an M1 chip, we’ve fixed shortcut issues [JBR-2981] [JBR-2999] and a JCEF issue related to the rendering of *.md files. [JBR-2991]

Fixed patch updates from v2020.3.2 Preview to the next IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3 builds. [IDEA-258792]

Fixed the IDE’s behavior when you double-click on a file in Local Changes. This action now opens the file in the editor. [IDEA-235910]

Fixed the incorrect focus when dragging a file over an IDE window in Windows 10. [IDEA-244511]

Fixed an erroneous display of the search field. [IDEA-236086]

The file template now correctly expands variables. [IDEA-255333]

Fixed debugger value renderers when the Debug Gradle scripts option is activated. [IDEA-256336]

For other resolved issues, refer to the release notes. Update to v2020.3.2 now and share your feedback with us in the comments to this post, or report your suggestions to our issue tracker.

Happy developing!