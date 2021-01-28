Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.2

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix)JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2020.3.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.2 Is Available

Our second bug-fix release for IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.2 is out! You can upgrade to v2020.3.2 from the IDE, with the Toolbox App, or by using snaps if you are an Ubuntu user. It is also available for download from our website.

Here are the most notable fixes available in v2020.3.2:

  • It is now possible to open projects in tabs on macOS Big Sur. [JBR-2893]
  • For those who use Mac with an M1 chip, we’ve fixed shortcut issues [JBR-2981] [JBR-2999] and a JCEF issue related to the rendering of *.md files. [JBR-2991]
  • Fixed patch updates from v2020.3.2 Preview to the next IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3 builds. [IDEA-258792]
  • Fixed the IDE’s behavior when you double-click on a file in Local Changes. This action now opens the file in the editor. [IDEA-235910]
  • Fixed the incorrect focus when dragging a file over an IDE window in Windows 10. [IDEA-244511]
  • Fixed an erroneous display of the search field. [IDEA-236086]
  • The file template now correctly expands variables. [IDEA-255333]
  • Fixed debugger value renderers when the Debug Gradle scripts option is activated. [IDEA-256336]

For other resolved issues, refer to the release notes. Update to v2020.3.2 now and share your feedback with us in the comments to this post, or report your suggestions to our issue tracker.

Happy developing!

Versienummer 3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (5)

+1Robert-Jan
28 januari 2021 17:52
"open projects in tabs on macOS Big Sur" Handig!
Wisselen tussen verschillende projecten ging altijd een beetje lastig
+1bloody
@Robert-Jan28 januari 2021 19:31
met CMD+` (backtick) kun je switchen tussen je open projecten :)
+1Robert-Jan
@bloody28 januari 2021 21:23
Klopt, altijd al inderdaad. Behalve bij full screen
+1P1nGu1n
@Robert-Jan28 januari 2021 18:12
Ik ben geen MacOS gebruiker en kan het dus niet zelf bekijken, maar ik ben wel benieuwd naar hoe deze functie eruit ziet. Iemand die toevallig een screenshot hiervan heeft (voor/na)?
+1Zidane007nl
28 januari 2021 23:15
Ik ben niet zo tevreden meer de laatste tijd met IntelliJ IDEA. Lijkt wel of elke update het steeds trager maakt. Ook als ik niets doe in de IDE, gebruikt de IDE veel CPU, waardoor mijn laptop opstijgt.
Ik had onlangs dat de IDE bleef zeuren dat de if blok geen inhoud had, terwijl die er wel was.

