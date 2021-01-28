Hamrick Software heeft versie 9.7.46 van VueScan uitgebracht. Het programma kan worden gebruikt als vervanger van de bij scanners meegeleverde twain-drivers en biedt vaak meer instelmogelijkheden. In veel gevallen kan het programma ook scanners aansturen als de fabrikant zelf geen driver voor het desbetreffende besturingssysteem heeft uitgebracht. Naast scannen kan het ook enkele bewerkingen uitvoeren, zoals crop, sharpen, grain reduction en het aanpassen van de kleurbalans. VueScan is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux, en biedt ondersteuning voor ruim 2400 scanners onder Windows, ruim 2100 onder macOS en 1900 onder Linux. Daarnaast is er ondersteuning voor de raw bestanden van 600 digitale camera's. Het programma is te gebruiken in 28 talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.7.42 zijn de volgende verbeteringen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes in VueScan 9.7.46:
Changes in VueScan 9.7.45:
- Fixed problem with film scanning with Genesys Logic scanners
- Fixed problem with occasional smearing at start of scan with some OpticFilm scanners
- Fixed problem with recognition of ScanJet 4850 and ScanJet 4890
Changes in VueScan 9.7.44:
- Added three levels of ‘Filter - Sharpen’
- Fixed problem with PIE/Reflecta scanners when connected with Firewire
- Changed ‘Input - Options’ to ‘Basic’, ‘Standard’ and ‘Professional’
- When using ‘Basic’, displays only two tabs - Input and Prefs
- Added default folder and output files to Input tab
Changes in VueScan 9.7.43:
- Numerous user interface improvements
- Changed ‘Input - Options’ to ‘Basic options’, ‘Standard options’, ‘Advanced options’
- When using ‘Basic options’, displays only three tabs - Input, Output, Prefs
- Remembers current tab when exiting and restarting VueScan
- Removed default folder and output files from Input tab - now only in Output tab
- When output file name doesn’t contain ‘NNN+’ or ‘*’, always prompts for name
- Removed ‘Output - Auto file name’ option (was confusing)
- Added ‘Output - Center captions’
- Added support for one line or two line captions
- Controlled by ‘Output - Caption 1’ and ‘Output - Caption 2’
- Uses black letters on a white background
- Text is anti-aliased so it looks good
- Text can contain non-English letters (i.e. Cyrillic, Japanese, Chinese)
- Uses smaller font if caption is too long to fit
- Appended at the bottom of JPEG, TIFF and PDF files
- To disable, set to zero-length line
- Useful when scanning photos, slides and negatives to add info
- Easy to delete later with an image editor