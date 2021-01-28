Hamrick Software heeft versie 9.7.46 van VueScan uitgebracht. Het programma kan worden gebruikt als vervanger van de bij scanners meegeleverde twain-drivers en biedt vaak meer instelmogelijkheden. In veel gevallen kan het programma ook scanners aansturen als de fabrikant zelf geen driver voor het desbetreffende besturingssysteem heeft uitgebracht. Naast scannen kan het ook enkele bewerkingen uitvoeren, zoals crop, sharpen, grain reduction en het aanpassen van de kleurbalans. VueScan is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux, en biedt ondersteuning voor ruim 2400 scanners onder Windows, ruim 2100 onder macOS en 1900 onder Linux. Daarnaast is er ondersteuning voor de raw bestanden van 600 digitale camera's. Het programma is te gebruiken in 28 talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.7.42 zijn de volgende verbeteringen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: