Software-update: VueScan 9.7.46

VueScan logo (75 pix) Hamrick Software heeft versie 9.7.46 van VueScan uitgebracht. Het programma kan worden gebruikt als vervanger van de bij scanners meegeleverde twain-drivers en biedt vaak meer instelmogelijkheden. In veel gevallen kan het programma ook scanners aansturen als de fabrikant zelf geen driver voor het desbetreffende besturingssysteem heeft uitgebracht. Naast scannen kan het ook enkele bewerkingen uitvoeren, zoals crop, sharpen, grain reduction en het aanpassen van de kleurbalans. VueScan is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux, en biedt ondersteuning voor ruim 2400 scanners onder Windows, ruim 2100 onder macOS en 1900 onder Linux. Daarnaast is er ondersteuning voor de raw bestanden van 600 digitale camera's. Het programma is te gebruiken in 28 talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.7.42 zijn de volgende verbeteringen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in VueScan 9.7.46: Changes in VueScan 9.7.45:
  • Added three levels of ‘Filter - Sharpen’
  • Fixed problem with PIE/Reflecta scanners when connected with Firewire
  • Changed ‘Input - Options’ to ‘Basic’, ‘Standard’ and ‘Professional’
  • When using ‘Basic’, displays only two tabs - Input and Prefs
  • Added default folder and output files to Input tab
Changes in VueScan 9.7.44:
  • Numerous user interface improvements
  • Changed ‘Input - Options’ to ‘Basic options’, ‘Standard options’, ‘Advanced options’
  • When using ‘Basic options’, displays only three tabs - Input, Output, Prefs
  • Remembers current tab when exiting and restarting VueScan
  • Removed default folder and output files from Input tab - now only in Output tab
  • When output file name doesn’t contain ‘NNN+’ or ‘*’, always prompts for name
  • Removed ‘Output - Auto file name’ option (was confusing)
  • Added ‘Output - Center captions’
Changes in VueScan 9.7.43:
  • Added support for one line or two line captions
  • Controlled by ‘Output - Caption 1’ and ‘Output - Caption 2’
  • Uses black letters on a white background
  • Text is anti-aliased so it looks good
  • Text can contain non-English letters (i.e. Cyrillic, Japanese, Chinese)
  • Uses smaller font if caption is too long to fit
  • Appended at the bottom of JPEG, TIFF and PDF files
  • To disable, set to zero-length line
  • Useful when scanning photos, slides and negatives to add info
  • Easy to delete later with an image editor

VueScan 9.5.04 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 9.7.46
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Hamrick Software
Download https://www.hamrick.com/vuescan-versions/
Licentietype Betaald

Update-historie

20-05 VueScan 9.7.87 6
06-05 VueScan 9.7.85 5
28-04 VueScan 9.7.84 0
20-04 VueScan 9.7.83 0
19-03 VueScan 9.7.81 4
22-02 VueScan 9.7.79 6
12-02 VueScan 9.7.77 2
12-01 VueScan 9.7.75 6
30-12 VueScan 9.7.72 8
14-12 VueScan 9.7.70 3
Reacties (3)

+1Heroic_Nonsense
28 januari 2021 17:13
Whoops. Nevermind.

Hier stond eerst dat VueScan de HP ScanJet 5400c onder Win64x ondersteunde (een anderee tweakerr vroeg daar eerder deze maand naar).

Hoewel de scanner in de lijst met ondersteunde scanners staat, geldt dat er nog steeds aanvullende drivers nodig zijn (die dus niet bestaan).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Heroic_Nonsense op 28 januari 2021 17:16]

+1Meller2012
28 januari 2021 19:54
Ik gebruik al een tijd NAPS2, dat is gratis en voor simpele scans voldoet dat prima en ook daarvoor hoef je volgens mij geen drivers te installeren.
Het kan zijn dat NAPS2 niet alle scanners ondersteund, maar het is zeker het proberen waard.
0Uruk-Hai

29 januari 2021 11:22
Ik heb een jaar geleden een levenslange licentie betaald voor Vuescan na er jaren over getwijfeld te hebben. Aanleiding was dat ik een dure flatbed scanner van Canon heb waarvoor Windows op zeker moment mogelijk geen drivers meer heeft. Nu met Windows 10 heb ik dat probleem nog niet, maar wie weet wat Microsoft en Canon in de toekomst aan driver support laten vallen.

Ik had daarnaast gehoopt met Vuescan makkelijker seriematig een hele reeks scans achter elkaar te kunnen maken, maar dat viel helaas tegen. Mijn scanner heeft trouwens geen automatische documentfeeder.

Een alternatief voor snel scannen kan ik ook geven: installeer Irfanview en pas de snelkoppeling daarvan aan door achter op de commandoregel /scanhidden te plaatsen. Dan scant Irfanview direct met de standaardinstellingen van je scansoftware naar zijn venster.

Op zich vind ik de interface van Vuescan nogal oubollig en onduidelijk (vooral de export settings zijn me niet altijd duidelijk), maar er valt mee te werken. Dat ik het onduidelijk vind komt ook doordat ik er maar eens in de zoveel tijd gebruik van maak.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 29 januari 2021 11:26]

