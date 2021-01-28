JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2020.3.2 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable changes Fixed Advanced Metadata: class::traitMethod in expectedArguments(functionFQN,…) not working (WI-52799 +9)

Resolve PhpStorm attributes only to vendor folder in case of both stubs+vendor packages installed (WI-57392 +2)

ArrayShape for params: add completion for keys in function/method calls (WI-56627 +1)

Fixed: NPE on attempt to add remote interpreter using ssh connection (WI-57965 +1)

Fixed: Inspections not working via dockerized phpstan when project is in subdirectory (WI-57853)

Fixed: Exception in ‘Dead code’ when processing promoted properties (WI-57502)

Fixed: Wrong string concatenation with PHP 8 (WI-57386)

Fixed: Inspect code with enabled PHPStan inspection spawns many PHP processes, seems never to finish (WI-57015)

Double-click behavior in Local Changes is now optional (IDEA-235910 +65)

Fixed: IDE steals focus when dragging a file over its window (IDEA-244511 +16)

Fixed: Parsing error when using DOM element selectors CSS injection if CSS dialect is set to ‘PostCSS’ (WEB-45868 +9)

Vue: support type inference for component props within template (WEB-44150 +6) The full list of changes is available in the release notes.