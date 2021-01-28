Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PhpStorm 2020.3.2

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2020.3.2 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable changes
  • Fixed Advanced Metadata: class::traitMethod in expectedArguments(functionFQN,…) not working (WI-52799 +9)
  • Resolve PhpStorm attributes only to vendor folder in case of both stubs+vendor packages installed (WI-57392 +2)
  • ArrayShape for params: add completion for keys in function/method calls (WI-56627 +1)
  • Fixed: NPE on attempt to add remote interpreter using ssh connection (WI-57965 +1)
  • Fixed: Inspections not working via dockerized phpstan when project is in subdirectory (WI-57853)
  • Fixed: Exception in ‘Dead code’ when processing promoted properties (WI-57502)
  • Fixed: Wrong string concatenation with PHP 8 (WI-57386)
  • Fixed: Inspect code with enabled PHPStan inspection spawns many PHP processes, seems never to finish (WI-57015)
  • Double-click behavior in Local Changes is now optional (IDEA-235910 +65)
  • Fixed: IDE steals focus when dragging a file over its window (IDEA-244511 +16)
  • Fixed: Parsing error when using DOM element selectors CSS injection if CSS dialect is set to ‘PostCSS’ (WEB-45868 +9)
  • Vue: support type inference for component props within template (WEB-44150 +6)
The full list of changes is available in the release notes.

Versienummer 2020.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/whatsnew/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-01-2021 11:02
submitter: Bux666

28-01-2021 • 11:02

14 Linkedin

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: JetBrains

Reacties (14)

0lawkexarib
28 januari 2021 13:43
Wat is een goeie/open source of gratis editor voor PHP?
Ik heb notepad++ en VS code geprobeerd, maar beide zijn net niet voor mij.
Om een korte voorbeeld te geven;
Wanneer een IF-statement te lang wordt, dan wil ik dat de laatste } wordt geselecteerd wanneer ik de eerste { selecteer en dat betreffende editor mij hierin ook echt helpt.
+2Webgnome
@lawkexarib28 januari 2021 13:59
Het voorbeeld wat je aanhaalt doet zowat elke editor. Wat mij vooral over de streep getrokken heeft om phpstorm licentie af te nemen is het gebruikersgemak. Code completion etc etc zit er al out of the box in. Je hoeft niet te klooien met plugins ( welke dan? hoe configureer je die? ) etc. Dat maakt voor mij die 89 euro per jaar gewoon goed
+1DDuce
@Webgnome28 januari 2021 14:09
Exact. Ik verdien in een uur terug wat die licentie kost en de features, gebruiksgemak schelen me dagen aan werk op jaarbasis. Erg goede value for money!
+1Ventieldopje
@DDuce28 januari 2021 14:52
Dit, plus andere licenties zoals Paw (HTTP rest client) en TablePlus (database client) konden de deur uit. Die tools zitten al in PhpStorm en werken perfect.
+1Bux666

@Webgnome28 januari 2021 15:16
Ik vergelijk het altijd met een timmerman en hamer. Je kan een spijker vast wel met een stuk hout erin krijgen, maar je wilt uiteindelijk gewoon goed gereedschap.
Zo moet je een IDE als PhpStorm ook zien. Als je als developer de commerciële licentie van € 199 (1e jaar), € 159 (2e jaar) en vanaf het 3e jaar € 119 niet wilt betalen, dan moet je je afvragen waarom je zelf wel betaald wilt worden voor jouw software.
Niet kunnen betalen bestaat niet, want je verdient het binnen een dag terug en het zijn aftrekbare kosten.
+1Timo002
@Bux66628 januari 2021 18:14
Je kunt ook gewoon een perpetual license kopen. Betaal je het eerste jaar € 199 of € 89. Daarna stop je de licentie en kun je altijd phpstorm blijven gebruiken.

Alleen geen updates, draai nu 2018 versie en zie nog geen reden om te updaten. Koop volgend jaar misschien wel weer een nieuwe versie.
+1xzaz
@lawkexarib28 januari 2021 13:47
Dit doet notepad++, visual studio code en zo'n beetje elke editor gewoon?
+1Emperorneo
@lawkexarib28 januari 2021 13:57
Atom, prima editor en open source. Maar inderdaad, elke editor doet dit wel zo'n beetje.
+1deagan1337
@lawkexarib28 januari 2021 14:06
Check de plugin 'Bracket Pair Colorizer 2' in VS code, vind ik zelf fijn werken.
+1nugscree
@lawkexarib28 januari 2021 14:28
IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition, dit is hun gratis versie, deze is wel geoptimaliseerd voor Java, maar met PHP plugins werkt hij goed genoeg.
Als je het geld kan uitgeven zou ik toch echt voor een licentie gaan, niet alleen is PhpStorm specifiek gebouwd met development voor php in gedachte, maar je steunt een bedrijf ook gewoon in hun doorbestaan.
Daarnaast heeft Jetbrains een continuïteitskorting op hun producten, hoe langer je het gebruikt hoe lager de jaarlijkse licentie is. Op het moment betaal ik € 53,- voor een persoonlijke licentie per jaar.

En om je vraag te beantwoorden; dat is exact wat PhpStorm doet en het geeft ook met kleurcodes in de gutter aan waar in welk deel je codeblok begint en eindigt.
+1pizzafried
@lawkexarib28 januari 2021 14:32
Naast de tip van Nugscree e.a., als je if statement te lang wordt, moet je je gaan afvragen of je dingen niet beter kan extraheren naar aparte methodes.
+1fommes
@lawkexarib28 januari 2021 17:09
netbeans IDE? die gebruikte ik altijd voordat ik de overstap maakte naar phpstorm, prima ide verder :)
+1RoestVrijStaal
@lawkexarib28 januari 2021 21:27
Wanneer een IF-statement te lang wordt, dan wil ik dat de laatste } wordt geselecteerd wanneer ik de eerste { selecteer en dat betreffende editor mij hierin ook echt helpt.
Ik volg je niet.

Een if-statement kan op 2 manieren "te lang" zijn.
Namelijk op de plek waar zijn conditionele expressie(s) staan of in zijn body waar de statements staan die uitgevoerd worden als er aan de conditionele expressie(s) is voldaan.

En dan nog, waarom wil je dat braces die het begin en einde van een code block markeren gehighlight worden? Code formatten met de juiste indents geeft het oog ook rust :)
+1Phryxus
28 januari 2021 16:04
Na heel lang aanklooien met editors, uiteindelijk de overstap gemaakt naar een IDE.

Ik ben twee IDE's tegengekomen, die dicht bij elkaar liggen. Naast PhpStorm, is er ook nog Nusphere PhpED. Beide bieden enorm veel functionaliteit. Wat voor mij de overstap van PhpED naar PhpStorm heeft laten maken, is dat PhpStorm ondersteuning bied voor Linux.

Dan zijn er ook nog eens heel veel functies, waar ik nooit aan zou denken, maar die ontzettend handig zijn gebleken: Ingebouwde terminal, database, GIT en FTP client, Vagrant tools, bash scripts uitvoeren, en zo kan ik nog wel even doorgaan. De overstap naar PhpStorm heeft echt wel even wat maanden (niet overdreven) wennen gekost, maar is absoluut de moeite waard geweest. Nu kan ik niet meer terug.

Het grootste nadeel; De resources die de IDE gebruikt. Kon ik vroeger uit met de goedkoopste laptop die op de markt te krijgen is af, heb ik nu een mid-high end machine nodig. Omdat ik vaak met Vagrant / Docker ook nog een gevirtualiseerde Linux server draai, is 8GB geheugen niet meer voldoende en zorg ik dat ik minimaal 16GB beschikbaar heb.
Daarnaast ben ik erachter gekomen dat je echt je projecten op een SSD moet zetten, anders word je disk bij grote projecten een bottleneck.
Maar dit is allemaal, zeker als je professioneel ermee bezig bent, geen hele grote investering allemaal.

