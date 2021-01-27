Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Cyberduck 7.8.2

Cyberduck logo (75 pix) Versie 7.8.2 van Cyberduck is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie wordt uitgebracht, is een ftp-, sftp- en webdav-client, en heeft daarnaast ondersteuning voor diverse cloudopslagdiensten die van S3 of de OpenStack-api gebruikmaken. Het programma beschikt over een overzichtelijke interface en ondersteunt technieken als Spotlight, Bonjour, Keychain, Applescript en Growl. Daarnaast kun je gebruikmaken van verschillende, al geïnstalleerde teksteditors, waaronder BBEdit, TextWrangler, TextMate, Mi, Smultron en CSSEdit. Cyberduck is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 7.8.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in in Cyberduck 7.8.2:
  • Feature Updated application when running on macOS Big Sur
  • Bugfix Failure uploading large files with S3 compatible API (Backblaze B2) (#11233)
  • Bugfix Failure uploading large using legacy S3 compatible API (Google Cloud Storage) (#11547)
  • Bugfix MD5 mismatch error for uploads to Oracle Object Storage replacing object (#11548)
  • Bugfix Missing empty prefix parameter leads to permission error with IAM policy containing restriction on prefix (#11549)
  • Bugfix Interoperability with Oracle Object Storage using path style requests (#10956, #11548)
  • Bugfix Failure listing files with shortcut pointing to deleted file (Google Drive)
  • Bugfix Allow configuration of path for Nextcloud & ownCloud connections (#11540)
  • Bugfix Failure unlocking vaults on Google Storage (Cryptomator) (#11528)
  • Bugfix Fix SSL session reuse on data channel (FTP, Windows)
  • Bugfix Failure running application (CLI, Linux)
  • Bugfix Recursive search yields no results (Google Drive) (#11424)
Changes in in Cyberduck 7.8.1:
  • Feature Provide armhf/aarch64 RPM and DEB packages (CLI, Rasperry Pi, Linux) (#10447)
  • Bugfix Missing folders in directory listing (OneDrive, Sharepoint)
  • Bugfix Interoperability with Tencent Cloud Object Storage (S3)
  • Bugfix No file size displayed for files (Google Drive)

Versienummer 7.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Cyberduck
Download https://cyberduck.io/download/
Licentietype GPL

