Software-update: GParted Live 1.1.0-8

GParted logo (79 pix)Versie 1.1.0-8 van GParted live is uitgekomen. Met de Gnome Partition Editor is het mogelijk om een harde schijf te partitioneren en bestaande partities te wijzigen, bijvoorbeeld door een ander bestandssysteem in te stellen of de grootte te veranderen. Het programma is niet groot, maar meestal wordt het in de vorm van een live-cd uitgebracht, zodat het op vrijwel elke computer gebruikt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

GParted Live 1.1.0-8 Stable Release

This release includes GParted 1.1.0, updated packages, and other improvements. Items of note include:

  • Based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Nov/21)
  • Linux kernel updated to 5.9.9-1
  • Enabled the online doc of GParted Live. Package yelp included.
  • Calcoo replaced with galculator because calcoo no longer exists in Debian Sid
  • Known Issue: Boot option "Other modes of GParted Live -> GParted Live (Failsafe mode)" fails to enter graphic mode when booting from uEFI mechanism, while it's OK when booting from legacy BIOS.

This release of GParted Live has been successfully tested on VirtualBox, VMware, BIOS, UEFI, and physical computers with AMD/ATI, NVidia, and Intel graphics.

Note that the default boot options did not display an X Desktop on old Acer Aspire laptops. The workaround is to select Other modes of GParted Live and choose GParted Live (Safe graphics setting, vga-normal).

Gnome Partition Editor

Versienummer 1.1.0-8
Releasestatus Final
Website GParted
Download http://gparted.sourceforge.net/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (27)

+2mg794613
19 januari 2021 08:51
Fijn stukje software wat me menig keer uit de problemen heeft geholpen.
(of iig het leven zonder uitrekenen van partities)

off-topic: Kunnen we niet gewoon Gparted in de titel zetten, dan weten alle gebruikers van de software ook dat er weer een update is, want niemand noemt het zo als in deze titel.
+1pcmulder
@mg79461319 januari 2021 08:56
Inderdaad! Meermaals mijn partities kunnen redden hierdoor (voornamelijk door zelf geïntroduceerde problemen natuurlijk ;)).

Verder ben ik het eens m.b.t. GParted in de titel. Dat is ook hoe het project naar zichzelf refereert.
+1Atheistus
@pcmulder19 januari 2021 12:36
Ja handige tool, maar ook voorzichtig mee zijn. Ik heb onlangs problemen gekregen bij het groter maken van een partitie die daarna alleen nog met de (gratis) MiniTool Partition Wizard opgelost kon worden.
+1pookie79
@mg79461319 januari 2021 09:23
off-topic: Kunnen we niet gewoon Gparted in de titel zetten, dan weten alle gebruikers van de software ook dat er weer een update is, want niemand noemt het zo als in deze titel.
Ik ging inderdaad juist kijken hoe dit zich verhoudde tot gparted.
+1Jerie
@pookie7919 januari 2021 10:45
Idem, kende enkel GParted. De live versie is gebaseerd op Debian live aldus de website. De live toevoeging is dus wel van belang. Op de website heet het consequent GParted en GParted live. @Drobanir zou je de titel willen aanpassen?
+184hannes
@mg79461319 januari 2021 09:27
Kunnen we niet gewoon Gparted in de titel zetten, dan weten alle gebruikers van de software ook dat er weer een update is, want niemand noemt het zo als in deze titel.
Ik vroeg me al af of dit een versie was die op mounted partities kan draaien, zoals dat onder Windows kan (en conceptueel wellicht een slecht idee is). He lijkt echter specifiek te gaan om een Live CD met GParted.
+1sfranken
@84hannes19 januari 2021 12:57
Een mounted partitie aanpassen? Hmm, dat is een recept voor een ramp, ook onder Windows. Op de achtergrond unmount diskmgmt(.msc) de disk in kwestie voor een operatie, trouwens.
084hannes
@sfranken19 januari 2021 16:33
Ik kan me voorstellen dat je met een intelligent volumebeheersysteem wel meer flexibiliteit hebt; ik kan een ontwerp bedenken waarbij een gemount systeem zonder al teveel gevaar aangepast kan worden.
0sfranken
@84hannes19 januari 2021 17:08
Ja via iets als lvm. Maar goed, daar heeft een Windows gebruiker niets aan
+1DrPoncho
@mg79461319 januari 2021 09:19
+1 gparted, uitgeschreven kende ik ook nog niet
+1temp00
19 januari 2021 10:03
Fijn tooltje. Ik gebruik het op werk vaak op non-Windows VM's waarvan de disk in de hypervisor al is vergroot en nog op filesystem niveau moet worden geresized.
+1rbr320
@temp0019 januari 2021 11:32
Ik neem aan dat je met non-Windows Linux bedoelt? In dat geval vraag ik me af waarom je een externe tool zou gebruiken om het filesystem te vergroten. Vrijwel alle Linux filesystems ondersteunen live vergroten, een aantal zelfs live verkleinen mits er genoeg ruimte vrij is aan het einde van het filesystem. Voor de 2 meest gebruikte Linux filesystems geldt het volgende:
An ext4 file system may be grown while mounted using the resize2fs command:
# resize2fs <mountpoint>
An XFS file system may be grown while mounted using the xfs_growfs command:
# xfs grow <mountpoint>
edit: links toegevoegd naar documentatie van Red Hat over het onderwerp.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 19 januari 2021 11:34]

+1_JGC_
@rbr32019 januari 2021 11:46
Je zult nog wel je partities en/of LVM moeten vergroten voordat je het filesystem kunt vergroten. Overigens doe ik dat niet met gparted maar gewoon met de CLI tool parted.
+1rbr320
@_JGC_19 januari 2021 13:03
Partities en LVM vergroten kan ook gewoon op het draaiende systeem. Voorheen deed ik dat met de bijbehorende cli tools, tegenwoordig met Ansible.

@Pietervs @temp00
0Pietervs
@rbr32019 januari 2021 19:05
Klopt, heb het ook meermalen gebruikt in mijn pc's :)
Maar af en toe is de live cd ook prettig om bij de hand te hebben.
+1Pietervs
@rbr32019 januari 2021 11:46
Het voordeel van een externe tool, zoals gparted, is dat je een grafische weergave hebt. Dat heeft niet iedereen nodig natuurlijk, maar ik vind het persoonlijk wel prettig. :)
+1temp00
@rbr32019 januari 2021 12:20
Wat Pietervs zegt idd. Op VM's met alleen CLI vind ik Gparted live toch net even wat fijner werken dan alles via de terminal te doen.
+1teun95
19 januari 2021 12:36
Zelfs voor Windows gebruikers is Gparted gek genoeg soms onmisbaar :P

Ik heb al meerdere keren Gparted moeten gebruiken om partities te verwijderen van oude Windows installaties die Windows me op geen enkele manier liet verwijderen.
+1zaadstra
@teun9519 januari 2021 16:55
Het kan wel, met DiskPart.exe. Best spartaans en goed lezen anders mol je de verkeerde partitie :+
0satya
@teun9519 januari 2021 14:14
Hier ook wel eens met een linux fs met meerdere partities op een bootstick.
+1Qalo
19 januari 2021 10:46
GParted is top. Voor mij hét tooltje om schijven en USB-sticks te partitioneren. Tegenwoordig doe ik veel zaken ook via de terminal, maar in sommige gevallen pak ik GParted er toch maar weer even bij om de zaak weer in te delen (of te herindelen, want dat kan ook).

In mijn telefoonhoesje heb ik zo'n creditcard USB-stick met diverse reddingssystemen erop (in multiboot dus). Waaronder PartedMagic, SystemRescueCD, Ultimate Boot CD en nog een aantal soortgelijke systemen. Die heb ik dus ALTIJD en overal bij me (want je telefoon neem je altijd mee overal naartoe). Mocht er een keer een situatie zijn met computerproblemen, ergens of bij wie dan ook, dan tover ik mijn creditcard tevoorschijn, prik 'm in "de patient", start de gewenste distro of tool op, en binnen no-time is de boel weer op de rails.

Ik vind het schitterende projecten. Nuttig en bruikbaar ook. Het is toch mooi dat dit soort tooltjes bestaan? :)
0satya
19 januari 2021 14:18
Waar komt de vermelding Live bij Gparted vandaan, zo identificeren ze zichzelf niet ?
+1sfranken
@satya19 januari 2021 17:10
Dat doen ze wel, zie https://gparted.org/livecd.php
+1satya
@sfranken20 januari 2021 09:44
Ja, dat snap ik, maar op hun eigen website nomen ze zich niet zo, en elke linux distro die hier voorbij komt en live vanaf een CD kan draaien noemen we ook niet zo.
+1sfranken
@satya20 januari 2021 12:46
Omdat Gparted 2 producten omvat. De welbekende partitie / disk editor en de live variant daarvan. Dat zijn echt twee verschillende dingen. Op de site word dit verschil wél gemaakt, immers staat er in de tekst "GParted Live" overal waar het de LiveCD betreft.
+1satya
@sfranken20 januari 2021 13:56
Ik zie het, dank je voor je vasthoudenheid, zo had ik er niet naar gekeken.

