Versie 1.1.0-8 van GParted live is uitgekomen. Met de Gnome Partition Editor is het mogelijk om een harde schijf te partitioneren en bestaande partities te wijzigen, bijvoorbeeld door een ander bestandssysteem in te stellen of de grootte te veranderen. Het programma is niet groot, maar meestal wordt het in de vorm van een live-cd uitgebracht, zodat het op vrijwel elke computer gebruikt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release includes GParted 1.1.0, updated packages, and other improvements. Items of note include:

Based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Nov/21)

Linux kernel updated to 5.9.9-1

Enabled the online doc of GParted Live. Package yelp included.

Calcoo replaced with galculator because calcoo no longer exists in Debian Sid

Known Issue: Boot option "Other modes of GParted Live -> GParted Live (Failsafe mode)" fails to enter graphic mode when booting from uEFI mechanism, while it's OK when booting from legacy BIOS.

This release of GParted Live has been successfully tested on VirtualBox, VMware, BIOS, UEFI, and physical computers with AMD/ATI, NVidia, and Intel graphics.

Note that the default boot options did not display an X Desktop on old Acer Aspire laptops. The workaround is to select Other modes of GParted Live and choose GParted Live (Safe graphics setting, vga-normal).