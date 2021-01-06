Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.32

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 600 verschillende ISO-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes
  • Linux vhd/vdi/raw file now is bootable in both Legacy BIOS mode and UEFI mode. Notes
  • vtoyboot-1.0.7 release. Notes
  • Add support for DragonFly BSD distro
  • Fix a bug when booting wifislax64-2.1-final.iso
New iso support
  • MX-18.3_386.iso (Legacy)
  • MX-18.3_x64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • bitdefender.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.8.3_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.8.2_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.8.1_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.8.0_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.6.3_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.6.0_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.4.3_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.4.0_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.2.2_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.0.2_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • dfly-x86_64-5.0.0_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Ventoy

Versienummer 1.0.32
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.32
Bestandsgrootte 10,55MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-01-2021 • 14:02

06-01-2021 • 14:02

Bron: Ventoy

Reacties (22)

+1sus
6 januari 2021 17:31
Zou er ooit secure-boot-ondersteuning komen? Die moet ik nu steeds uitzetten, maar ben al laptops tegengekomen waar dat uberhaupt niet kan. Dan heb je dus ook niks aan een ventoy-stickje
+1guillaume
@sus7 januari 2021 03:49
Die is er al https://www.ventoy.net/en/doc_secure.html
+1sus
@guillaume7 januari 2021 06:06
Nou, nee, vind ik niet echt ondersteuning. Ja, je kan keys inladen, woehoe. Hoef ik bij bv een Linux Mint live usb niet, die werken gelijk.

Ik gebruik dit op tientallen machines per week, ik wil dus niet elke keer keys laddn; uitschakelen van secureboot is dan sneller.

Wat ik dus bedoel met ondersteuning is gewoon PC aan, bootmenu, ventoy menu, iso naar keuze, done. Geen gelul over secure boot signatures en keys importeren; dat is te omslachtig. Leuk voor je eigen pc als je dat 1x per maand wil doen. Maar niet in TD omgevingen.
+1guillaume
@sus7 januari 2021 16:32
Ah ok, dat snap ik en da's een goed punt. Ik heb geen ervaring met Easy2Boot, maar werkt dat daar wel zonder de extra hassle? (ik vind het programma, de website en de documentatie zo immens onoverzichtelijk - zeker t.o.v. het voorbeeldige Ventoy op al die vlakken - dat ik me niet geroepen voel het te proberen).
+1sus
@guillaume7 januari 2021 21:56
Ik vind dat dus ook - de eenvoud van mapjes met iso’s maakt juist dat ik Ventoy graag gebruik :)
+1hawkeye73
@sus6 januari 2021 18:01
klopt, ik gebruik hiervoor SARDU

Lees net op easy2boot:

Add Ventoy for Easy2Boot for Legacy or Secure UEFI64 booting to Ventoy.

Read more: https://www.easy2boot.com/

[Reactie gewijzigd door hawkeye73 op 6 januari 2021 18:02]

+1OMEGA_ReD
6 januari 2021 14:37
Heeft iemand al eens een boot geprobeerd met een virtual machine (vhd/vdi/raw) image? Werkt dat een beetje?
+1pbeer
@OMEGA_ReD6 januari 2021 14:48
Deze tool laat je een ISO kiezen om van te booten. Als je een virtuele machine gebruikt kan je gewoon in de instellingen de ISO kiezen waarmee je wilt booten. Dus wat zou het nut zijn? Het ISO bestand laad waarschijnlijk sneller van je harde schijf dan van je USB stick (over USB).

Ik heb zelf Ventoy al gebruikt en het werkt doorgaans goed. Het bespaart mij de moeite om telkens de USB stick leeg te maken voor het volgende bootable ding. En geeft me het voordeel om veel zaken op dezelfde USB stick te plaatsen. En dat allemaal gemakkelijk en snel te updaten.
+1- peter -
@pbeer6 januari 2021 15:09
Het is juist nieuw dat je een persistent disk image kan booten met Ventoy. Dus dan kan je een portable linux installatie meenemen en daarvan booten.
+1soulcrusher
@- peter -6 januari 2021 16:20
Persistence was al mogelijk. Je kon met een tooltje een .dat file aanmaken en de Ventoy Persistence plugin gebruiken.

VHD/VDI/RAW is nieuw, maar ik weet niet wat daar de usecases van zijn. Ik gok dat je hier een OS installatie hebt met persistent opslag in één file, zoals bij virtualisatie, en dus niet een live OS met losse persistence file.

[Reactie gewijzigd door soulcrusher op 6 januari 2021 16:21]

+1pbeer
@soulcrusher6 januari 2021 18:22
Ik heb even gegoogled. Je kan een Windows 7 installatie in een VHD booten. En de data die daarin aangemaakt wordt zal dan persistent zijn. Of dat goed is voor de levensduur van de USB stick betwijfel ik. En de snelheid gaat waarschijnlijk dik tegenvallen. Een snelle USB stick lijkt mij aangewezen.
https://www.ventoy.net/en/plugin_vhdboot.html

Er is ook een vDisk mogelijkheid:
https://www.ventoy.net/en/plugin_vtoyboot.html
Wat in principe hetzelfde is, maar dan voor Linux.

Geen van beide mijn smaak.

Ps. Ventoy is nog altijd geen hypervisor. Dus heeft dit ook niets te maken met virtuele machines. Enkel de schijfimage wordt "gevirtualiseerd", als je dat zo mag noemen.
+1JKL-NL
6 januari 2021 20:39
Heeft dit programma eigenlijk voordelen t.o.v. Rufus?
+1hermy1234
@JKL-NL6 januari 2021 23:04
Ja ,rufus maakt stick met een OS hier kun he als je wilt booten van vele OS'en
+1airell
7 januari 2021 10:14
Voor wie meer opslag wil, kan ook een Zalman-VE350 behuizing voor een 2.5" HDD/SSD gebruiken. Ik gebruik de VE-300 al jaren (2014?) met tevredenheid. Gewoon de ISO in een map zetten en booten terwijl de 'ODD / CD' mode geselcteerd is en de ISO op het display kiezen.

Iedereen heeft wel een USB stick liggen, maar met deze behuizing kun je 'terrabytes' aan ISO's / VHD's meenemen en laden.

edit: "No need to be continuous in disk for ISO/IMG files", dat moet op de Zalman wel, een defragje over de ISO dir (ik heb een scriptje in die map staan) en dan is dat opgelost.

edit2: Net geprobeerd, maar Ventoy werkt NIET op HP's met Secure Boot. "Selected boot image did not authenticate." De Zalman enclosure emuleert een CD/DVD drive, die wordt wél door de BIOS/UEFI (h)erkend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door airell op 7 januari 2021 10:40]

0RobjeDopje
6 januari 2021 16:20
Waarom ben ik hier niet eerder naar op zoek gegaan? Ik heb inmiddels 20 8GB USB sticks met Windows, Ubuntu, FreeNAS, Hirens, CentOS.. |:(
+1barkeeper30
@RobjeDopje6 januari 2021 16:45
https://www.easy2boot.com/

dit pakket kan wat meer, maar doet in de basis het zelfde, zou ook een handig alternatief kunnen zijn
+1James RB
@barkeeper306 januari 2021 17:47
Wat kan Easy2boot wat Ventoy niet kan?
+1beysterveld
@RobjeDopje6 januari 2021 20:01
gebruikte https://www.pendrivelinux.com/yumi-multiboot-usb-creator/ hiervoor kan ook ongeveer hetzelfde, ventoy is wat makkelijker
0Rob Coops
6 januari 2021 14:13
Dat klinkt best handig eigenlijk, niet dat ik de laatste tien jaar meer dan 2x van USB heb moeten booten maar toch het klinkt als of dit best handig kan zijn voor mensen die meer met het oplossen van individuele system problemen bezig zijn.
+1BeosBeing
@Rob Coops6 januari 2021 15:50
Wat dacht je van het uitproberen en daarna installeren van een Linux, BSD of Haiku-distributie op je systeem. Ja je kan voor ieder OS een aparte bootstick maken (en bij iedere nieuwe release opnieuw), hiermee heb je ze allemaal tegelijk.

Zodra ik weer een systeem heb thuis ga ik het toch eens op een stickje zetten.
0ciobaba03
6 januari 2021 14:18
Dit lijkt me idd best handig, ik ga het even een keer uitproberen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

