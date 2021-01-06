Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 600 verschillende ISO-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes Linux vhd/vdi/raw file now is bootable in both Legacy BIOS mode and UEFI mode. Notes

vtoyboot-1.0.7 release. Notes

release. Notes Add support for DragonFly BSD distro

distro Fix a bug when booting wifislax64-2.1-final.iso New iso support MX-18.3_386.iso (Legacy)

MX-18.3_x64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

bitdefender.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.8.3_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.8.2_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.8.1_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.8.0_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.6.3_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.6.0_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.4.3_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.4.0_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.2.2_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.0.2_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

dfly-x86_64-5.0.0_REL.iso (Legacy + UEFI)