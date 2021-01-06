Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Syncthing 1.12.1

Syncthing logo (75 pix) Versie 1.12.1 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij Resilio, voorheen bekend onder de naam BitTorrent Sync, zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. Sinds versie 1.11.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Syncthing 1.12.1

Bugfixes:
  • #7075: Invalid names are allowed and "auto accepted" in folder root path on Windows
  • #7122: Sometimes indexes for some folders aren't sent after starting Syncthing
  • #7137: [Untrusted] Remove Unexpected Items leaves things behind
  • #7138: Wrong theme on selection
  • #7144: Quic spamming address resolving
  • #7152: Restart of Syncthing with receive-encrypted folder creates sync-conflicts, adds as unexpected items
  • #7153: Deleted locally changed items still shown as locally changed
Enhancements:
  • #4824: Allow specifying remote expected web UI port which would generate a rel="external" href somewhere
  • #7117: Ignore fsync errors when saving ignore files

Syncthing 1.12.1-rc.1

Bugfixes:
  • #7075: Invalid names are allowed and "auto accepted" in folder root path on Windows
  • #7122: Sometimes indexes for some folders aren't sent after starting Syncthing
  • #7137: [Untrusted] Remove Unexpected Items leaves things behind
  • #7138: Wrong theme on selection
  • #7144: Quic spamming address resolving
  • #7152: Restart of Syncthing with receive-encrypted folder creates sync-conflicts, adds as unexpected items
  • #7153: Deleted locally changed items still shown as locally changed
Enhancements:
  • #4824: Allow specifying remote expected web UI port which would generate a rel="external" href somewhere
  • #7117: Ignore fsync errors when saving ignore files

Syncthing 1.12.0

Bugfixes:
  • #5360: Dangling symlink prevents filesystem watcher on FreeBSD
  • #6664: Panic due to internal folder context used on exported methods
  • #7063: panic: runtime error: invalid memory address or nil pointer dereference
  • #7077: GUI stuck with "id is not defined" error when trying to ignore non-existent folder
  • #7098: File deletions are not being synced in newly shared folders
Enhancements:
  • #6540: Config PATCH/PUT/DELETE API
  • #7099: Add a html message to GUI when javascript is disabled
  • #7108: Certificate for relaysrv with better naming

Syncthing 1.12.0-rc.4

Bugfixes:
  • #5360: Dangling symlink prevents filesystem watcher on FreeBSD
  • #6664: Panic due to internal folder context used on exported methods
  • #7063: panic: runtime error: invalid memory address or nil pointer dereference
  • #7077: GUI stuck with "id is not defined" error when trying to ignore non-existent folder
  • #7098: File deletions are not being synced in newly shared folders
Enhancements:
  • #6540: Config PATCH/PUT/DELETE API
  • #7099: Add a html message to GUI when javascript is disabled
  • #7108: Certificate for relaysrv with better naming

Syncthing 1.12.0-rc.3

This release adds a new config REST API. Also adds initial support for untrusted (encrypted) devices, for testing purposes only. (Separate documentation to be provided on how to enable and test this functionality.)

Bugfixes:
  • #5360: Dangling symlink prevents filesystem watcher on FreeBSD
  • #6664: Panic due to internal folder context used on exported methods
  • #7063: panic: runtime error: invalid memory address or nil pointer dereference
  • #7077: GUI stuck with "id is not defined" error when trying to ignore non-existent folder
  • #7098: File deletions are not being synced in newly shared folders
Enhancements:
  • #6540: Config PATCH/PUT/DELETE API
  • #7099: Add a html message to GUI when javascript is disabled
  • #7108: Certificate for relaysrv with better naming

Syncthing 1.12.0-rc.2

Bugfixes:
  • #5360: Dangling symlink prevents filesystem watcher on FreeBSD
  • #6664: Panic due to internal folder context used on exported methods
  • #7063: panic: runtime error: invalid memory address or nil pointer dereference
  • #7077: GUI stuck with "id is not defined" error when trying to ignore non-existent folder
  • #7098: File deletions are not being synced in newly shared folders
Enhancements:
  • #6540: Config PATCH/PUT/DELETE API
  • #7099: Add a html message to GUI when javascript is disabled
  • #7108: Certificate for relaysrv with better naming

Syncthing 1.12.0-rc.1

Bugfixes:
  • #5360: Dangling symlink prevents filesystem watcher on FreeBSD
  • #6664: Panic due to internal folder context used on exported methods
  • #7063: panic: runtime error: invalid memory address or nil pointer dereference
  • #7077: GUI stuck with "id is not defined" error when trying to ignore non-existent folder
  • #7098: File deletions are not being synced in newly shared folders
Enhancements:
  • #6540: Config PATCH/PUT/DELETE API
  • #7099: Add a html message to GUI when javascript is disabled
  • #7108: Certificate for relaysrv with better naming
Syncthing screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 1.12.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Syncthing
Download https://github.com/syncthing/syncthing/releases/tag/v1.12.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-01-2021
1 • submitter: patviev

06-01-2021 • 13:57

1 Linkedin

Submitter: patviev

Bron: Syncthing

Syncthing

+1idef1x
7 januari 2021 10:58
Hmmm heb vast een paar updates gemist, maar zie een interessante ertussen : encrypted folders? (#7152)
Ik heb die optie niet in mijn Synthing? Alleen send & recieve, send only of receive only. Heb toch echt versie 1.12.1 (windows) of 1.12.1 op Linux?
Na wat zoeken lijkt dit wat verscholen te zitten in de advanced settings per device (untrusted). Heeft iemand hier al eens mee gespeeld/getest?

