Software-update: XYplorer 21.40

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 21.40 XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen te automatiseren. Een standaard licentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Custom Event Actions.

A major new feature that provides you with an easy to use yet powerful usabipty booster. For example, you now can freely decide what should happen when a folder is middle-clicked, or when the status bar is double-clicked, and so on. It can be simple things pke "Open in new background tab" or "Go up", but it can also be much more. If you know a bit about scripting, Custom Event Actions can be a real game changer. And if you don’t you now have a good reason to learn it.

Sorting the Folder Contents Preview.

Now you can control the sort order in the Folder Contents Preview, which also includes the Hover Box on folders. Quite pkely you want to see the recent files on top. Now you can.

Shorten Filenames.

Finally the app offers a way to shorten the names of a whole bunch of files. You can cut them down from both ends.

Compilation Soundtrack.

Compiled to the music of Black Pumas.

XYplorer

Versienummer 21.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,43MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-12-2020 09:12
submitter: 1DMKIIN

24-12-2020 • 09:12

5 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

XYplorer

Reacties (5)

Mouze88
24 december 2020 09:57
Iemand hier ervaring mee? Werkt het fijn (fijner dan de standaard explorer)? Geen bugs ofzo?
Mogelijkheid voor tabbladen lijkt me wel top.
Magic666
24 december 2020 20:59
Ik gebruik dit al aardig wat jaartjes en probeer zo nu en dan nog eens TC of DO en kom toch altijd weer tot de conclusie dat XY voor mij verreweg het prettigst werkt.

Ja, bij TC en DO kun je nagenoeg echt alles aanpassen maar wat ik bij XY aan kan passen, en dat is ook niet mis, is voor mij meer dan voldoende.

Zijn er minpunten? Ja: previews maken van thumbnails gaat op de eoa manier langzamer dan bij TC of DO maar dat heb ik opgelost door een knop aan de balk toe te voegen waardoor de map geopend wordt door fastStone viewer.

Voor de rest ben ik zeer tevreden over dit programma en het werkt m.i. wat makkelijker dan TC of DO.
Magic666
27 december 2020 14:26
I stand corrected!

Als je de setting thumbnails quality op high speed zet ipv de standaard smooth gaat het wel razendsnel!

Weer wat geleerd! En eerlijk gezegd is het voor mij nu perfect! :)
Mesjefskie
24 december 2020 10:17
Zie hier: Software-update: XYplorer 21.30. :)
In de reacties onder de vorige update staan wat voor- en nadelen, en een hoop alternatieven genoemd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mesjefskie op 24 december 2020 10:17]

