Versie 28.17.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Changes/fixes:
Implementation notes:
- Changed the way dates and times are formatted in the UI to properly adhere to the user's regional settings in the O.S.
- Re-enabled the DOM Filesystem API for web compatibility.
- Moved the global user-agent override to the networking component. See implementation notes.
- Worked around crashes and run-time issues with module scripts. See implementation notes.
- Fixed a website layout issue with table-styled elements potentially overlapping when placed inside a flexbox.
- Fixed some code logic issues with websockets.
- Fixed a regression when waking the computer from standby causing high CPU usage in some uncommon situations.
- Updated the list of prohibited ports the browser can use. See implementation notes.
- Updated root certificates.
- Windows: Changed the way downloaded files without an extension are handled. See implementation notes.
- Mac-beta: Improved version detection of MacOS including Big Sur.
- Security issues addressed: CVE-2020-26978 and CVE-2020-35112.
- Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 2 fixed, 1 deferred to the next release, 16 not applicable.
- The global user-agent override was moved to the networking component where it is actually implemented. The new preference name is network.http.useragent.global_override. Please note that using a blanket override is normally (very) counterproductive and does not, in fact, help much with privacy. It would also override the compatibility modes (Native/Gecko/Firefox) in Pale Moon. As such, the browser will now warn you if the user-agent is globally overridden (in preferences) and allow you to easily reset that override and re-enable the various compatibility modes.
- Module scripting caused some persistent and very hard to track browser crashes that we've narrowed down to a specific optimization in the JavaScript JIT (Just-In-Time) compiler (IonMonkey). This optimization is now disabled by default but if you need that little extra performance (usually only noticed in very optimized code or some benchmarks) then you can re-enable it, trading in stability, by setting the new preference javascript.options.ion.inlining to true.
- Prohibited ports: Pale Moon maintains a blacklist of ports the browser may normally not connect to on servers, to mitigate abusive web scripting employing your browser as an attack bot on servers (e.g. by connecting to mail servers or what not), NAT slipstreaming, and similar security issues. To more thoroughly prevent known abusable ports on servers, this list was extended with a number of additional default ports for various non-http protocols.
- Downloaded files without a file extension: When a file without an extension is downloaded, we will now open the download folder where you may choose to take any specific action manually, instead of trying to execute it as a program or through an associated program.