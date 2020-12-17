Versie 15.13 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Meeting functionality Simplified meeting interface

Compatibility with TeamViewer Meeting iOS and Android Mobile Apps

Mix phone dial In and computer audio (VOIP) in the same meeting

HD Video of up to 720p

Meeting reports noting which participants joined and for how long they have joined

Mute all participants who are already in the meeting as well as new participants joining the meeting

Meeting and TeamViewer licenses can now be managed in the management console

Learn more about new meeting functionality Improvements The audit log can now distinguish between deleting a user and removing a user from the company. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug in drag & drop which could cause a crash due to high memory usage when transferring large files.

A bug was fixed where it happened that a TeamViewer policy was applied to a managed device although the policy was already removed from the managed device in the Management Console.