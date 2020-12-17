Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.13.6

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.13 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Meeting functionality
  • Simplified meeting interface
  • Compatibility with TeamViewer Meeting iOS and Android Mobile Apps
  • Mix phone dial In and computer audio (VOIP) in the same meeting
  • HD Video of up to 720p
  • Meeting reports noting which participants joined and for how long they have joined
  • Mute all participants who are already in the meeting as well as new participants joining the meeting
  • Meeting and TeamViewer licenses can now be managed in the management console
  • Learn more about new meeting functionality
Improvements
  • The audit log can now distinguish between deleting a user and removing a user from the company.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug in drag & drop which could cause a crash due to high memory usage when transferring large files.
  • A bug was fixed where it happened that a TeamViewer policy was applied to a managed device although the policy was already removed from the managed device in the Management Console.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.13.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Bestandsgrootte 27,93MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

17-12-2020 07:22
11

17-12-2020 • 07:22

11

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TeamViewer

Lees meer

TeamViewer

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+110+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Ben75
17 december 2020 09:37
Super prettig programma waarmee ik op afstand toch mijn medemens kan helpen. Wel vreemd dat je Teamviewer eerst moet afsluiten om zo de nieuwe versie te kunnen installeren. Dat moet toch beter kunnen lijkt me.
+13raser
@Ben7517 december 2020 10:02
Een update installeren terwijl de bestanden in gebruik zijn kan geen enkel programma. Of begrijp ik je verkeerd?
+1KilljoyNL
@Ben7517 december 2020 10:35
Mijn ervaring is dat als je de update doet vanuit de software zelf, dat hij zichzelf afsluit, update en herstart.
Kind kan de was doen.
+1bussie66
17 december 2020 11:10
TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik....

Dit is niet waar.

TeamViewer begint je te stalken en kan je vervolgens ook niet meer gebruiken, terwijl het duidelijk is dat je het niet-commercieel gebruikt.

Heb ze daar over gemaild maar nooit reactie op gehad.

Zelfde klacht heb ik van diverse andere mensen gehoord.

TeamViewer heeft het bij mij afgedaan, AnyDesk een heel goed alternatief!

[Reactie gewijzigd door bussie66 op 17 december 2020 11:11]

+1mrooie
@bussie6618 december 2020 06:36
Heb hetzelfde meegemaakt doordat ik een vinkje zette bij installeren voor commercieel gebruik.
Daardoor is een trial gaan lopen zonder dat ik het doorhad.

Contact opgenomen met Teamviewer en heeft het toen omgezet naar een Free account.

In de tussentijd ben ik overgestapt naar Anydesk werkt goed maar blijft een gebrek dat je adres boek niet kan gebruiken in de gratis versie.
Wel als iemand een oudere Anydesk versie heeft (Mac OS) was er toch nog een verbinding mogelijk terwijl Teamviewer zei de versie van de gebruiker is te oud.

Een beetje gemengde gevoelens bij de 2 producten, nu gebruik ik de Teamviewer free
0PipodeCl0wn
@bussie6617 december 2020 11:37
En wat precies is nu het probleem?
Als je het niet-commercieel gebruikt kun je het gratis gebruiken.
Als je het wel commercieel gebruikt moet je betalen.
En voor zover ik weet hebben ze een hele eenvoudige policy windows Home-> niet commercieel. Windows Pro /Enterprise -> commercieel.
Ik gebruik het voor de support van mijn familie vanaf een oude PC met windows 10 Home naar hun windows Home machines en heb geen problemen.
En ja, bij gratis verwacht ik reclame. Lijkt mij nogal logisch
+1bussie66
@PipodeCl0wn17 december 2020 18:53
Het probleem is (en dan moet je mijn reactie gewoon goed lezen en proberen te begrijpen) is dat ze richting mij aangaven dat ik het commercieel gebruik terwijl dat NIET zo is.

Ik heb ze om toelichting gevraagd en krijg daar geen reactie op en heb hetzelfde van meerdere mensen gehoord.

Zo duidelijk en begrijpelijk?
+1mischaatje2
@bussie6617 december 2020 20:23
Sinds ze naar de beurs zijn gegaan en dus aandeelhouders hebben, hebben ze een heksenjacht op "gemiste inkomsten" geopend. Geen idee wat hun parameters zijn, maar het genereert de ene na de andere false positive, terwijl ze geen ene ruk geven om de individuen die ze onterecht blokkeren. Hun client is onvoorstelbare bloatware en eenheidsworst geworden en in hun aanbod van licenties zit niets bruikbaars voor kleinere bedrijven. Troep, troep, troep. Bij mijn hele familie is Teamviewer er van af gebonjour'd. Het maakt hen niet uit met welke tool je ze helpt.
+1Andre_J
@PipodeCl0wn17 december 2020 16:53
En dat is gek, mijn computer heeft windows PRO en is zeker niet commercieel !
Volgens mij kijken ze of je een domein join hebt.
Dan nog, wil dat nog steeds niet zeggen commercieel. Een beetje tweaker kan zoiets al thuis hebben draaien en wordt dus door Teamviewer gestalkt....
+1Ben75
17 december 2020 10:27
Als ik Firefox of Thunderbird draai, hoef ik het tijdens het updaten niet af te sluiten. Het loopt prima door en en afsluiten en opnieuw opstarten gebeurd door het updaten zelf. Dat is wat ik bedoelde.
+1Wildfire
@Ben7517 december 2020 20:22
Ja, TeamViewer toch ook? Ik kan zelfs op afstand TeamViewer updaten en dan weer gewoon terug connecten. De updater sluit TeamViewer af, installeert de nieuwe en start TeamViewer dan weer op.

Zo gaat het lokaal ook. Je hoeft alleen maar te accepteren dat je wilt updaten, de updater regelt de rest inclusief afsluiten en weer opstarten van TeamViewer zelf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 17 december 2020 20:27]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

