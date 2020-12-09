Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PhpStorm 2020.3

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2020.2.3 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable changes:
  • PHP 8: support for all language features, and even open-source Custom Attributes.
  • PHPStan and Psalm can detect issues directly in the code editor or in batch mode.
  • Xdebug 3 with streamlined configuration, and Debugger Improvements such as inline watches and interactive hints.
  • HTTP Client can now run Guzzle requests and copy requests as cURL.
  • Collaborative Development lets you share your project with others and work on it together in real-time.
  • In the Editor, you can now render diagrams and charts with Mermaid.js, split tabs easier, and instantly preview files without opening them.
  • All sorts of IDE enhancements: Search Everywhere got some new moves. IDE visual theme stays in sync with the OS. Setting PhpStorm as a default application for opening files.
  • Git stage is now supported as an alternative to changelists.
  • Database Tools bring support for SQL for MongoDB and new data extractors.
  • Tailwind CSS, with coding assistance for Tailwind classes.
You can find the full list of bug fixes and improvements in the release notes.

Versienummer 2020.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/whatsnew/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1gbspeel
9 december 2020 10:44
Wat ik na deze update ervaar, is dat de code intelligence een reset heeft gekregen. Class names uit het (behoorlijk grote) project waar ik in werk, auto-complete ik normaliter met een paar karakters. Ook de suggesties van classes met identieke namen komen nu meestal naar voren met als eerste de irrelevante namespaces. PhpStorm lijkt alles weer opnieuw te moeten leren.

Naast dat dit (bij mij) enige irritatie opwekt, gaat het behoorlijk ten koste van de productiviteit. Wat routine was, is nu extra opletten. Desalniettemin zie ik mij geenszins van IDE wisselen.

Alle andere instellingen zijn overigens wel netjes overgenomen uit de vorige versie.
+1Bux666

@gbspeel9 december 2020 21:56
Misschien is de cache van het project geleegd? Dan moet alles weer opnieuw geïndexeerd worden en krijg je gedrag zoals jij beschrijft.
0gbspeel
@Bux66610 december 2020 10:15
Het gedrag is inderdaad hetzelfde. Misschien kunnen ze de cache (nog) niet migreren bij major updates, aangezien er een nieuwe directory PhpStorm2020.3 wordt aangemaakt in ~/.local/share/JetBrains.

Na een dag werken begint het weer redelijk op orde te raken. Vrij snel moet ik zeggen.

