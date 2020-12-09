JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2020.2.3 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Notable changes:
You can find the full list of bug fixes and improvements in the release notes.
- PHP 8: support for all language features, and even open-source Custom Attributes.
- PHPStan and Psalm can detect issues directly in the code editor or in batch mode.
- Xdebug 3 with streamlined configuration, and Debugger Improvements such as inline watches and interactive hints.
- HTTP Client can now run Guzzle requests and copy requests as cURL.
- Collaborative Development lets you share your project with others and work on it together in real-time.
- In the Editor, you can now render diagrams and charts with Mermaid.js, split tabs easier, and instantly preview files without opening them.
- All sorts of IDE enhancements: Search Everywhere got some new moves. IDE visual theme stays in sync with the OS. Setting PhpStorm as a default application for opening files.
- Git stage is now supported as an alternative to changelists.
- Database Tools bring support for SQL for MongoDB and new data extractors.
- Tailwind CSS, with coding assistance for Tailwind classes.