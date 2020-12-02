Versie 5.18 van WinSCP is verschenen, een bètarelease. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.18: A complete list of files that are part of a background transfer can be shown. 1785

Stream interface in .NET assembly. 1738

interface in .NET assembly. 1738 With SFTP protocol files can be streamed to stdout and from stdin in scripting.

protocol files can be streamed to stdout and from stdin in scripting. Support SHA-256 fingerprints of TLS / SSL certificates. 1842

fingerprints of / certificates. 1842 Extension Synchronize with Another Remote Server.

When connecting to new SSH host, its host key can be automatically accepted in scripting and .NET assembly.

host, its host key can be automatically accepted in scripting and .NET assembly. Optional case-sensitive synchronization. 71

Enabled TLS 1.3 by default.

XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.10.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.10. SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.74. It brings the following change: Security fix: If an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, WinSCP could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-keylist-used-after-free

Resume transfer when FTP data connection disconnects. 1878

data connection disconnects. 1878 Support for curve25519-sha256 KEX. 1865

KEX. 1865 Support for authentication using temporary credentials from AWS Security Token Service (STS). 1839

Security Token Service (STS). 1839 Support for SNI with FTP. 1895

with FTP. 1895 Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.1.2. Change: Installer needs Windows 7 SP1/2008 R2 SP1.

Alternative way to provide credentials in scripting/command-line without URL -encoding. 1821

-encoding. 1821 Compatibility with WebDAV servers that incorrectly encode file URL. 1876

servers that incorrectly encode file URL. 1876 Optimizing S3 connection buffers for speed. 1732

connection buffers for speed. 1732 Edited/opened files from a disconnected session can now be attached to new session even if its username was entered only during authentication instead of directly on the Login dialog. 1890

Returning to Login dialog, when ad-hoc connection fails. 1909

Local ports for active FTP mode can be limited. 958

Allow explicit navigation to a hidden local folder by enabling showing of hidden files and folder, if not enabled yet. 1905

Added full Go To submenu to context menu of panel path label

Automatically restore external editor defaults when changing editor command from Notepad to 3rd party editor. 1872

Suppress errors when opened/edited files are locked. 1832

Support clearing GID / UID flag on directories with new versions of GNU coreutils. 1850

/ flag on directories with new versions of GNU coreutils. 1850 Added /nointeractiveinput to usage screen.

to usage screen. List encrypt-then-MAC algorithms in /info listing. 1917

listing. 1917 Not using a transfer via temporary file for files that would exceed system length limit with the temporary extension. 1922

Automatically closing timed out Session . 1923

. 1923 Logging IANA encryption algorithm names. 1886

encryption algorithm names. 1886 Displaying, what directory is being read at the end of login to a server, in a tooltip. 1916

Use dark window title for the main window in the dark mode on Windows 10 2004. 1920

Clarified that WinSCP may crash in the warning message when trying to load too big file into the internal editor. 1847

Do not prevent WinSCP from working when jump list cannot be updated. 1857

Allow forcing use of LIST command to retrieve file information in scripting for FTP servers that has broken support for MDTM / SIZE commands. 1921

command to retrieve file information in scripting for FTP servers that has broken support for / commands. 1921 Duplicate and Rename commands work even for disconnected sessions.

IPv6 literals with scope or literals that are already escaped in square brackets are formatted standardly in session URL (instead of URL-encoding them).

literals with scope or literals that are already escaped in square brackets are formatted standardly in session URL (instead of URL-encoding them). Allowed longer input on Edit file input box. 1911

Added help link to Add extension box and making the box wider.

GSSAPI key exchange authentication can be turned on. 1863

key exchange authentication can be turned on. 1863 When trying to open an inaccessible local directory, display an error message, instead of silently doing nothing.

Cleanup application data dialog labels cache cleanup checkbox label updated to reflect previously updated functionality.

Disabling tips controls until some tips are actually available.

Optionally disable moving using drag&drop. 1884

Main window follows Login dialog to another monitor, when switched using keyboard shortcuts Shift+Win+Left / Right . 1907

/ . 1907 When path to an existing local directory is specified on the Download options dialog without an operation mask, a noop operation mask is implied.

Workaround for wrong description of Num * keyboard shortcut in menus with German keyboard. 1889

keyboard shortcut in menus with German keyboard. 1889 Files with the same name except for a letter case are sorted deterministically. 1894

Not offering pasting from clipboard on the file panels if the clipboard contains multi-line text.

Extending transfer dialog drop down menu size to 16 entries.

Bug fix: Local file panel ignored changes in latter case of files and folders. 1885

Bug fix: Local custom commands that need session but no remote files were not disabled when session was not connected.

Bug fix: Correct letter case variant of remote directory in directory tree was not always selected. 1891

Bug fix: With no connected session, shared bookmarks modifications are not preserved.

Bug fix: Using list header color appropriate for the actual light/dark column background color (list headers are not dark, unless system wide app dark mode is enabled).

Bug fix: Session.ParseUrl cannot accept fingerprint parameter for sessions over TLS. 1925

cannot accept fingerprint parameter for sessions over TLS. 1925 Bug fix: Custom command patterns !S / !E do not include fingerprint of TLS certificate.

/ do not include fingerprint of TLS certificate. Bug fix: Cannot work with filenames ending with space with FTP protocol. 1900

Bug fix: Canceling remote path drop down did not reset it back to the current path.

Bug fix: Folders in a drive root showed incorrect type name sometimes.

Bug fix: Customizing custom commands from Synchronization checklist window was not working. 1908

Bug fix: Whole local drive could have been scanned when trying to browse to non-existing or hidden folders.

Bug fix: Timed out status bar note was not added to history popup box, while a session is disconnected.

Bug fix: Duplicate command in remote file context menu operated over selected files instead of the focused file.

Bug fix: *nix shell special characters were unintentionally escaped in PuTTY/SSH terminal command patterns. 1906

