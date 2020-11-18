Software-update: Lunacy 6.5

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 6.5 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Smooth corners

Now you can create shapes with perfectly smooth corners like in Apple interfaces and products. To switch between round (default) and smooth corners, click next to the corner radius field in the Inspector.

Export presets

Now you can save your export settings for further use. To open the Export Preset Editor, click the settings button in the Export section of the Inspector, then select Create preset on the menu. The settings menu now also features export presets for iOS and Android.

Improvements
  • We renamed Symbols to Components for easier onboarding of Figma, XD and other users.
  • Lunacy API regional split for USA, Europe and China for better connectivity.
  • Improved prototypes upload speed.
  • Ability to Check for Updates from the Main Menu (Help > Check For Updates).
  • Some minor UI improvements.
Fixed bugs
  • Numerous minor fixes.

Lunacy screenshot

Versienummer 6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Icons8
Download https://www.microsoft.com/en-qa/p/lunacy-graphic-design-editor/9pnlmkkpcljj?rtc=1&activetab=pivot:overviewtab
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (9)

+1Chris_147
18 november 2020 08:13
Hey, cool!
Had ik nog niet van gehoord. Ga ik eens uitproberen. Iemand ervaring mee?
+1tweakorinho
@Chris_14718 november 2020 10:12
Ja, een jaar geleden ongeveer, was niet echt positief wegens bugs gelimiteerde mogelijkheden.
Toch had ik het gevoel dat deze nog wel potentie heeft om wat te worden.
Maar ik pik het niet meer op tot het gnu/linux ondersteunt.
+1Jogai
@tweakorinho18 november 2020 12:01
Er komen regelmatig updates, en ze fixen problemen ook wel snel. Linux support zal nog wel even duren: https://lunatics.icons8.com/posts/1/version-for-linux
+1infinitexintel
18 november 2020 10:34
Coole app, doet wat het moet doen en ook nog 4 free. Install is wel wat aan de grote kant (+/- 500mb) Enfin, ik zeg, nix mis mee, flexie app!
+1Jogai
@infinitexintel18 november 2020 11:59
De installer is maar 144mb. Geinstalleerd bij mij 430mb.
+1infinitexintel
@Jogai18 november 2020 13:12
Bij mij ook, maar ik heb WEL petabytes tot mijn beschikking, dus IK kijk niet op een mb meer of minder...

Pluspunten: een transparante goed georganiseerde interface, de app is in gebruik intiutief. Het heeft alle basis functionaliteiten benodigd in een sketch app.
Minpunten: bij grote bestanden, ervaar ik soms perfomance issue's. Maar zoals eerder aangegeven, it;s 4 free.
+1Chris_147
18 november 2020 14:28
Net even geïnstalleerd. Wel goed dat men een mooie, simpele tutorial in het programma heeft gemaakt! Je bent direct met de basis vertrokken.
+1LeoGraper
18 november 2020 21:59
Ik zie op de pagina alleen maar de mogelijkheid om het als App op Windows 10 te installeren, dus geen download voor Windows 7 ???
Ah, na even wat zoekwerk;
https://icons8.com/lunacy

[Reactie gewijzigd door LeoGraper op 18 november 2020 22:07]

0Koen_
22 november 2020 20:40
Leuk programma. Het heeft potentie met al de beschikbare iconen en mogelijkheid om met svg-bestanden te werken. Inkscape is nog steeds een pak uitgebreider. Maar de interface van Lunacy is wel gebruiksvriendelijker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Koen_ op 22 november 2020 20:41]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

