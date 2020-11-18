Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 6.5 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Now you can create shapes with perfectly smooth corners like in Apple interfaces and products. To switch between round (default) and smooth corners, click next to the corner radius field in the Inspector.

Now you can save your export settings for further use. To open the Export Preset Editor, click the settings button in the Export section of the Inspector, then select Create preset on the menu. The settings menu now also features export presets for iOS and Android.

We renamed Symbols to Components for easier onboarding of Figma, XD and other users.

Lunacy API regional split for USA, Europe and China for better connectivity.

Improved prototypes upload speed.

Ability to Check for Updates from the Main Menu (Help > Check For Updates).

Some minor UI improvements.