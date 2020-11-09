Software-update: EMDB 3.70

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 3.70 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 3.70:
  • Add Files from Hard Disk: If a found file exists in the database but with a different path, the file sizes are the same and the existing entry does not exist anymore, the file is now considered to be moved and the path of the existing entry is updated.
  • Startup Checks: Added check for moved files (see previous for the logic).
  • Add Files from Hard Disk: You can now simply drag and drop movie files or folders on the Bookshelf to add them to EMDB.
  • Database Merge: fixed covers / posters from the selected database were not properly transfered to the current database.
  • User interface: Improved zooming and scrolling of the bookshelf.
  • Translations: Updated the Dutch translation.

Versienummer 3.70
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,20MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-11-2020 09:43

09-11-2020 • 09:43

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

EMDB

Reacties (4)

0Ramoncito
9 november 2020 13:45
Ik heb dit programma alweer een tijd niet gebruikt, misschien moet ik er weer eens mee beginnen. Over de jaren heb ik alleen maar goede verbeteringen hierin gezien, dingen die bij concurrerende programma's net even beter geregeld waren werden ook hierin geïmplementeerd. De laatste keer dat ik het gebruikte was eigenlijk het enige nog dat als je bijvoorbeeld een hele schijf vol met films door EMDB liet scannen, het eerst alle matches ging downloaden en toevoegen aan de db, en als laatste de lijst met namen die nagekeken moesten worden. Die volgorde scheelde al een hele hoop tijd, maar als dat een lijst met 30 namen was moest je ze per stuk vervolgens alsnog correct matchen en downloaden. Ik had liever gehad dat je eerst de hele lijst van 30 namen matcht en dat daarna pas alle info gedownload en toegevoegd wordt, dat downloaden en toevoegen duurt namelijk vrij lang steeds.

Edit: Erg jammer, het programma crashte helaas bij het updaten van de database via internet op titel 900 van 5247.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ramoncito op 9 november 2020 16:23]

0magician2000
@Ramoncito17 november 2020 18:31
Welke concurrerende programma's heb je bekeken en wat vond je daarin beter geregeld?

Gebruik dit tooltje nu een tijdje en is (mede door een zekere flexibiliteit) best leuk bruikbaar. Heb zelf geen andere fatsoenlijke / vergelijkbare "free use (donation)" of "one time pay'' tools kunnen vinden. Maar misschien heb ik wel iets over het hoofd gezien.
0Ramoncito
@magician200020 november 2020 14:29
Nou, zoals ik al schreef: Er is eigenlijk geen beter programma voor het beheren van zo'n db dan EMDB. Tenzij je misschien iets professioneels doet (videotheek) en je de scanfunctie van barcodes handig vindt. Ik heb destijds gewoon gegoogeld en de vergelijkingssites afgestruind. Alle programma's inc de betaalde uitgeprobeerd, hiervoor gebruikte ik Extreme Movie Manager (EMM) omdat die de enige goede importeerfunctie had voor HDD's en tevens de goedkoopste was, maar toen EMDB dit ook implementeerde stapte ik over.

Ben ooit begonnen met Collectorz, maar die had geen makkelijke importeerfunctie en was eigenlijk bedoeld voor professioneel gebruik met barcodescanner en ik moest ook steeds weer vragen om een nieuwe licentie omdat die antieke die ik had nooit wilde updaten.

EMDB werkt prima, maar bij mij crasht de boel soms wel eens, waarschijnlijk omdat ik import van acteurs etc op hoge waarden heb staan.
0magician2000
@Ramoncito24 november 2020 01:25
Dank voor je toelichting. Vermoedelijk heb ik hetzelfde lijstje van mogelijke tools wel doorlopen.

Wat me van Collectorz tegenstaat is dat je (tegenwoordig?) jaarlijks een fee mag aftikken.

Betalen voor software is op zich geen probleem, maar een abonnement heb ik het niet zo op.

Een donatie vind ik zelf een mooie manier van belonen. Je kunt dan een bedrag kiezen afhankelijk van je gebruik.

Veel van de gevonden tools zijn overigens wel te downloaden, maar hebben geen "eigen" website (meer). Enkel nog te downloaden via sites als cnet, download.com enz. Ook lijken ze vaak niet meer onderhouden te worden (al meerdere jaren geen updates meer).

Sommige zijn daardoor dusdanig verouderd qua opbouw dat je net zo goed / makkelijk zelf iets kan freubelen met spreadsheet of database.

Voor mij de reden dat ik een tijdje geleden met EMDB van start ben gegaan.

