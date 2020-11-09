Versie 3.70 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 3.70: Add Files from Hard Disk: If a found file exists in the database but with a different path, the file sizes are the same and the existing entry does not exist anymore, the file is now considered to be moved and the path of the existing entry is updated.

Startup Checks: Added check for moved files (see previous for the logic).

Add Files from Hard Disk: You can now simply drag and drop movie files or folders on the Bookshelf to add them to EMDB.

Database Merge: fixed covers / posters from the selected database were not properly transfered to the current database.

User interface: Improved zooming and scrolling of the bookshelf.

Translations: Updated the Dutch translation.