Software-update: OpenHAB 2.5.10

OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via ZWave, Nest en ZigBee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden OpenHAB 2.5.10 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:

openHAB 2.5.10

openHAB 2.5.10 is a patch release that is backward compatible with previous 2.5.x releases. It includes the following fixes:
  • astro - Added config context "time" for parameter 'earliest' and 'latest'
  • amazonechocontrol - Remove unused version which no longer parses due to type change
  • ambientweather - Fixed MAC address comparison
  • avmfritz - Improved documentation and logging
  • comfoair
    • fix ewt temperatures
    • fix updateState
  • deconz
    • retry full state request if initial request failed
    • add missing thing type to documentation
  • ecobee - Fixed setHold action when using holdHours
  • hdpowerview - discovery could wrongly return a ThingUID based on a hub's Ipv6 address instead of its Ipv4 address
  • lcn - Fix status message of RollerShutter inverting
  • lifx - Fixed IAE for unsupported products and update products
  • innogysmarthome - Fix - No commands can get executed after a few minutes (#8734)
  • miio
    • avoid IndexOutOfBoundsException exception
    • backport recent enhancements
    • backport recent changes from 3.0
  • modbus - Fixes #8538 (modbus extensions missing)
  • MPD - Fix MPD not updating current song on player events
  • network - Fix latency parsing on windows 10
  • opensprinkler - fix nextDuration UoM transformation Fixes #8541
  • openwebnet - Fixes #8524 and #8547, updated openwebnet4j lib to 0.3.1. Updated README
  • oppo - Fix issue with polling and setting verbose mode
  • snmp - Fix memory leak in SNMP
  • somfytahoma - fixed detection of roller shutters
  • velbus - Fixed 3 bugs
  • velux - fix concurrency issues and discovery bug
  • venstarthermostat - Fix venstarthermostat feature.xml
  • ZWave - Force add the manufacturer_specific class during initialisation if not found
Versienummer 2.5.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website OpenHAB
Download https://www.openhab.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (11)

0t-force
9 november 2020 09:48
Kan iemand mij vertellen hoe dit zich qua beheer verhoud tot Homey of andere producten.
Ik snap dat de Homey tevens alle hardware bevat, maar ik ben op zoek naar de verschillen in dagelijks beheer, dashboarding etc.
0Atheistus
@t-force9 november 2020 10:40
Ik zou deze sowieso overslaan. Ik heb een aantal systemen gebruikt en Home Assistant is m.i. gewoon de beste (op dit moment). Niet alleen zeer actieve ontwikkeling maar ook makkelijk in het gebruik en biedt veel ondersteuning.
0t-force
@Atheistus9 november 2020 12:33
Ik zoek home automation die met name mooie en goede dashboards heeft. Dit omdat ik ook graag veel info zie maar ook omdat ik mede huisgenoten heb die het ook moeten kunnen bedienen.

Mijn dashboard en het systeem moet kunnen:
- Lichten aan/uit/status
- Status van een aantal deuren/ramen (open/dicht)
- Info over energie verbruik (via P1 of mijn BeeClear of mijn iUngo of MODbus meters)
- Koppeling met Unifi camera systeem en events en later ook de Unifi deurbel) dmv beelden
- Koppeling met elektronische sloten (ik heb Loqed besteld)
- Eventueel koppeling met Apple Home
0Atheistus
@t-force9 november 2020 13:34
Je moet even Google gebruiken om te checken wat de ondersteuning is. Maar mijn ervaring is dat er weinig zaken zijn waar niet iets voor gemaakt is.
Wat je met het dashboard doet is afhankelijk van de energie die je erin stopt.
Met de standaard Lovelace interface kun je al veel doen (wel meteen uit de automatische modus halen). Er zijn veel add-ons te krijgen met bijvoorbeeld HACS. Maar je kunt ook los gaan met Node-RED (heeft eventueel een eigen dashboard).
Overigens heeft Node-RED mijn persoonlijke voorkeur om alle automations te doen omdat ik een hardgrondige hekel heb aan YAML of Python (vooral vanwege het indent based programmeren). Daarbij is het voor mij ook overzichtelijker.
Als dashboard gebruik ik vooral Lovelace, maar ik moet erbij zeggen dat het dashboard (nog) niet belangrijk genoeg is om iets moois van te maken.

Tot slot vind ik het zelf belangrijk dat er zo min mogelijk afhankelijk is van externe bedrijven. Dus alle Zigbee loopt via Zigbee2MQTT en alleen waar het echt niet anders heb ik het gekoppeld via bijvoorbeeld Tuya (het alarm kon niet anders). Maar via Tuya heb ik het wel weer in Home Assistant gekoppeld en kunnen de meeste zaken aangestuurd worden.
0t-force
@Atheistus9 november 2020 13:38
Bedankt voor de tips! Met name dat Zigbee2MQTT ziet er interessant uit.
0Atheistus
@t-force9 november 2020 14:18
Nog een kleine aanvulling, ik zag dit nog langskomen.
https://www.awesome-ha.com/#alternative-dashboards
0t-force
@Atheistus9 november 2020 14:24
Super. enorme veel info om me in te verdiepen.
Gelukkig had ik nog niks te doen :)

Ik wil graag met HA aan de slag en heb nu alleen een Ikea gateway en wat lampen etc. Ook heb ik wat KlikAanUit spullen. Dat werkt op zich prima.

Maar als ik hier aan begin wil ik eigenlijk niet elke 2 maanden iets nieuw in huis halen omdat mijn keuze het net niet is. En met name dat dashboard met touchscreen moet feitelijk alles aan kunnen.

In ieder geval bedankt.
0Murdockx
@t-force14 november 2020 00:13
Misschien is dit nog iets: https://inductiveautomation.com/ignition/maker-edition.
Ikzelf ben nog niet zo thuis in Home automation, maar op mijn werk gebruiken we o.a. Ignition voor diverse Indutry 4.0 / IIOT, etc. Dashboards zijn vrij eenvoudig te maken en aan te passen. Tevens is er inmiddels een actieve communnity die plugins, scripts etc ontwikkelen voor diverse apparatuur. Zie ook hier : https://inductiveautomation.com/exchange/
0rutger798
@t-force9 november 2020 10:42
Openhab is een opensource project en geeft de gebruiker de volledige vrijheid.
Alles kan het is soms wat complexer om te implementeren.

Voor het dashboard kan je uit verschillende standaarden kiezen zoals:
https://www.openhab.org/docs/configuration/ui/basic/
https://www.openhab.org/docs/configuration/habpanel.html

Voor het beheer zijn er twee manier, je kan het doen via de paperUI of via configuratie bestanden. Mijn voorkeur gaat uit naar de configuratie bestanden gezien die makkelijk te backupen zijn en te vergelijken met oude versies.
https://www.openhab.org/docs/configuration/paperui.html
https://www.openhab.org/docs/concepts/

Homey zal wat simpler zijn maar zal ook minder kunnen
0t-force
@rutger7989 november 2020 12:19
Wat mij bij OpenHAB aansprak waren de dashboards. Bij Homey is dat of heel simpel of een hobby project.

Ik zoek een home automation die zeker meer een of meerder dashboards zijn te bedienen.
Dit om de drempel voor de overige huisgenoten makkelijk te maken en 2 om een mooi overzicht te creeren inclusief camera's open deur meldingen en lichten etc.

Ik gebruik als camera's de Unifi incl. een CloudKey v2 controller en die wil ik graag koppelen een de home automation.

Bedank voor je info.
0Clumsy Smurf
@t-force9 november 2020 18:31
Is Unifi camera's niet gesloten, waardoor je het niet of erg lastig te implementeren is, in iets anders dan Unifi?
misschien wel middels een webpagina op te roepen, maar heb er zelf geen ervaring mee.

Ik kan het mis hebben, maar ik geloof dat ik dat gelezen heb op een ander forum.

