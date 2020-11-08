OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via ZWave, Nest en ZigBee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden OpenHAB 2.5.10 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:
openHAB 2.5.10
openHAB 2.5.10 is a patch release that is backward compatible with previous 2.5.x releases. It includes the following fixes:
- astro - Added config context "time" for parameter 'earliest' and 'latest'
- amazonechocontrol - Remove unused version which no longer parses due to type change
- ambientweather - Fixed MAC address comparison
- avmfritz - Improved documentation and logging
- comfoair
- fix ewt temperatures
- fix updateState
- deconz
- retry full state request if initial request failed
- add missing thing type to documentation
- ecobee - Fixed setHold action when using holdHours
- hdpowerview - discovery could wrongly return a ThingUID based on a hub's Ipv6 address instead of its Ipv4 address
- lcn - Fix status message of RollerShutter inverting
- lifx - Fixed IAE for unsupported products and update products
- innogysmarthome - Fix - No commands can get executed after a few minutes (#8734)
- miio
- avoid IndexOutOfBoundsException exception
- backport recent enhancements
- backport recent changes from 3.0
- modbus - Fixes #8538 (modbus extensions missing)
- MPD - Fix MPD not updating current song on player events
- network - Fix latency parsing on windows 10
- opensprinkler - fix nextDuration UoM transformation Fixes #8541
- openwebnet - Fixes #8524 and #8547, updated openwebnet4j lib to 0.3.1. Updated README
- oppo - Fix issue with polling and setting verbose mode
- snmp - Fix memory leak in SNMP
- somfytahoma - fixed detection of roller shutters
- velbus - Fixed 3 bugs
- velux - fix concurrency issues and discovery bug
- venstarthermostat - Fix venstarthermostat feature.xml
- ZWave - Force add the manufacturer_specific class during initialisation if not found