OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via ZWave, Nest en ZigBee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden OpenHAB 2.5.10 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:

openHAB 2.5.10



openHAB 2.5.10 is a patch release that is backward compatible with previous 2.5.x releases. It includes the following fixes: astro - Added config context "time" for parameter 'earliest' and 'latest'

amazonechocontrol - Remove unused version which no longer parses due to type change

ambientweather - Fixed MAC address comparison

avmfritz - Improved documentation and logging

comfoair fix ewt temperatures fix updateState

deconz retry full state request if initial request failed add missing thing type to documentation

ecobee - Fixed setHold action when using holdHours

hdpowerview - discovery could wrongly return a ThingUID based on a hub's Ipv6 address instead of its Ipv4 address

lcn - Fix status message of RollerShutter inverting

lifx - Fixed IAE for unsupported products and update products

innogysmarthome - Fix - No commands can get executed after a few minutes (#8734)

miio avoid IndexOutOfBoundsException exception backport recent enhancements backport recent changes from 3.0

modbus - Fixes #8538 (modbus extensions missing)

MPD - Fix MPD not updating current song on player events

network - Fix latency parsing on windows 10

opensprinkler - fix nextDuration UoM transformation Fixes #8541

openwebnet - Fixes #8524 and #8547, updated openwebnet4j lib to 0.3.1. Updated README

oppo - Fix issue with polling and setting verbose mode

snmp - Fix memory leak in SNMP

somfytahoma - fixed detection of roller shutters

velbus - Fixed 3 bugs

velux - fix concurrency issues and discovery bug

venstarthermostat - Fix venstarthermostat feature.xml

ZWave - Force add the manufacturer_specific class during initialisation if not found