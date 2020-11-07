Er is met versienummer 5.21 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.522 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: GDI32 library converted to PE.

More fixes for windowless RichEdit.

A number of timezone updates. Bugs fixed in 5.21 (total 24): 22797: 'Sample1_DLLEmbedding' example from BoxedApp SDK v3.3.x (native API application virtualization scheme) crashes (needs hookable NtXXXSection API entries / NT syscalls)

25834: Adobe Reader X and XI cannot open in Protected Mode due to advapi32.dll CreateRestrictedToken being a stub

33072: dxdiag: can't retrieve network info

33162: Acrobat Reader 11 crashes on start (native API application virtualization, NtProtectVirtualMemory removes execute page protection on its own code)

45349: Multiple applications and games crash due to missing support for 64-bit syscall thunks (StreetFighter V, World of Warcraft)

45550: League of Legends 8.15+ anticheat fails due to incorrect implementation of NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemModuleInformation)

45666: Multiple Riot Games' anti-cheat / protection schemes need implementation of NtQuerySystemInformation 'SystemModuleInformationEx' info class (League of Legends 8.15+, Valorant/Vanguard)

46373: Unknown game crashes in unimplemented function msvcr80.dll._strnset_s in 1.6.2

46870: League of Legends 8.12+ fails to start a game in Vista+ mode (anticheat engine, SystemExtendedProcessInformation)

46967: GOG Galaxy doesn't run in virtual desktop

48203: Far Manager 3 broken appearance

48204: Wineconsole running Far File Manager 3 crashes as soon as you try to resize its window

48715: A Wolf RPG game freezes on map transition

49298: Path of Exile crashes when switching to Vulkan Renderer on RADV. Switching works in proton.

49449: Terraria Mobile Server (.NET 4.x) crashes with System.NotImplementedException NATUPNPLib.IUPnPNAT.get_StaticPortMappingCollection()

49610: mu online crashes after login

49739: Microsoft Flight Simulator needs netutils.dll and srvcli.dll

49785: Linking of some objects sometimes fails with undefined reference to windowscodecs GUIDs

49813: Implement debugging feedback extensions

(VK_EXT_debug_utils/VK_EXT_debug_report) to forward data to Linux impl

50038: IWbemClassObject::Get method with wszName = NULL crashes inside wbemprox

50039: Wine 5.18+ fails build on Ubuntu 18.04 with libwine.so Makefile symbolic link

50049: Fallout 76 opens black screen then crashes on start

50050: Wine 5.20 build fails on Ubuntu 16.04

50077: .NET 3.5SP1 installer depends on PEB->Reserved[1] / AtlThunkSListPtr32 being 0 or 1