Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 5.21 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.522 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • GDI32 library converted to PE.
  • More fixes for windowless RichEdit.
  • A number of timezone updates.
Bugs fixed in 5.21 (total 24):
  • 22797: 'Sample1_DLLEmbedding' example from BoxedApp SDK v3.3.x (native API application virtualization scheme) crashes (needs hookable NtXXXSection API entries / NT syscalls)
  • 25834: Adobe Reader X and XI cannot open in Protected Mode due to advapi32.dll CreateRestrictedToken being a stub
  • 33072: dxdiag: can't retrieve network info
  • 33162: Acrobat Reader 11 crashes on start (native API application virtualization, NtProtectVirtualMemory removes execute page protection on its own code)
  • 45349: Multiple applications and games crash due to missing support for 64-bit syscall thunks (StreetFighter V, World of Warcraft)
  • 45550: League of Legends 8.15+ anticheat fails due to incorrect implementation of NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemModuleInformation)
  • 45666: Multiple Riot Games' anti-cheat / protection schemes need implementation of NtQuerySystemInformation 'SystemModuleInformationEx' info class (League of Legends 8.15+, Valorant/Vanguard)
  • 46373: Unknown game crashes in unimplemented function msvcr80.dll._strnset_s in 1.6.2
  • 46870: League of Legends 8.12+ fails to start a game in Vista+ mode (anticheat engine, SystemExtendedProcessInformation)
  • 46967: GOG Galaxy doesn't run in virtual desktop
  • 48203: Far Manager 3 broken appearance
  • 48204: Wineconsole running Far File Manager 3 crashes as soon as you try to resize its window
  • 48715: A Wolf RPG game freezes on map transition
  • 49298: Path of Exile crashes when switching to Vulkan Renderer on RADV. Switching works in proton.
  • 49449: Terraria Mobile Server (.NET 4.x) crashes with System.NotImplementedException NATUPNPLib.IUPnPNAT.get_StaticPortMappingCollection()
  • 49610: mu online crashes after login
  • 49739: Microsoft Flight Simulator needs netutils.dll and srvcli.dll
  • 49785: Linking of some objects sometimes fails with undefined reference to windowscodecs GUIDs
  • 49813: Implement debugging feedback extensions
  • (VK_EXT_debug_utils/VK_EXT_debug_report) to forward data to Linux impl
  • 50038: IWbemClassObject::Get method with wszName = NULL crashes inside wbemprox
  • 50039: Wine 5.18+ fails build on Ubuntu 18.04 with libwine.so Makefile symbolic link
  • 50049: Fallout 76 opens black screen then crashes on start
  • 50050: Wine 5.20 build fails on Ubuntu 16.04
  • 50077: .NET 3.5SP1 installer depends on PEB->Reserved[1] / AtlThunkSListPtr32 being 0 or 1

Versienummer 5.21
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

+1WhatsappHack
8 november 2020 04:54
Kan het op MacOS intussen alweer 32-Bit apps draaien?
+1blazez
@WhatsappHack8 november 2020 12:52
Als ik het goed heb maakt dat niet zoveel uit. Ik dacht dat wine in zijn geheel niet op Catalina draait (correct me of i’m wrong).
En op pre-catalina kan je 32 bit apps draaien.
+1ZeroMinded
@WhatsappHack8 november 2020 12:54
Helaas zie ik dat niet gebeuren, omdat Wine alleen de calls vertaald naar de libraries (32bits) van MacOS. Deze zijn er alleen niet meer.
+1Eonfge
@WhatsappHack9 november 2020 09:16
De commercieel ondersteunde versie van Wine kan dat:
https://www.codeweavers.com/crossover

Meer info hier te vinden op hun blog:
https://www.codeweavers.c...e-release-of-crossover-19
+1himlims_
7 november 2020 21:07
Als deze trend van wine/vulkan/proton/dvxk doorzet - dx10, dikke FPS, minder resources betere instructie doorvoer etc.

Én men krijgt aanpassing voor wine/kernel geaccepteerd, om zo toch anticheat instructies te kunnen verwerken, de noodzaak voor een native/binary game verdwijnt.

Dan hebben we over paar jaar alleen nog windows en mobile games.
+1Mosaics.Ruled
@himlims_7 november 2020 22:12
Interessant punt wat je hier maakt. De vraag is eerder: is dit goed of juist niet? Vanuit het standpunt volledig naar Linux over te stappen kan het een positieve werking hebben. Feit is echter wel dat je dan afhankelijk bent van de Wine contributers. Hoewel Steam hier aan mee doet kan het alsnog betekenen dat na de release een periode gewacht moet worden voor een game op Linux beschikbaar is.

Ik juich het toe dat ik ooit al mijn games zonder problemen of beperkingen onder Linux (of zelfs BSD) kan draaien, bij grote voorkeur native zonder Wine. Ik ben alleen bang dat dit een utopie is en ik voor gaming nog lang vast zit aan Windows.
+1dataindataout
@Mosaics.Ruled8 november 2020 11:50
Valve werkt inderdaad mee aan Wine maar zijn met Proton toch een andere weg ingeslagen. Wine wil zo veel mogelijk backwards compatible zijn terwijl Proton zo veel mogelijk applicaties wil laten werken. Ze zijn ook bezig met Proton containers zodat je ook niet meer afhankelijk bent van welke libraries je op je systeem installeert.
+1himlims_
@dataindataout8 november 2020 11:55
Lutris is een mooie tool voor dat
0raro007
@Mosaics.Ruled8 november 2020 01:13
door wine hoef er niet gewacht te worden omdat linux als windows is.
maar als ze voor windows en linux moeten programeren dan moet linux juist wachten.
uit ervaring met ark ging het altijd zo.
0joost00719
@raro0079 november 2020 15:45
Dat ligt niet aan Windows of Linux, maar aan de ontwikkelaars van Ark.
Er zijn ook zat tools die alleen, of beter op Linux draaien.
0Elefant

@Mosaics.Ruled8 november 2020 10:10
Die discussie loopt al zolang Wine bestaat en eigenlijk op elk systeem waar emulatie wordt toegepast. Ik zou het eerder zo zien. Omdat Google Stadia Wine gebruikt op zijn servers, en ook Steam er nu werk van maakt (Proton) wordt dit straks heel goed en breed gebruikt. Dat is voor gamers mogelijk een reden om op Linux over te stappen. Wat Microsoft wel weer countert met Games Pass.

Als de Linux userbase groter wordt, dan er misschien meer reden om native voor Linux te ontwikkelen. Maar als Wine perfect is, waarom zou het je wat uitmaken? Als je een Linux purist bent, wil je die games sowieso niet omdat ze geen open source zijn. Ben je wat minder strikt in de leer dan is Wine eigenlijk safer omdat je ze in een box kan laten draaien.

Maar eerlijk gezegd zal het me allemaal worst wezen. Ik vind niet dat Linux groter moet worden, want het trekt vooral het verkeerde slag volk aan dat alles gratis wil hebben maar wel ondersteuning wil hebben zonder ooit iets terug te doen. Laat die gewoon lekker op Windows blijven. Laat er gerust een penalty zijn voor Linux zodat je gemotiveerde mensen aantrekt die de werkelijke waarde kunnen zien.

Anders krijg je gewoon Android. Eén android is genoeg. Ik zou liever zien dat Linux ophoudt corporate Linux te zijn en weer terug keert naar zijn vergeten doel, namelijk alternatieven scheppen voor kleine gebruikers en bedrijven om ons juist onafhankelijk te maken van corporaties met hun centrale systemen. Nu zijn linux ontwikkelaars te vaak goedkope gratis arbeidskrachten voor corporaties geworden.

Developers laten zich in de luren leggen doordat men "open source" en "open formaten" als doelen op zichzelf is gaan voorstellen. Maar het idee was gewoon dat kleine developers op die manier gemakkelijker software konden ontwikkelen en uitwisselen. Het idee was nooit om wereldwijde standaarden te maken zodat corporaties goedkoop mondiaal hun systemen konden uitrollen (en zo juist de kleine bedrijfjes konden oprollen). Of om te zorgen dat corporaties goedkoop over IP-vrije software kunnen beschikken en zo "gratis" centrale diensten konden ontwikkelen. De hippies verwierpen juist die centrale machtsstructuren. Ook niet om de privacy te bewaken, dat heeft meneer Stallman er van gemaakt, maar die is nu terug moeten treden vanwege zijn pedo-vriendelijke uitlatingen. Waarmee ook begint te dagen waarom hij zulke grote nadruk op privacy legde.

Voor mij is Linux gewoon een poging om sociale gemeenschappen en sociale waarden overeind te houden in een wereld die steeds harder en commerciëler wordt en door geld en hebzucht wordt geregeerd. En liefst zie ik daar vooral sociale mensen inzitten die willen delen en een steentje bijdragen. De rest mag lekker op Android en Windows blijven zitten. Want het is echt een illusie dat je mensen zo gaat bekeren tot sociaal gedrag.

Hoe zegt onze Jezus het zo mooi. Jullie zijn het zout der Aarde maar als het zout zijn smaak verliest is het voor niemand meer iets waard. En zo ook met Linux. Maken we er een Windows van met alles er op en er aan, wat hebben we dan gewonnen? Dan hebben gewoon een tweede Windows. Zo is het ook met Internet gegaan. Eerst hartstikke leuk met hobbyisten met een eigen website, toen kwamen de bedrijven die alles naar zich toe trokken, en nu kan je niet eens meer iets posten zonder dat er censuur wordt uitgeoefend.

Dus iedereen die roept dat Linux niet zo goed is als Windows. Prima, lekker houden zo. Laten we het vooral niet al te gelijk maken. Nee laat ook het gamen maar niet on par zijn met de andere systemen. Gewoon onze eigen alternatieven maken. En Wine? Hartstikke leuk hoor. Maakt ons wat minder afhankelijk van Windows. En dat is het doel, onafhankelijk maken van centrale systemen van grote corporaties. Kleinschaligere socialere alternatieven ontwikkelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 8 november 2020 19:58]

0Tha_Butcha
@Elefant8 november 2020 12:14
Draait Stadia op Wine? Ik dacht dat ze dingen hadden geleend van valve en verder vrij weinig terug gaven.
0Elefant

@Tha_Butcha8 november 2020 21:18
Draait Stadia op Wine? Ik dacht dat ze dingen hadden geleend van valve en verder vrij weinig terug gaven.
Waarschijnlijk niet Wine maar de commerciële uitgebreidere variant van Codeweavers of Google is zelf aan de slag gegaan. Welke precies is niet zo belangrijk omdat de meeste code overeenkomt. Ik schaar het onder Wine omdat iedereen dat kent. Valve heeft het met Proton Google een stuk gemakkelijker gemaakt. "Lenen" is open source. Ook al zie ik daar liever niet bedrijven als Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Uber mee weglopen.

Dat wil ik ook duidelijk maken. Open Source was niet bedoeld om corporaties en centrale systemen te helpen, maar om de vrijheid terug te geven aan het individu die door die corporaties juist beperkt wordt .

Eigenlijk zouden we in open source licenties beter een verbod kunnen opnemen voor gebruik door bedrijven boven een bepaalde grootte. Want dan wordt het te commercieel. Zo worden die bedrijven ook wat minder interressant voor constante overnames die de vrije markt afbreken. Het is ook heel verkeerd dat open source de IP van de kleine ontwikkelaars is gaan afbreken en zo de barrières voor corporaties juist is gaan slechten. Wat uit sociale motieven voort komt wil je ook weer ten goede laten komen aan de sociale gemeenschap.

Met corporaties is het eenvoudig zo dat alles wat gratis is ze inpikken. Als ze kwamen in landen waar mensen geen eigendomsrechten op de grond lieten gelden, dan zeiden ze, dan is het nu van ons en mogen de bewoners er voor betalen door voor ons te werken. Dat is de fundamentele tegenstelling in de samenleving die al duizenden jaren tot strijd en uitbuiting leidt.

Een moderne samenleving heeft een op egoïsme gedreven private sector en een op algemeen belang gedreven publieke sector en die moet je niet mengen maar juist goed uit elkaar houden. Daarom is het ook dom om Linux te willen gebruiken op de vrije markt, dat leidt alleen tot ondermijning van de vrije markt. En het resultaat is dan dat grote private partijen Linux gaan overnemen en naar hun hand zetten om het gevaar te bezweren. Je gaat het nooit winnen van het grootkapitaal dan kan je rustig vergeten. Je wil liever uit elkaars vaarwater blijven. Meer sociale gemeenschappen naast commerciële vrije markt laten bestaan.

De grote nederlaag van Linux is dan ook dat ze nooit de overheid hebben kunnen overhalen om Open source in het publieke domein in te voeren waar het thuishoort. Daar zitten nu commerciële bedrijven lekker te vreten uit de grote ruif op kosten van de belastingbetaler, wat tot steeds grotere corruptie leidt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 8 november 2020 21:50]

+1Drumar
@Elefant8 november 2020 14:44
Zoveel foute aannames in deze post. Het oorspronkelijke doel van Linux was een eigen implementatie van Unix te maken.

Daarnaast is het niet zo dat de Linux puristen willen dat alles gratis is, zelfs niet dat alles open source moet zijn. Ik denk dat iedereen wel begrijpt dat niet alles open source kan of zelfs zou moeten zijn.

Wine is een implementatie van de Windows API, is niet perfect, maar biedt wel een mogelijkheid om applicaties die ontwikkeld zijn voor Windows, toch ook op andere systemen kunnen draaien. De processor architectuur en onderliggende bibliotheken zijn nog steeds nodig (daarom werkt wine 32bits niet op een puur 64bits os, tot die ook 32bits libraries heeft.) Dat komt omdat wine geen emulator is, wat vaak nog gedacht wordt...

Voor wat betreft Lutris: dat is gewoon een commerciële fork van wine. Niets mis mee, maakt dingen voor mensen makkelijker, goede support, ontwikkelaars moeten ook betaald, want die willen ook graag eten... Elk commercieel bedrijf _moet_ winst maken, anders gaat het failliet.
0himlims_
@Drumar9 november 2020 11:32
lutris is een game installer platform, heeft zelf geen wine of fork of iets [..]
0Jerie
@Drumar9 november 2020 11:44
Voor wat betreft Lutris: dat is gewoon een commerciële fork van wine.
Van https://lutris.net/donate
Lutris is a not-for-profit [...]
Je kunt/mag wel doneren, zie bovenstaande link.

Lutris is meer een frontend voor diverse Wine installaties, waarbij je verschillende configuraties en Wine versies makkelijk kunt beheren. Inclusief scripts die het automatiseren voor een specifieke game. Voorbeeld: "Druk op een knop, draai Overwatch vloeiend op je systeem."

Misschien ben je in de war met CrossOver? CrossOver is een commerciële fork (of eigenlijk ook weer een frontend) van een bedrijf, CodeWeavers. Veel Wine ontwikkelaars zijn bij CodeWeavers werkzaam, en boel wordt ook gebackport. Je moet het vooral zien als een manier om support te krijgen als bedrijf. Niet zozeer voor gaming / thuisgebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 9 november 2020 11:47]

0Drumar
@Jerie13 november 2020 00:35
Je hebt gelijk, ik verwisselde die twee.
+1psychicist
@himlims_8 november 2020 03:40
Het is een eerste goede stap om de Windows API te implementeren, maar de vervolgstap zou dan natuurlijk moeten zijn om met Winelib te gaan programmeren en daartegen te compileren.

Zolang er echte afhankelijkheden op Windows (x86/ARM) binaries blijven bestaan, blijf je achter de feiten aanlopen. Dus op de langere termijn zijn native API's de enige juiste oplossing. Om deze reden speel ik zelf nauwelijks spellen die eigenlijk voor Windows zijn gemaakt, maar iedereen kan en mag die keuze voor zichzelf maken.
0Jerie
@himlims_9 november 2020 11:23
Soms is de performance van Wine/Proton zelfs hoger dan Windows native, zoals in dit voorbeeld van RDR2. Wel voor AMD GPU gaan. :)
0Jaybee1956
8 november 2020 17:05
@Drumar
Eindelijk iemand met verstand van zaken! En een hoge realiteitszin. Kan de rest in deze thread nog wat van leren!

